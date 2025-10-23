Girlboss Media Relaunches Its Iconic Podcast With a Fresh Look, All-Star Host, and a New Era of Ambition

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girlboss Media is reigniting the conversation around what it means to be ambitious in 2025 with the launch of Ambition 2.0, a bold new season of its flagship podcast—returning with a modern identity, in-studio interviews, and a dynamic new host, Amanda Goetz, an entrepreneur, mother of three, Forbes contributor, and author of Toxic Grit, a book on sustainable ambition. The podcast releases its first episode on October 29, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

This isn’t your typical hustle-culture podcast. Ambition 2.0 is for high achievers who secretly wonder: Is it worth it? Through unfiltered conversations and honest storytelling, Goetz and her guests explore the tension between striving and thriving, ambition and burnout, success and self. It’s witty, raw, and deeply relatable - the kind of dialogue that feels more like a therapy session with your most driven friend than a traditional interview.

The new season features an all-star lineup of women shaping culture and redefining success. You can expect to hear conversations with ambitious women like author Eve Rodsky, money and wealth expert Rachel Rodgers, Phia founders Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, and businesswoman and former Barstool Sports CEO Erika Ayers Badan, with additional powerhouse guests to be revealed throughout the season.

A first-generation college graduate from a small town in Illinois, Goetz has built a career defined by reinvention and resilience. After starting her first company in 2010, Goetz went on to lead brand marketing at The Knot, found and sold a wellness startup, grew a digital community of ambitious women, and pen essays for Forbes, all while raising three children as a single mom.

“Since my first startup in 2010, the spirit of building on my own terms has been my north star,” says Goetz. “Yes, there was a moment when culture tried to sideline audacious women forging ambitious paths—but we kept building. I went on to raise, build, and sell a company while raising three kids. The girlboss didn’t disappear—she evolved. I chose to partner with Girlboss because they’ve been at the forefront of what it means to take up space as a woman, and I believe now is the time to have a more nuanced conversation about ambition. One that fosters a healthy approach to honoring our multi-dimensional lives while still going after our big goals, unapologetically.”

After a hiatus from Girlboss Radio, Ambition 2.0 marks the platform’s return to podcasting with a sharper format, in-studio production with high-quality video and audio, and a focus on authenticity.

“Girlboss Radio has always been about real, unfiltered career conversations,” says Girlboss Executive Editor Victoria Christie. “This new show will continue to spotlight ambitious women who are redefining success on their own terms - with a refreshed format and in-studio interviews for the first time.”

“When Amanda shared her vision for Ambition 2.0, we immediately knew she was the right host for this new iteration. Her story reflects the resilience and ambition of our audience,” says Girlboss General Manager Vanessa Cocuzzo.

Christie and Cocuzzo add: “We’re excited for Amanda to bring real conversations with women who are chasing big dreams without losing themselves in the process.”

Listen to Ambition 2.0

Ambition 2.0 premieres October 29 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and girlboss.com , with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4YHocLZXO4

Subscribe to Girlboss to be the first to know when new episodes drop: https://girlboss.com/pages/ambition-2-0-podcast