Orchid Island Capital Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net income of $72.1 million, or $0.53 per common share, which consists of:

Net interest income of $26.9 million, or $0.20 per common share

Total expenses of $5.4 million, or $0.04 per common share

Net realized and unrealized gains of $50.6 million, or $0.37 per common share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps

Third quarter dividends declared and paid of $0.36 per common share

Book value per common share of $7.33 at September 30, 2025

Total return of 6.7%, comprised of $0.36 dividend per common share and $0.12 increase in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per common share



Other Financial Highlights

Orchid maintained a strong liquidity position of $620.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and unpledged securities, or approximately 57% of stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025

Borrowing capacity in excess of September 30, 2025 outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $8.0 billion, spread across 26 active lenders

Company to discuss results on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET

Supplemental materials to be discussed on the call can be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com



Management Commentary

Commenting on the third quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Market conditions during the quarter were supportive for levered Agency RMBS investors such as Orchid Island Capital. Interest rates were quite stable outside of short-term rates, which declined in anticipation of additional interest rate cuts beyond the 25-basis point cut that occurred in September. Orchid generated a total return for the quarter of 6.7%, unannualized. Orchid continued to build its capital base, still comprised exclusively of common equity, and invested the proceeds into Agency RMBS offering both net interest income and total return potential above historical norms. Orchid was able to acquire Agency RMBS with these characteristics even with elevated levels of prepayments emerging as prevailing market interest rates decline in the face of a cooling labor market and Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Orchid has done this through prudent security selection and risk management techniques without meaningfully changing its leverage – approximately 7.4 to 1 inclusive of its TBA positions. Orchid has room to raise leverage further should returns in the market become even more attractive.

“With respect to the market backdrop we are operating in, it appears we are at a crossroads. There is evidence that the tariffs introduced by the U.S. presidential administration and the associated uncertainty surrounding their impact on growth and inflation is impacting the labor market, and the Federal Reserve has stated they now see the balance of risk tilted towards economic weakness versus inflation. Note this statement was made before the U.S. federal government shutdown, which has added to risks of a downturn in economic growth. However, there is also evidence that the economy has been resilient in the face of the tariffs and that growth and consumer spending appear stable. Additionally, the likely benefits from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, deregulation, capital expenditure and artificial intelligence should be supportive of growth in the near future. The path for economic growth, monetary policy and interest rates is uncertain, yet we believe Orchid’s portfolio is positioned to deliver attractive return potential in either scenario.”

Details of Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

The Company reported net income of $72.1 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2025, compared with a net income of $17.3 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2024. Interest income on the portfolio in the third quarter was up approximately $16.1 million from the second quarter of 2025. The yield on our average Agency RMBS increased from 5.38% in the second quarter of 2025 to 5.65% for the third quarter of 2025, and our repurchase agreement borrowing costs increased from 4.23% for the second quarter of 2025 to 4.45% for the third quarter of 2025. Book value increased by $0.12 per share in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in book value reflects our net income of $0.53 per share and the dividend distribution of $0.36 per share. The Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $50.6 million on Agency RMBS assets and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps.

Prepayments

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Orchid received $212.8 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 10.1%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

Structured PT RMBS RMBS Total Three Months Ended Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) September 30, 2025 10.1 8.1 10.1 June 30, 2025 10.1 6.3 10.1 March 31, 2025 7.8 4.5 7.8 December 31, 2024 10.6 7.0 10.5 September 30, 2024 8.8 6.4 8.8 June 30, 2024 7.6 7.1 7.6 March 31, 2024 6.0 5.9 6.0

Portfolio

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid’s PT RMBS (as defined below) and structured RMBS as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

