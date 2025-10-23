Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Including Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $20.1 million, or $0.99 per Diluted Share

Quarterly results highlighted by double-digit net interest margin expansion, record net interest income, and strong noninterest income, in addition to loan and deposit growth

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, that reflect strong performance by each of the Company's commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management business lines.

The Company reported net income of $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $20.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $17.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net interest margin expanded 16 and 76 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, to 3.65%, while net interest income of $51.8 million was an all-time quarterly high and reflected increases of $2.7 million, or 5.4%, from the second quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million, or 27.3%, from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest income was $12.1 million, up $1.4 million, or 13.6%, from the linked quarter and up $2.6 million, or 27.7%, from the year-ago quarter, with higher investment advisory income and swap fees as compared to both the linked and year-ago quarters. Income from company-owned life insurance ("COLI") was also higher than the third quarter of 2024, benefiting from a previously disclosed January 2025 restructuring of the portfolio.
  • Total loans increased $54.4 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2025, and $187.4 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2024, to reach $4.59 billion at September 30, 2025, driven by solid commercial loan growth.
  • Total deposits were $5.36 billion at September 30, 2025, up $201.8 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2025, driven by seasonal public deposit inflows along with nonpublic deposit growth, and up $51.2 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of brokered deposits amid the ongoing wind-down of the Company's Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offering.
  • Regulatory and tangible capital ratios expanded meaningfully on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis.
  • Solid credit quality metrics, as measured by annualized net charge offs to average loans, which were 0.18%, down from 0.36% in the linked quarter and relatively in-line with the 0.15% reported in the year-ago quarter.

"Our Company reported strong third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighted by record quarterly net interest income and robust noninterest income that pushed return on average assets and return on average equity up to 1.32% and 13.31%, respectively, and our efficiency ratio down to below 57%," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Profitable, organic growth remains a top priority, and we believe that our year-to-date performance provides momentum to support a strong finish to 2025 while positioning the Company for sustained incremental performance in 2026. Our Board shares that confidence, as evidenced by its recent decision to authorize a new, larger share repurchase program that provides us with appropriate flexibility to manage capital, even as we invest in and grow our commercial, consumer and wealth business lines."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "Loan growth for the quarter was nearly 5% on an annualized basis, driven by commercial lending in our core Upstate New York market, and asset quality metrics remain solid. With seasonal increases in our public deposit portfolio complemented by growth of core, nonpublic deposits in the third quarter, our team remains steadfast in growing relationship-based banking and deposit gathering to help offset the wind-down of our BaaS offering, which we initiated in September 2024 and expect to complete in early 2026. Overall, our prudent balance sheet management, credit disciplined loan growth and resilient noninterest income have supported strong revenue generation and positive operating leverage. I am proud of our team’s execution, the strength of our operating results and the corresponding growth across tangible equity and regulatory capital ratios."

Stock Repurchase Program

On September 22, 2025, the Company announced a share repurchase program, for up to 1,006,379 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then outstanding common shares. As previously disclosed, shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Repurchases, if any, will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and it may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time. No shares have been repurchased to-date under this program.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $51.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $11.1 million from the third quarter of 2024.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter of $5.66 billion were flat as compared to the second quarter of 2025, as a $25.4 million increase in average loans was partially offset by a $12.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $7.6 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash. Average interest-earning assets increased $45.2 million from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a $151.0 million increase in average loans, partially offset by an $87.8 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and an $18.0 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.44 billion, reflecting a decrease of $80.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $37.8 million from the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $72.0 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits and a $43.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, both of which reflect public deposit seasonality. These decreases were partially offset by a $23.9 million increase in average short-term borrowings and an $11.9 million increase in average time deposits. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $127.6 million increase in average time deposits, which was partially offset by a $57.5 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $19.1 million decrease in average short-term borrowings and a $9.7 million decrease in average long-term borrowings. Compared to the year-ago period, the BaaS platform wind-down that the Bank initiated in September 2024 was the primary driver of the reduction in average savings and money market deposits and also contributed to the increase in average time deposits, given the increase in brokered deposits on a year-over-year basis.

