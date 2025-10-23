Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

 | Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. Waterstone Financial, Inc.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $7.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $4.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income totaled $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income per diluted share was $1.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.72 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

“We sustained our improved 2025 performance, exceeding the prior year, as well as our 2025 second quarter results due primarily to improved net interest margin and continued strong asset quality metrics,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “With improved earnings in both our Community and Mortgage Banking segments, consolidated earnings totaled $0.45 per diluted share, which represents a 73.1% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Community Banking segment achieved growth in net interest income of $2.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 primarily due to continued growth in yield on our loans held for investment, as well as a reduction of our cost of funds. Continued strong asset quality resulted in a release from our allowance for credit losses. The Mortgage Banking segment recorded a second straight quarter of pre-tax income due to continued focus on expense management and improved margins. We added $0.61 to book value per share during the quarter through strong earnings, an active share repurchase program, and improving valuations on our investment security portfolio, prior to declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income of $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 0.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 9.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 5.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased approximately 270,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.8 million, or $14.15 per share. The share repurchases increased book value approximately $0.07 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.27% at September 30, 2025, 0.37% at June 30, 2025, and 0.25% at September 30, 2024.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.50% at September 30, 2025, 0.69% at June 30, 2025, and 0.63% at September 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share was $18.65 at September 30, 2025 and $17.53 at December 31, 2024.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which represents a $2.8 million, or 49.4%, increase compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which represents a $2.4 million, or 19.3%, increase compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which represents a decrease of $6.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family mortgages offset by an increase multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $15.0 million compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multi-family mortgages.
  • Net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 2.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 2.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased 16 basis points compared to 2.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $6.8 million at September 30, 2025, $8.9 million at June 30, 2025, and $8.0 million at September 30, 2024.
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $137,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $218,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in single-family and commercial real estate qualitative risk factors, offset by an increase in the multi-family loan balances. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $139,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in the construction loans waiting to be funded.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 48.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 60.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $65.4 million, or 5.2%, compared to $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to increases in money market and certificated of deposits balances. Average deposits increased $1.3 million, or 0.4% annualized, compared to $1.31 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The segment had an average of $61.8 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $435,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $144,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Loan originations decreased $19.3 million, or 3.5%, to $539.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $558.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.1% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 88.9% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $401,000, or 1.9%, to $21.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $21.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $214,000, or 1.3%, to $15.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $15.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, manager pay expense, and salary expense offset by an increase in sign on incentives for new loan officers added.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For The Three Months
Ended September 30,		  For The Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:                
Loans $26,625  $26,590  $77,578  $76,675 
Mortgage-related securities  1,365   1,137   3,809   3,360 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments  1,566   1,464   4,609   4,081 
Total interest income  29,556   29,191   85,996   84,116 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  10,527   10,477   32,826   29,163 
Borrowings  4,290   7,197   12,147   21,620 
Total interest expense  14,817   17,674   44,973   50,783 
Net interest income  14,739   11,517   41,023   33,333 
Provision (credit) for credit losses  (269)  (377)  (836)  (535)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  15,008   11,894   41,859   33,868 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on loans and deposits  618   545   1,624   1,434 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  526   410   2,021   1,562 
Mortgage banking income  20,875   21,294   59,162   66,200 
Other  283   303   921   1,101 
Total noninterest income  22,302   22,552   63,728   70,297 
Noninterest expenses:                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  20,534   21,017   58,702   62,655 
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment  1,688   1,857   5,370   5,994 
Advertising  712   926   2,181   2,827 
Data processing  1,210   1,297   3,735   3,745 
Communications  249   232   741   698 
Professional fees  380   569   2,616   2,070 
Real estate owned  4   -   (14)  14 
Loan processing expense  688   697   2,425   2,604 
Other  2,001   1,965   6,437   5,762 
Total noninterest expenses  27,466   28,560   82,193   86,369 
Income before income taxes  9,844   5,886   23,394   17,796 
Income tax expense  1,918   1,158   4,705   4,318 
Net income $7,926  $4,728  $18,689  $13,478 
Income per share:                
Basic $0.45  $0.26  $1.04  $0.72 
Diluted $0.45  $0.26  $1.04  $0.72 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  17,639   18,350   17,962   18,631 
Diluted  17,671   18,445   17,985   18,677 
                 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
         
