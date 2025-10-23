Triumph Earns Top 5 Spot on the 2026 FreightTech 25

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph (NYSE: TFIN), a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking solutions for the transportation industry, has been named No. 4 on the FreightWaves 2026 FreightTech 25 list, recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the transportation and logistics industry.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, Triumph earned its place on the list for its groundbreaking work integrating payments, audit automation, liquidity solutions, digital banking and intelligence into a unified freight operating system. This recognition highlights Triumph’s continued commitment to serving its customers through the integrated value chain it is building, leading to improved margins, greater profitability, and fraud mitigation.

“Being named #4 on the FreightTech 25 list is a testament to the hard work and vision of our team,” said Aaron P. Graft, founder and chief executive officer of Triumph. “We’re not just building tools. We’re building a network that empowers our ecosystem of brokers, carriers, shippers and factors to make decisions with confidence.”

Over the past year, Triumph has accelerated its momentum and innovation through the strategic acquisitions of Greenscreens.ai and Isometric Technologies. The integrated solution—now known as Triumph Intelligence—is powered by more than $70 billion in freight data. It delivers data-driven pricing insights, margin optimization and performance scoring, enabling brokers to plan and execute with confidence.

In August, Triumph announced it would power the Trusted Freight Exchange (TFX), the first-of-its-kind digital freight exchange for verified freight, created by Highway. TFX combines Triumph’s intelligence, payments, credit and banking solutions with Highway’s Carrier Identity® engine to reduce fraud and inefficiency in freight transactions.

In addition to strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Triumph launched its NextGen Audit solution, automating invoice validation for both full truckload and less-than-truckload freight, and its LoadPay business bank account for truckers, which offers instant funding and expense management tools.

“Triumph is on the front lines of helping our customers achieve their goals despite difficult market conditions,” Graft said. “We’re proud to be recognized for our innovation, and we remain focused on solving real challenges for the freight industry.”

About Triumph

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