Net interest margin was 3.65% in the current quarter as compared to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2025, and 2.89% in the third quarter of 2024. Expansion from the linked quarter was due to increases in the average yields of both investment securities and loans, as well as lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reflecting repricing of all deposit categories. Year-over-year margin expansion was primarily driven by lower interest-bearing liability costs and an increase in the average yield on investment securities, following the previously disclosed restructuring of the available-for-sale securities portfolio in December 2024, which supported an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

The Company reported noninterest income of $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Investment advisory income of $3.0 million was $138 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2025 and $226 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024.
  • Income from COLI of $2.8 million was $116 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2025 and $1.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2024, due to the previously disclosed restructuring of a portion of the Company's COLI portfolio into higher-yielding separate account policies in January 2025.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $223 thousand was $84 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2025 and $177 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2024. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net of $847 thousand was $508 thousand and $635 thousand higher than in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.
  • A net gain on investment securities of $703 thousand was recognized in the third quarter of 2025 primarily related to the sale of $22.3 million of 30-year fixed rate mortgage-backed securities with higher expected pre-payment speeds in September 2025, the proceeds of which were reinvested into investment grade corporate bonds.
  • Other noninterest income of $1.6 million was $313 thousand higher than the linked quarter and $249 thousand higher than the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $35.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, and $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.5 million was $452 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2025 and $2.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2024. The linked quarter variance was primarily driven by an increase in health insurance benefit expense, reflecting continued elevated medical claims under the Company's self-insured plan. The year-over-year increase reflects both the aforementioned higher health insurance benefits expense, as well as annual merit increases and incentive compensation.
  • Occupancy and equipment expense of $3.8 million reflects a decrease of $168 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $444 thousand from the year-ago quarter. The linked quarter decrease was due in part to timing given a change in facilities maintenance service vendors, as well as the timing of costs associated with an ongoing ATM conversion and upgrade project, while the year-over-year variance was primarily due to the ATM project.
  • Professional services expenses of $1.7 million were $237 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2025 and $277 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2024. The linked quarter variance was due to a variety of factors, including outsourced compliance review expenses and higher third-party commissions on SWAP transactions as compared to the linked quarter, while the year-over-year variance was primarily attributable to higher legal expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $5.8 million was $90 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2025 and $436 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by the timing of expenses for in-process technology enhancement and upgrade initiatives.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025, and third quarter of 2024, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.1 million, $1.1 million, and $1.3 million, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 18.9% for the third quarter of 2025, 18.4% for the second quarter of 2025, and 7.4% for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI, the tax impact of the COLI repositioning, and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.29 billion at September 30, 2025, up $144.3 million from June 30, 2025, and up $131.7 million from September 30, 2024.

Investment securities were $1.01 billion at September 30, 2025, flat with both June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

Total loans were $4.59 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $187.4 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2024.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $740.6 million, up $14.4 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2025, and up $86.1 million, or 13.2%, from September 30, 2024.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.25 billion, an increase of $34.0 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $143.5 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2024.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $648.4 million, up $1.2 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2025, and flat with September 30, 2024.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $838.7 million, up $5.2 million, or 0.6%, from June 30, 2025, and down $36.0 million, or 4.1%, from September 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $5.36 billion at September 30, 2025, up $201.8 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2025, and up $51.2 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2024. The increase from June 30, 2025 was primarily due to seasonally higher public deposit balances in addition to an increase in non-public deposits. The increase from September 30, 2024 reflected a higher level of brokered deposits, which were utilized to offset the anticipated reduction in BaaS-related deposits. The Company had approximately $7 million in BaaS-related deposits at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and approximately $103 million at September 30, 2024. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, 21% at June 30, 2025, and 22% at September 30, 2024.