($ in thousands) Weighted Percentage Average of Weighted Maturity Fair Entire Average in Longest Asset Category Value Portfolio Coupon Months Maturity September 30, 2025 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 8,341,899 99.8 % 5.51 % 334 1-Sep-55 Interest-Only Securities 13,975 0.2 % 4.01 % 204 25-Jul-48 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 206 0.0 % 0.00 % 252 15-Jun-42 Total Mortgage Assets $ 8,356,080 100.0 % 5.49 % 333 1-Sep-55 December 31, 2024 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 5,237,812 99.7 % 5.03 % 330 1-Nov-54 Interest-Only Securities 15,308 0.3 % 4.01 % 212 25-Jul-48 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 190 0.0 % 0.00 % 261 15-Jun-42 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,253,310 100.0 % 4.99 % 328 1-Nov-54





($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Percentage of Percentage of Agency Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fannie Mae $ 4,741,967 56.7 % $ 3,693,032 70.3 % Freddie Mac 3,614,113 43.3 % 1,560,278 29.7 % Total Portfolio $ 8,356,080 100.0 % $ 5,253,310 100.0 %





September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Weighted Average Pass-through Purchase Price $ 102.33 $ 102.45 Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price $ 18.74 $ 18.74 Weighted Average Pass-through Current Price $ 101.07 $ 96.44 Weighted Average Structured Current Price $ 14.65 $ 14.38 Effective Duration(1) 2.991 4.200





(1) Effective duration is the approximate percentage change in price for a 100 basis point change in rates. An effective duration of 2.991 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.991% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at September 30, 2025. An effective duration of 4.200 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 4.200% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2024. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio, but do not include the effect of the Company’s funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing, Leverage and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $8.0 billion with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 4.33%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $8.4 billion and cash pledged to counterparties of approximately $26.4 million. The Company’s adjusted leverage ratio, defined as the balance of repurchase agreement liabilities divided by stockholders' equity, at September 30, 2025 was 7.4 to 1. At September 30, 2025, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $620.0 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged securities. To enhance our liquidity even further, we may pledge more of our structured RMBS as part of a repurchase agreement funding, but retain the cash in lieu of acquiring additional assets. In this way we can, at a modest cost, retain higher levels of cash on hand and decrease the likelihood we will have to sell assets in a distressed market in order to raise cash. Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Total Average Average Outstanding % of Borrowing Maturity Counterparty Balances Total Rate in Days J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 511,662 6.41 % 4.34 % 20 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 437,979 5.47 % 4.42 % 34 DV Securities, LLC Repo 389,984 4.87 % 4.37 % 36 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 377,931 4.72 % 4.25 % 42 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 371,202 4.64 % 4.45 % 14 The Bank of Nova Scotia 369,533 4.62 % 4.39 % 20 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 362,023 4.52 % 4.34 % 70 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 359,654 4.49 % 4.16 % 126 Bank of Montreal 358,926 4.48 % 4.38 % 30 South Street Securities, LLC 344,604 4.30 % 4.31 % 81 Goldman, Sachs & Co 337,376 4.21 % 4.34 % 27 StoneX Financial Inc. 332,143 4.15 % 4.30 % 20 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 331,786 4.14 % 4.29 % 35 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 329,915 4.12 % 4.17 % 135 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 319,230 3.99 % 4.34 % 25 Clear Street LLC 307,707 3.84 % 4.35 % 20 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 302,480 3.78 % 4.32 % 31 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 298,220 3.72 % 4.27 % 56 ING Financial Markets LLC 291,011 3.63 % 4.32 % 17 Banco Santander SA 265,981 3.32 % 4.38 % 16 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 255,958 3.20 % 4.38 % 8 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 246,210 3.07 % 4.44 % 16 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 207,561 2.59 % 4.34 % 23 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 158,100 1.97 % 4.41 % 14 Natixis, New York Branch 104,895 1.31 % 4.34 % 29 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,907 0.44 % 4.34 % 16 Total / Weighted Average $ 8,006,978 100.00 % 4.33 % 39

