Carrington College in Albuquerque Invites Community to Explore Healthcare Careers at Nursing Open House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carrington College campus in Albuquerque will host a Nursing Open House on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., inviting prospective students and community members to explore its healthcare programs and learn more about educational and career opportunities in nursing. The event will take place at 1001 Menaul Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87107, and will include campus tours, live student demonstrations, refreshments, and opportunities to speak with faculty, staff, and local employers.

Carrington College’s Albuquerque campus offers a range of healthcare programs, including Associate Degree in Nursing and Practical Nursing, as well as programs in Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, and Pharmacy Technology. During the event, visitors can tour Carrington College’s hands-on labs, meet experienced instructors, and learn how the college helps students turn their career goals into reality.

“Events like this open house give prospective students a firsthand look at how we can help prepare them for success in healthcare careers,” said Campus President at the Carrington College Albuquerque campus, Adrianne Joubert-Thompson. “Our nursing programs combine classroom instruction with hands-on experience, giving students the confidence and skills they need to care for their communities.”

The open house coincides with National Career Development Month, observed each November to promote career growth and lifelong learning for people of all ages. The event reflects Carrington College’s commitment to helping individuals explore educational pathways that lead to meaningful careers in healthcare. By offering opportunities to meet faculty, tour classrooms and labs, and speak with local employers, the open house supports career exploration and lifelong learning.

“Whether someone is just starting their career journey or looking to make a change, this event is a great way to explore the many pathways available in healthcare,” Joubert-Thompson added. “We’re excited to welcome visitors to campus, connect them with our faculty, and showcase the supportive environment that defines Carrington College.”