Short-term borrowings were $55.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $101.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $55.0 million at September 30, 2024. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $621.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $601.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $500.3 million at September 30, 2024. The linked quarter period-end increase was primarily due to net income, net of dividends, retained, while the year-over-year period end increase was primarily driven by additional paid-in-capital resulting from the common stock capital raise executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss between period ends following the investment securities restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Common book value per share was $30.03 at September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.00, or 3.4%, from $29.03 at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $1.19, or 3.8%, from $31.22 at September 30, 2024. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $27.02 at September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.00, or 3.8%, from $26.02 at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $0.26, or 1.0%, from $27.28 at September 30, 2024. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.61% at September 30, 2025, compared to 9.51% at June 30, 2025, and 7.85% at September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 8.74%, 8.61% and 6.93% at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The year-over-year increases in both ratios were attributable to the additional capital raised in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the investment securities restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.31 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and reflecting an increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, over the year-ago quarter. The dividend returned 31% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2025 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

  • Leverage Ratio was 9.77% compared to 9.45% and 8.98% at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.15% compared to 10.84% and 10.28% at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.48% compared to 11.17% and 10.62% at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.60% compared to 13.27% and 12.95% at June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

In October 2025, $35.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were issued in October 2020, which bore interest at a fixed rate of 4.375%, began repricing at a floating rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.265%. The Company's subordinated debt is now comprised of the $35.0 million of October 2020 notes and $30.0 million of April 2015 notes, with both tranches now callable on a quarterly basis. The Company will continue to evaluate options relative to the subordinated debt which may include redemption in part or in full, as well as replacing or refinancing the facilities.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $34.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, relatively stable as compared to $32.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, and down from $40.7 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The decrease from September 30, 2024 reflects a previously disclosed foreclosed participated loan and partial charge-off of a credit facility, both of which took place in the second quarter of 2025 and which relate to a previously disclosed commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million, representing 0.18% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $4.1 million, or an annualized 0.36% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.7 million, or an annualized 0.15%, in the third quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.03%, compared to 1.04% at June 30, 2025 and 1.01% at September 30, 2024.

Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.6 million in the linked quarter and $3.1 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.4 million in both the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled $670 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, $185 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, and $713 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by a combination of factors, including the impact of loan growth partially offset by improvement in the forecasted loss rate for pooled loans and lower net charge-offs as compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 139% at September 30, 2025, 146% at June 30, 2025, and 110% at September 30, 2024.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2025, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 807362. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; fraudulent deposit activity; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  2025  2024 
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
Cash and cash equivalents $185,945  $93,034  $167,352  $87,321  $249,569 
Investment securities:               
Available for sale  923,592   916,149   926,992   911,105   886,816 
Held-to-maturity, net  87,625   92,121   113,105   116,001   121,279 
Total investment securities  1,011,217   1,008,270   1,040,097   1,027,106   1,008,095 
Loans held for sale  2,252   2,356   387   2,280   2,495 
Loans:               
Commercial business  740,603   726,218   709,101   665,321   654,519 
Commercial mortgage–construction  441,034   536,552   566,359   582,619   533,506 
Commercial mortgage–multifamily  592,634   496,223   475,867   470,954   467,527 
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied  893,884   873,207   899,679   857,987   814,392 
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied  321,555   309,171   286,391   288,036   290,216 
Residential real estate loans  648,397   647,205   643,983   650,206   648,241 
Residential real estate lines  76,109   75,675   74,769   75,552   76,203 
Consumer indirect  838,671   833,452   853,176   845,772   874,651 
Other consumer  37,536   38,299   43,953   42,757   43,734 
Total loans  4,590,423   4,536,002   4,553,278   4,479,204   4,402,989 
Allowance for credit losses–loans  47,292   47,291   48,964   48,041   44,678 
Total loans, net  4,543,131   4,488,711   4,504,314   4,431,163   4,358,311 
Total interest-earning assets  5,739,699   5,614,008   5,733,743   5,602,570   5,666,972 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  60,443   60,564   60,651   60,758   60,867 
Total assets  6,288,052   6,143,766   6,340,492   6,117,085   6,156,317 
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand  959,404   940,341   945,182   950,351   978,660 
Interest-bearing demand  776,445   704,871   773,475   705,195   793,996 
Savings and money market  1,955,832   1,898,302   2,033,323   1,904,013   2,027,181 
Time deposits  1,666,128   1,612,500   1,620,930   1,545,172   1,506,764 
Total deposits  5,357,809   5,156,014   5,372,910   5,104,731   5,306,601 
Short-term borrowings  55,000   101,000   55,000   99,000   55,000 
Long-term borrowings, net  115,000   114,960   124,917   124,842   124,765 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,568,405   4,431,633   4,607,645   4,405,912   4,507,706 
Shareholders’ equity  621,720   601,668   589,928   568,984   500,342 
Common shareholders’ equity  604,435   584,383   572,643   551,699   483,050 
Tangible common equity(1)  543,992   523,819   511,992   490,941   422,183 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss $(36,758) $(42,214) $(41,995) $(52,604) $(102,029)
                