   September 30,
2025		   December 31,
2024		 
   (Unaudited)     
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
 
Cash $50,075  $35,182 
Federal funds sold  3,407   4,302 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments  286   277 
Cash and cash equivalents  53,768   39,761 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  226,403   208,549 
Loans held for sale (at fair value)  135,676   135,909 
Loans receivable  1,714,836   1,680,576 
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans  17,670   18,247 
Loans receivable, net  1,697,166   1,662,329 
         
Office properties and equipment, net  18,737   19,389 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  20,707   20,295 
Cash surrender value of life insurance  76,813   74,612 
Real estate owned, net  85   505 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  39,814   48,259 
Total assets $2,269,169  $2,209,608 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Demand deposits $176,568  $171,115 
Money market and savings deposits  306,778   283,243 
Time deposits  902,627   905,539 
Total deposits  1,385,973   1,359,897 
         
Borrowings  469,061   446,519 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes  26,993   5,630 
Other liabilities  41,647   58,427 
Total liabilities  1,923,674   1,870,473 
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock  -   - 
Common stock  185   193 
Additional paid-in capital  80,521   91,214 
Retained earnings  287,868   277,196 
Unearned ESOP shares  (9,792)  (10,682)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (13,287)  (18,786)
Total shareholders' equity  345,495   339,135 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,269,169  $2,209,608 
         
Share Information        
Shares outstanding  18,524   19,343 
Book value per share $18.65  $17.53 
         


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest income $14,739  $13,708  $12,576  $12,835  $11,517 
Provision (credit) for credit losses  (269)  (9)  (558)  367   (377)
Total noninterest income  22,302   24,329   17,097   19,005   22,552 
Total noninterest expense  27,466   28,377   26,350   25,267   28,560 
Income before income taxes  9,844   9,669   3,881   6,206   5,886 
Income tax expense  1,918   1,942   845   996   1,158 
Net income $7,926  $7,727  $3,036  $5,210  $4,728 
Income per share – basic $0.45  $0.43  $0.17  $0.28  $0.26 
Income per share – diluted $0.45  $0.43  $0.17  $0.28  $0.26 
Dividends declared per common share $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15 
                     
Performance Ratios (annualized):                    
Return on average assets - QTD  1.42%  1.39%  0.57%  0.94%  0.83%
Return on average equity - QTD  9.14%  9.04%  3.61%  6.05%  5.55%
Net interest margin - QTD  2.76%  2.60%  2.47%  2.42%  2.13%
                     
Return on average assets - YTD  1.13%  0.99%  0.57%  0.84%  0.81%
Return on average equity - YTD  7.23%  6.32%  3.61%  5.48%  5.30%
Net interest margin - YTD  2.61%  2.54%  2.47%  2.17%  2.09%
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Past due loans to total loans  0.50%  0.69%  0.67%  0.95%  0.63%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans  0.35%  0.49%  0.45%  0.34%  0.32%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.27%  0.37%  0.35%  0.28%  0.25%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable  1.03%  1.07%  1.08%  1.09%  1.07%
                     


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) 
Interest-earning assets                    
Loans receivable and held for sale $1,809,600  $1,812,065  $1,768,617  $1,819,574  $1,870,627 
Mortgage related securities  178,063   173,220   170,947   168,521   170,221 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments  131,165   131,710   123,004   124,658   115,270 
Total interest-earning assets  2,118,828   2,116,995   2,062,568   2,112,753   2,156,118 
Noninterest-earning assets  103,434   105,382   105,030   100,627   104,600 
Total assets $2,222,262  $2,222,377  $2,167,598  $2,213,380  $2,260,718 
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Demand accounts $90,015  $89,548  $87,393  $92,247  $89,334 
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts  334,300   320,908   300,686   306,478   304,116 
Certificates of deposit - retail  823,274   830,550   818,612   810,340   785,793 
Certificates of deposit - brokered  61,814   72,533   97,101   59,254   435 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,309,403   1,313,539   1,303,792   1,268,319   1,179,678 
Borrowings  440,968   437,784   397,053   464,964   600,570 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,750,371   1,751,323   1,700,845   1,733,283   1,780,248 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  88,799   85,665   80,372   87,889   91,532 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  39,136   42,669   44,905   49,645   49,787 
Total liabilities  1,878,306   1,879,657   1,826,122   1,870,817   1,921,567 
Equity  343,956   342,720   341,476   342,563   339,151 
Total liabilities and equity $2,222,262  $2,222,377  $2,167,598  $2,213,380  $2,260,718 
                     
