Minnesota's Electric Cooperatives to honor local heroes

Maple Grove, MN, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MAPLE GROVE, MINN) – Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to make your community a better place? Maybe they’ve poured their time and energy into helping a local nonprofit thrive, assisted those in need or spearheaded a community project that has made life better for everyone. Now it is time to celebrate their impact.

Minnesota’s electric cooperatives are proud to partner with the Minnesota Touchstone Energy Group in launching the Cooperative Heroes Award across the state. This award provides an opportunity for anyone served by an electric cooperative to nominate an individual who has made meaningful, positive impact in their community.

The Cooperative Heroes Award celebrates Minnesota’s cooperative values — integrity, innovation, reliability, accountability and commitment to community. Judges will carefully evaluate nominees for these qualities as they select three outstanding winners.

Each winner will receive a cash award to be directed to a local nonprofit or cause of their choice: First place $1,000; second and third place: $500 each. Nominations are open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15. For contest rules and to submit a short application visit: https://www.mrea.org/programs/touchstone-energy.

Together, let’s shine a light on the community heroes whose dedication has touched lives and inspired change.

-end-

The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Group (MNTEG) is made up of cooperatives throughout Minnesota who are part of the larger national Touchstone Energy brand made up of around 700 electric cooperatives in 46 states. Touchstone Energy cooperatives are committed to innovation, integrity, accountability and commitment to community.

The Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) is a not-for-profit trade association serving Minnesota’s electric cooperatives. MREA provides legislative and regulatory representation, director and employee education programs, technical training for electric cooperative line workers, and serves as the focal point for cooperation among cooperatives. Minnesota’s 44 distribution cooperatives serve approximately 1.7 million Minnesotans in all 87 counties and operate the largest distribution network in the state with more than 135,000 miles of electric lines.