Common shares outstanding  20,130   20,128   20,110   20,077   15,474 
Treasury shares  570   572   590   623   625 
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:               
Leverage ratio  9.77%  9.45%  9.24%  9.15%  8.98%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio  11.15%  10.84%  10.38%  10.54%  10.28%
Tier 1 capital ratio  11.48%  11.17%  10.71%  10.87%  10.62%
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.60%  13.27%  13.09%  13.25%  12.95%
Common equity to assets  9.61%  9.51%  9.03%  9.02%  7.85%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  8.74%  8.61%  8.15%  8.11%  6.93%
                
Common book value per share $30.03  $29.03  $28.48  $27.48  $31.22 
Tangible common book value per share(1) $27.02  $26.02  $25.46  $24.45  $27.28 
                     
  1. See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended  2025  2024 
  September 30,  Third  Second  First  Fourth  Third 
SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: 2025  2024  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
Interest income $248,340  $235,112  $84,422  $82,867  $81,051  $78,119  $77,911 
Interest expense  100,565   113,156   32,633   33,745   34,187   36,486   37,230 
Net interest income  147,775   121,956   51,789   49,122   46,864   41,633   40,681 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  8,222   (311)  2,732   2,562   2,928   6,461   3,104 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  139,553   122,267   49,057   46,560   43,936   35,172   37,577 
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges on deposits  3,278   3,159   1,137   1,089   1,052   1,074   1,103 
Insurance income  8   2,141   2   3   3   3   3 
Card interchange income  5,783   5,810   2,006   1,937   1,840   2,045   1,900 
Investment advisory  8,645   8,158   3,023   2,885   2,737   2,555   2,797 
Company owned life insurance  8,591   4,062   2,849   2,965   2,777   1,425   1,404 
Investments in limited partnerships  945   1,545   223   307   415   837   400 
Loan servicing  484   421   181   180   123   295   88 
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net  1,436   763   847   339   250   (37)  212 
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale  542   432   285   140   117   186   220 
Net gain (loss) on investment securities  706   -   703   3   -   (100,055)  - 
Net (loss) gain on sale and disposal of other assets  (281)  13,633   (281)  -   -   (19)  138 
Net loss on tax credit investments  (1,539)  (139)  (513)  (512)  (514)  (636)  (170)
Other  4,448   4,370   1,594   1,281   1,573   1,291   1,345 
Total noninterest income (loss)  33,046   44,355   12,056   10,617   10,373   (91,036)  9,440 
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  53,490   48,967   18,522   18,070   16,898   17,159   15,879 
Occupancy and equipment  11,386   10,570   3,814   3,982   3,590   3,791   3,370 
Professional services  4,830   6,131   1,688   1,451   1,691   1,571   1,965 
Computer and data processing  17,155   16,081   5,789   5,879   5,487   6,608   5,353 
Supplies and postage  1,640   1,431   559   503   578   504   519 
FDIC assessments  4,086   3,733   1,227   1,392   1,467   1,551   1,092 
Advertising and promotions  1,328   1,108   491   495   342   465   371 
Amortization of intangibles  315   443   103   105   107   109   112 
Provision for litigation settlement  -   -   -   -   -   23,022   - 
Deposit-related charged-off items expense (recoveries)  83   19,987   144   233   (294)  354   410 
Restructuring charges  68   -   -   -   68   35   - 
Other  10,861   11,051   3,538   3,572   3,751   4,235   3,398 
Total noninterest expense  105,242   119,502   35,875   35,682   33,685   59,404   32,469 
Income (loss) before income taxes  67,357   47,120   25,238   21,495   20,624   (115,268)  14,548 
Income tax expense (benefit)  12,470   5,955   4,761   3,963   3,746   (32,457)  1,082 
Net income (loss)  54,887   41,165   20,477   17,532   16,878   (82,811)  13,466 
Preferred stock dividends  1,094   1,094   365   364   365   365   365 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $53,793  $40,071  $20,112  $17,168  $16,513  $(83,176) $13,101 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                     
Earnings (loss) per share – basic $2.68  $2.60  $1.00  $0.85  $0.82  $(5.07) $0.85 
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $2.65  $2.57  $0.99  $0.85  $0.81  $(5.07) $0.84 
Cash dividends declared on common stock $0.93  $0.90  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.30  $0.30 
Common dividend payout ratio  34.70%  34.62%  31.00%  36.47%  37.80%  -5.92%  35.29%
Dividend yield (annualized)  4.57%  4.72%  4.52%  4.84%  5.04%  4.37%  4.69%
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.18%  0.90%  1.32%  1.13%  1.10%  -5.38%  0.89%
Return on average equity (annualized)  12.32%  11.88%  13.31%  11.78%  11.82%  -63.70%  11.08%
Return on average common equity (annualized)  12.44%  12.02%  13.45%  11.88%  11.92%  -66.19%  11.18%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)  13.89%  14.09%  14.98%  13.27%  13.36%  -75.36%  12.87%
Efficiency ratio(2)  58.38%  71.75%  56.78%  59.68%  58.79%  117.13%  64.70%
Effective tax rate  18.5%  12.6%  18.9%  18.4%  18.2%  28.2%  7.4%
                             