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                    
Loans receivable and held for sale  5.84%  5.73%  5.75%  5.75%  5.65%
Mortgage related securities  3.04%  2.90%  2.83%  2.67%  2.66%
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments  4.74%  4.74%  4.90%  4.85%  5.05%
Total interest-earning assets  5.53%  5.43%  5.46%  5.46%  5.39%
                     
Demand accounts  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%
Money market and savings accounts  2.04%  2.07%  2.10%  2.00%  1.94%
Certificates of deposit – retail  3.92%  4.11%  4.33%  4.53%  4.54%
Certificates of deposit - brokered  4.11%  4.35%  4.18%  4.18%  0.00%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3.19%  3.35%  3.52%  3.58%  3.53%
Borrowings  3.86%  3.67%  3.93%  4.11%  4.77%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.36%  3.43%  3.62%  3.72%  3.95%
                     


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest income $14,617  $13,640  $12,403  $12,886  $12,250 
Provision (credit) for credit losses  (276)  (19)  (518)  331   (302)
Total noninterest income  1,359   1,686   1,348   1,595   1,227 
Noninterest expenses:                    
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  5,036   5,027   5,212   4,883   5,326 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment  907   920   1,076   825   904 
Advertising  213   219   171   204   311 
Data processing  733   806   712   691   720 
Communications  108   99   100   89   80 
Professional fees  200   196   347   196   190 
Real estate owned  4   (8)  (10)  12   - 
Loan processing expense  -   -   -   -   - 
Other  617   466   596   563   602 
Total noninterest expense  7,818   7,725   8,204   7,463   8,133 
Income before income taxes  8,434   7,620   6,065   6,687   5,646 
Income tax expense  1,518   1,400   1,427   1,399   941 
Net income $6,916  $6,220  $4,638  $5,288  $4,705 
                     
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)  48.94%  50.40%  59.66%  51.54%  60.35%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)  52.71%  54.78%  59.66%  59.58%  62.58%
                     


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest loss $103  $53  $152  $(92) $(760)
Provision for credit losses  7   10   (40)  36   (75)
Total noninterest income  20,985   22,643   15,731   17,455   21,386 
Noninterest expenses:                    
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  15,716   16,312   12,054   13,781   15,930 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment  781   833   853   754   953 
Advertising  499   527   552   523   615 
Data processing  475   507   498   542   570 
Communications  141   158   135   135   152 
Professional fees  180   303   1,373   917   379 
Real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Loan processing expense  688   817   920   486   697 
Other  1,271   1,230   1,751   814   1,261 
Total noninterest expense  19,751   20,687   18,136   17,952   20,557 
(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense  1,330   1,999   (2,213)  (625)  144 
Income tax (benefit) expense)  382   531   (588)  (428)  194 
Net (loss) income $948  $1,468  $(1,625) $(197) $(50)
                     
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)  93.66%  91.15%  114.18%  103.39%  99.67%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)  98.17%  100.63%  114.18%  97.74%  96.23%
                     
Loan originations $539,404  $588,838  $387,729  $470,650  $558,729 
Purchase  90.1%  91.7%  87.5%  82.1%  88.9%
Refinance  9.9%  8.3%  12.5%  17.9%  11.1%
Gross margin on loans sold(1)  3.87%  3.84%  3.98%  3.74%  3.83%
                     

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


Tags

Dividend quarterly dividend

Recommended Reading