Hedging

In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At September 30, 2025, such instruments were comprised of U.S. Treasury note (“T-Note”) and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") futures contracts, interest rate swap agreements and contracts to sell to-be-announced ("TBA") securities.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s T-Note and SOFR futures contracts at September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity(1) U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts (Short Positions)(2) December 2025 5-year T-Note futures (Dec 2025 - Dec 2030 Hedge Period) $ 562,500 3.67 % 3.67 % $ 54 December 2025 10-year T-Note futures (Dec 2025 - Dec 2035 Hedge Period) 228,500 3.97 % 3.91 % (997 ) December 2025 10-year Ultra futures (Dec 2025 - Dec 2035 Hedge Period) 197,500 4.23 % 4.13 % (1,855 ) SOFR Futures Contracts (Short Positions) December 2025 3-Month SOFR futures (Sep 2025 - Dec 2025 Hedge Period) $ 97,500 4.00 % 4.04 % $ 43 March 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2025 - Mar 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.73 % 3.69 % (46 ) June 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2026 - Jun 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.55 % 3.50 % (52 ) September 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Jun 2026 - Sep 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.38 % 3.29 % (91 ) December 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Sep 2026 - Dec 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.27 % 3.15 % (116 ) March 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2026 - Mar 2027 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.22 % 3.10 % (119 ) June 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2027 - Jun 2027 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.21 % 3.08 % (119 ) ERIS SOFR Swap Futures Contracts (Short Positions)(3) December 2025 5-Year Term, 3.75% fixed rate, (Dec 2025 - Dec 2030 Hedge Period) $ 10,000 3.20 % 3.36 % $ 78





(1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception. (2) 5-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $109.20 at September 30, 2025. The aggregate contract values of the short positions were $614.2 million at September 30, 2025. 10-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $112.50 at September 30, 2025. The aggregate contract values of the short positions were $257.1 million at September 30, 2025. 10-Year Ultra futures contracts were valued at a price of $115.08 at September 30, 2025. The aggregate contract values of the short positions were $227.3 million at September 30, 2025. (3) ERIS swap futures are exchange traded futures that replicate the cash flows of an underlying swap position.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s interest rate swap positions at September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) Average Fixed Average Average Notional Pay Receive Maturity Amount Rate Rate (Years) Expiration > 1 to ≤ 5 years $ 1,922,500 2.90 % 4.24 % 3.7 Expiration > 5 years 2,020,800 3.69 % 4.27 % 7.0 $ 3,943,300 3.31 % 4.25 % 5.4

The following table summarizes our contracts to sell TBA securities as of September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) Notional Amount Net Long Cost Market Carrying (Short)(1) Basis(2) Value(3) Value(4) September 30, 2025 15-Year TBA securities: 5.0% $ 250,000 $ 252,422 $ 252,715 $ 293 30-Year TBA securities: 5.5% (282,000 ) (284,018 ) (284,445 ) (427 ) $ (32,000 ) $ (31,596 ) $ (31,730 ) $ (134 )





(1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities) at fair value in our balance sheets.

Dividends

In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Per Share Amount Total 2013 $ 6.975 $ 4,662 2014 10.800 22,643 2015 9.600 38,748 2016 8.400 41,388 2017 8.400 70,717 2018 5.350 55,814 2019 4.800 54,421 2020 3.950 53,570 2021 3.900 97,601 2022 2.475 87,906 2023 1.800 81,127 2024 1.440 96,309 2025 - YTD(1) 1.200 147,192 Totals $ 69.090 $ 852,098





(1) On October 15, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on November 26, 2025. The effect of this dividend is included in the table above but is not reflected in the Company’s financial statements as of September 30, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2025 was $7.33. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of shares outstanding of the Company's common stock. At September 30, 2025, the Company's stockholders' equity was $1,086.1 million with 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital

The Company allocates capital to two RMBS sub-portfolios, the pass-through RMBS portfolio, consisting of mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae (the “GSEs”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) issued by the GSEs (“PT RMBS”), and the structured RMBS portfolio, consisting of interest-only (“IO”) and inverse interest-only (“IIO”) securities. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 98.5% of the Company’s investable capital (which consists of equity in pledged PT RMBS, available cash and unencumbered assets) was deployed in the PT RMBS portfolio. At June 30, 2025, the allocation to the PT RMBS portfolio was approximately 98.1%.

The table below details the changes to the respective sub-portfolios during the quarter.