  1. See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended  2025  2024 
  September 30,  Third  Second  First  Fourth  Third 
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: 2025  2024  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $47,271  $113,656  $31,461  $39,027  $71,767  $121,530  $49,476 
Investment securities(1)  1,072,077   1,174,850   1,059,244   1,071,628   1,085,649   1,159,863   1,147,052 
Loans:                     
Commercial business  708,298   700,178   726,315   720,347   677,700   658,038   673,830 
Commercial mortgage  2,221,845   2,060,827   2,239,666   2,221,576   2,203,899   2,148,427   2,092,905 
Residential real estate loans  646,891   648,286   648,642   645,007   647,005   649,549   647,844 
Residential real estate lines  75,168   75,880   75,774   75,010   74,709   76,164   75,671 
Consumer indirect  841,830   906,762   838,026   839,294   848,282   858,854   881,133 
Other consumer  39,802   46,615   37,741   39,485   42,230   43,333   43,789 
Total loans  4,533,834   4,438,548   4,566,164   4,540,719   4,493,825   4,434,365   4,415,172 
Total interest-earning assets  5,653,182   5,727,054   5,656,869   5,651,374   5,651,241   5,715,758   5,611,700 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  60,610   65,397   60,505   60,610   60,717   60,824   60,936 
Total assets  6,198,689   6,132,110   6,159,886   6,216,657   6,220,187   6,121,449   6,018,390 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                     
Interest-bearing demand  721,179   727,179   687,978   730,979   745,210   757,221   691,412 
Savings and money market  1,936,765   2,018,881   1,881,445   1,953,412   1,976,483   1,992,059   1,938,935 
Time deposits  1,613,532   1,500,238   1,643,342   1,631,407   1,564,987   1,545,071   1,515,745 
Short-term borrowings  97,165   149,588   110,011   86,099   95,223   56,513   129,130 
Long-term borrowings, net  118,737   124,640   114,976   116,473   124,871   124,795   124,717 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,487,378   4,520,526   4,437,752   4,518,370   4,506,774   4,475,659   4,399,939 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  936,854   955,428   960,089   923,409   926,696   947,428   952,970 
Total deposits  5,208,330   5,201,726   5,172,854   5,239,207   5,213,376   5,241,779   5,099,062 
Total liabilities  5,603,129   5,669,430   5,549,575   5,619,834   5,640,981   5,604,249   5,535,112 
Shareholders’ equity  595,560   462,680   610,311   596,823   579,206   517,200   483,278 
Common equity  578,275   445,388   593,026   579,538   561,921   499,910   465,986 
