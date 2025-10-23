Credit Acceptance Again Named a Best Workplace for Women™ by Fortune

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the 2025 US Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ for the seventh time. We ranked #11 on the Top 100 Large Company list, up 18 spots from last year.

“With women making up more than half of our workforce and nearly half of our people leaders, their perspectives and contributions are essential to our success,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer at Credit Acceptance. “Being recognized on this list reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where women—and all team members—can grow and thrive. We will continue emphasizing a culture rooted in fairness, opportunity, and trust so every individual feels empowered to reach their full potential.”

Our remote-first work environment provides the flexibility that research shows is especially important to women, helping them balance personal and professional priorities. We also offer “DrivHER,” a Team Member Resource Group, which serves as an empowering network for female team members and allies. And new this year, we hosted a listening session at our Sales Leadership Exchange meeting dedicated to discussing the unique challenges faced by saleswomen in our industry. These efforts are recognized by our employees, as reflected in our Trust Index® scores, with 98% of team members agreeing that fairness is upheld across age, race, gender, and sexual orientation.

This is the tenth workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list, #44 on the PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list and #1 on the 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work list.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.