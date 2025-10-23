Heartflow to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link . Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will also be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Heartflow website at https://ir.heartflow.com/ .