Tangible common equity(2)  517,665   379,991   532,521   518,928   501,204   439,086   405,050 
Common shares outstanding:                     
Basic  20,101   15,437   20,122   20,107   20,073   16,415   15,464 
Diluted  20,306   15,582   20,336   20,294   20,285   16,415   15,636 
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)		                     
Investment securities(3)  4.35%  2.14%  4.45%  4.34%  4.25%  2.38%  2.14%
Loans  6.25%  6.39%  6.29%  6.26%  6.20%  6.28%  6.42%
Total interest-earning assets  5.87%  5.49%  5.93%  5.88%  5.80%  5.45%  5.53%
Interest-bearing demand  1.15%  1.12%  1.09%  1.21%  1.15%  1.34%  1.05%
Savings and money market  2.68%  3.05%  2.62%  2.67%  2.75%  2.94%  3.07%
Time deposits  4.09%  4.71%  3.88%  4.08%  4.31%  4.53%  4.72%
Short-term borrowings  2.13%  2.99%  2.41%  1.80%  2.09%  0.15%  2.64%
Long-term borrowings, net  5.28%  5.02%  5.53%  5.35%  5.00%  5.03%  5.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.00%  3.34%  2.92%  3.00%  3.07%  3.24%  3.37%
Net interest rate spread  2.87%  2.15%  3.01%  2.88%  2.73%  2.21%  2.16%
Net interest margin  3.50%  2.85%  3.65%  3.49%  3.35%  2.91%  2.89%
                             
  1. Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
  2. See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
  3. The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended  2025  2024 
  September 30,  Third  Second  First  Fourth  Third 
ASSET QUALITY DATA: 2025  2024  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans                     
Beginning balance $48,041  $51,082  $47,291  $48,964  $48,041  $44,678  $43,952 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                     
Commercial business  2,083   (33)  123   1,903   57   131   (3)
Commercial mortgage–construction  (357)  -   (357)  -   -   -   - 
Commercial mortgage–multifamily  -   13   -   -   -   -   13 
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied  594   (3)  (1)  596   (1)  (5)  (1)
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied  (3)  (4)  (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)  (2)
Residential real estate loans  108   99   (25)  92   41   (4)  (1)
Residential real estate lines  27   -   -   27   -   -   - 
Consumer indirect  5,017   5,370   1,926   942   2,149   2,557   1,553 
Other consumer  1,011   466   396   491   124   100   106 
Total net charge-offs  8,480   5,908   2,061   4,050   2,369   2,778   1,665 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses–loans  7,731   (496)  2,062   2,377   3,292   6,141   2,391 
Ending balance $47,292  $44,678  $47,292  $47,291  $48,964  $48,041  $44,678 
                      
