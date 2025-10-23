VirTra Demonstrates Next-Generation Soldier Virtual Training (SVT) System for U.S. Army’s PEO STRI

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, announced the successful demonstration of its next-generation Soldier Virtual Training (SVT) system, which exceeded requirements, in response to an invitation from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).

The demonstration took place on October 7, 2025, at VirTra’s Orlando, Florida training center, where the company showcased its portable V-100® simulator configured to address three core areas of soldier readiness: Weapon Skills Development (marksmanship), Joint Fires, and Use-of-Force.

As part of the U.S. Army’s ongoing market research of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) training technologies, VirTra demonstrated how its simulators deliver a complete, ready-to-deploy training solution that the company designs, manufactures, assembles, and installs as a single vendor. The V-100® system features fast setup, intuitive operation, unmatched ballistic accuracy, and data analytics reporting to maximize training throughput and realism.

The demonstration also featured multiple weapons integrated with the V-100® system, including recoil kits and magazines as part of the delivered configuration:

SIG M17 and SIG M18 pistols

SIG MCX (SIG M7)

M4 carbine

M249 with high-pressure air

M320 (40mm)

Selected non-lethal options

“VirTra is committed to equipping our soldiers with immersive, science-based training that enhances performance and decision-making in mission-critical environments,” said John Givens, CEO of VirTra. “This demonstration highlights how our portable technology delivers scalable, measurable, and repeatable training outcomes that align with the Army’s modernization objectives.”

During the session, VirTra provided an in-depth overview of its marksmanship and scenario-based training capabilities for Call for Fire and Close Air Support, delivered through full integration with Virtual Battlespace (VBS4). VBS4 is the U.S. Army’s chosen virtual environment. It is a whole-Earth virtual and constructive platform currently used in over 60 countries, supporting the training of hundreds of thousands of military personnel worldwide.

A central feature of the event was APEX™, an advanced analytics platform that provides instructors and commanders with actionable insights that enhance training efficiency and precision. Through intuitive dashboards and detailed Course of Fire reports, APEX tracks metrics such as accuracy, reaction time, and decision-making under stress, transforming training data into measurable readiness outcomes. This marks the first time an advanced reporting capability has been demonstrated within a VirTra simulator, enabling real-time performance data capture directly from training sessions.

Every new VirTra simulator will now include APEX at no additional cost, giving customers immediate access to data-driven insights that help quantify progress, identify training gaps, and strengthen overall program accountability.

In addition to showcasing its simulator technology, VirTra shared independent academic research that supports the effectiveness of its systems:

A study by The Ohio State University , “The VirTra V-100 is a Test-Retest Reliable Shooting Simulator for Measuring Accuracy/Precision, Decision Making, and Reaction Time in Civilians, Police/SWAT, and Military Personnel,” validated the V-100’s reliability and contributed to the university receiving additional U.S. Department of War funding.

, “The VirTra V-100 is a Test-Retest Reliable Shooting Simulator for Measuring Accuracy/Precision, Decision Making, and Reaction Time in Civilians, Police/SWAT, and Military Personnel,” validated the V-100’s reliability and contributed to the university receiving additional U.S. Department of War funding. Another study by the University of Chicago, “Situational Decision-Making: A Cognitive Training to Improve Community and Officer Safety,” found that training with VirTra’s technology led to a 23% reduction in use-of-force incidents among 2,070 Chicago Police Department officers, while reducing racial disparities in discretionary arrests. The program also showed an 11% decrease in overall arrests of Black individuals and 28% reduction of discretionary arrests of Black individuals, without reducing the arrest rates of any other race, proving that VirTra's training can significantly decrease racial disparities.

Through decades of research-backed innovation, VirTra continues to strengthen readiness, safety, and operational performance across military, law enforcement, and public safety sectors worldwide.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) provides training solutions for law enforcement, military, and security professionals. Its immersive simulators and certified curriculum prepare personnel for real-world encounters by building skills in de-escalation, judgment, and marksmanship. The company’s technologies are used by agencies and armed forces worldwide to improve decision-making under stress and reduce risk in the field. For more information, visit www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the features, performance, potential adoption, and market opportunities of the Soldier Virtual Training (SVT) system and APEX™ analytics platform, as well as the Company’s ability to expand the availability of its simulation training solutions across defense and military markets. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VirTra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860