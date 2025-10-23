Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Denton, Texas

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Toll Brothers at Landmark, is coming soon to Denton, Texas. This exclusive community will feature new construction homes on 60-foot-wide home sites, offering an ideal living experience in the heart of Denton County. The community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026, with home pricing expected to be starting from the low $700,000s.

Residents will experience master-planned luxury in a convenient location at Toll Brothers at Landmark. This new home community will offer a collection of modern home designs that feature versatile single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,941 to over 3,903 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Situated within the impressive Landmark master plan, this community features access to a selection of amenities that encompass exceptional outdoor recreation and live-work-play opportunities, including multiple amenity centers, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) learning parks, future onsite schools, and more.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Landmark, where home shoppers can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in a prime Denton location," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. "With a variety of versatile home designs and unique amenities, this community will provide an unparalleled living experience."

Toll Brothers at Landmark is assigned to the Denton Independent School District, with students having the opportunity to attend E.P. Rayzor Elementary, Harpool Middle School, and John H. Guyer High School.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located just minutes from major commuter routes including Interstate 35E, Interstate 35W, and Texas State Highway 114, Toll Brothers at Landmark is conveniently situated for easy access to Denton, Highland Village, Northlake, and Flower Mound, offering exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Landmark, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