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):                     
Commercial business  0.39%  -0.01%  0.07%  1.06%  0.03%  0.80%  0.00%
Commercial mortgage–construction  -0.90%  0.00%  -0.31%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Commercial mortgage–multifamily  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied  0.90%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Residential real estate loans  0.02%  0.02%  -0.02%  0.06%  0.03%  0.00%  0.00%
Residential real estate lines  0.05%  0.00%  0.00%  0.14%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Consumer indirect  0.80%  0.79%  0.91%  0.45%  1.03%  1.18%  0.70%
Other consumer  3.40%  1.33%  4.16%  4.99%  1.19%  0.91%  0.95%
Total loans  0.25%  0.18%  0.18%  0.36%  0.21%  0.25%  0.15%
                      
Supplemental information(1)                     
Non-performing loans:                     
Commercial business $3,799  $5,752  $3,799  $3,671  $5,672  $5,617  $5,752 
Commercial mortgage–construction  19,794   20,280   19,794   19,621   19,684   20,280   20,280 
Commercial mortgage–multifamily  540   71   540   -   -   -   71 
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied  -   4,903   -   164   4,766   4,773   4,903 
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied  1,102   366   1,102   -   349   354   366 
Residential real estate loans  5,877   5,790   5,877   5,885   6,035   6,918   5,790 
Residential real estate lines  212   232   212   299   316   253   232 
Consumer indirect  2,482   3,291   2,482   2,571   2,917   3,157   3,291 
Other consumer  145   57   145   225   279   54   57 
Total non-performing loans  33,951   40,742   33,951   32,436   40,018   41,406   40,742 
Foreclosed assets  142   109   142   142   196   60   109 
Total non-performing assets $34,093  $40,851  $34,093  $32,578  $40,214  $41,466  $40,851 
                      
Total non-performing loans to total loans  0.74%  0.93%  0.74%  0.72%  0.88%  0.92%  0.93%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.54%  0.66%  0.54%  0.53%  0.63%  0.68%  0.66%
Allowance for credit losses–loans to total loans  1.03%  1.01%  1.03%  1.04%  1.08%  1.07%  1.01%
Allowance for credit losses–loans to non-performing loans  139%  110%  139%  146%  122%  116%  110%
                             
  1. At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Nine Months Ended  2025  2024 
  September 30,  Third  Second  First  Fourth  Third 
  2025  2024  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Quarter 
Ending tangible assets:                     
Total assets       $6,288,052  $6,143,766  $6,340,492  $6,117,085  $6,156,317 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net        60,443   60,564   60,651   60,758   60,867 
Tangible assets       $6,227,609  $6,083,202  $6,279,841  $6,056,327  $6,095,450 
                      
Ending tangible common equity:                     
Common shareholders’ equity       $604,435  $584,383  $572,643  $551,699  $483,050 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net        60,443   60,564   60,651   60,758   60,867 
Tangible common equity       $543,992  $523,819  $511,992  $490,941  $422,183 
                      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)        8.74%  8.61%  8.15%  8.11%  6.93%
                      
Common shares outstanding        20,130   20,128   20,110   20,077   15,474 
Tangible common book value per share(2)       $27.02  $26.02  $25.46  $24.45  $27.28 
                      
Average tangible assets:                     
Average assets $6,198,689  $6,132,110  $6,159,886  $6,216,657  $6,220,187  $6,121,449  $6,018,390 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net  60,610   65,397   60,505   60,610   60,717   60,824   60,936 
Average tangible assets $6,138,079  $6,066,713  $6,099,381  $6,156,047  $6,159,470  $6,060,625  $5,957,454 
                      
Average tangible common equity:                     
Average common equity $578,275  $445,388  $593,026  $579,538  $561,921  $499,910  $465,986 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net  60,610   65,397   60,505   60,610   60,717   60,824   60,936 
Average tangible common equity $517,665  $379,991  $532,521  $518,928  $501,204  $439,086  $405,050 
                      
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $53,793  $40,071  $20,112  $17,168  $16,513  $(83,176) $13,101 
Return on average tangible common equity(3)  13.89%  14.09%  14.98%  13.27%  13.36%  -75.36%  12.87%
                      
  1. Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
  2. Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
  3. Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

