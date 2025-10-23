Ibanera Appoints New CEO as Michael Carbonara Embarks on Political Campaign for U.S Congress

Miami, Florida, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jondalar Diepeveen (left), Michael Carbonara (right)

Miami, Florida, October 23rd 2025 — Ibanera, a leading global fintech firm, announces today the appointment of Jondalar Diepeveen as its new Chief Executive Officer as Michael Carbonara, embarks on a campaign for congressional seat in Florida’s 25th district.

Jondalar Diepeveen, formerly the Chief Operating Officer at Ibanera, will be taking over the role at Ibanera effective immediately and bringing a wealth of international experience and deep operational knowledge of Ibanera to the role.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Ibanera, and to continue the promise the founders had in vision for the firm, through continued innovation, decisiveness, speed, and integrity.” said Jondalar Diepeveen.

“The best leaders are builders. Jondalar is one. I have confidence in the firm’s continued ability to grow, and innovate as I enter public service.” Said Carbonara.

Diepeveen takes the helm at Ibanera during a pivotal time, following strategic initiatives that have significantly expanded its global reach and technological capabilities. Including the acquisition of ESA Technologies earlier this year.

ENDS

About Ibanera:





Ibanera is an API-driven fintech enablement platform with a robust compliance engine, and integrated cross-border payments network that supports businesses and financial institutions with full Web2 and Web3 interoperability. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

Discover more on https://www.ibanera.com/

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in Florida’s 25th District. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility services, he’s focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. Carbonara lives in South Florida with his wife and their two daughters.