(in thousands) Portfolio Activity for the Quarter Structured Security Portfolio Inverse Pass- Interest Interest Through Only Only Portfolio Securities Securities Sub-total Total Market value - June 30, 2025 $ 6,978,561 $ 14,550 $ 248 $ 14,798 $ 6,993,359 Securities purchased 1,516,114 - - - 1,516,114 Return of investment n/a (571 ) - (571 ) (571 ) Pay-downs (212,194 ) n/a n/a n/a (212,194 ) Premium lost due to pay-downs (1,412 ) n/a n/a n/a (1,412 ) Mark to market gains (losses) 60,830 (4 ) (42 ) (46 ) 60,784 Market value - September 30, 2025 $ 8,341,899 $ 13,975 $ 206 $ 14,181 $ 8,356,080

The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respective portfolios at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three month period ended September 30, 2025.

($ in thousands) Capital Allocation Structured Security Portfolio Inverse Pass- Interest Interest Through Only Only Portfolio Securities Securities Sub-total Total September 30, 2025 Market value $ 8,341,899 $ 13,975 $ 206 $ 14,181 $ 8,356,080 Cash 617,208 - - - 617,208 Borrowings(1) (8,006,978 ) - - - (8,006,978 ) Total $ 952,129 $ 13,975 $ 206 $ 14,181 $ 966,310 % of Total 98.5 % 1.5 % 0.0 % 1.5 % 100.0 % June 30, 2025 Market value $ 6,978,561 $ 14,550 $ 248 $ 14,798 $ 6,993,359 Cash 456,328 - - - 456,328 Borrowings(2) (6,655,879 ) - - - (6,655,879 ) Total $ 779,010 $ 14,550 $ 248 $ 14,798 $ 793,808 % of Total 98.1 % 1.9 % 0.0 % 1.9 % 100.0 %





(1) At September 30, 2025, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $11.2 million secured by IO securities and $0.2 million secured by IIO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy. (2) At June 30, 2025, there were outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $11.7 million secured by IO securities and $0.2 million secured by IIO securities. We entered into these arrangements to generate additional cash available to meet margin calls on PT RMBS; therefore, we have not considered these balances to be allocated to the structured securities strategy.

The return on invested capital in the PT RMBS and structured RMBS portfolios was approximately 9.9% and 1.2%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capital of approximately 9.8%.

($ in thousands) Returns for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Structured Security Portfolio Inverse Pass- Interest Interest Through Only Only Portfolio Securities Securities Sub-total Total Income (net of borrowing cost) $ 26,697 $ 222 $ - $ 222 $ 26,919 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) 59,418 (4 ) (42 ) (46 ) 59,372 Derivative losses (8,772 ) n/a n/a n/a (8,772 ) Total Return $ 77,343 $ 218 $ (42 ) $ 176 $ 77,519 Beginning Capital Allocation $ 779,010 $ 14,550 $ 248 $ 14,798 $ 793,808 Return on Invested Capital for the Quarter(1) 9.9 % 1.5 % (16.9 )% 1.2 % 9.8 % Average Capital Allocation(2) $ 865,570 $ 14,263 $ 227 $ 14,490 $ 880,060 Return on Average Invested Capital for the Quarter(3) 8.9 % 1.5 % (18.5 )% 1.2 % 8.8 %





(1) Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage. (2) Calculated using two data points, the Beginning and Ending Capital Allocation balances. (3) Calculated by dividing the Total Return by the Average Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.

Stock Offerings

On March 7, 2023, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “March 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with three sales agents pursuant to which we could offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $250,000,000 of gross proceeds from the sales of shares of our common stock in transactions that were deemed to be “at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. We issued a total of 24,675,497 shares under the March 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $228.8 million and net proceeds of approximately $225.0 million, after commissions and fees, prior to its termination in June 2024.

On June 11, 2024, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “June 2024 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with three sales agents pursuant to which we could offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $250,000,000 of gross proceeds from the sales of shares of our common stock in transactions that were deemed to be “at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. We issued a total of 30,513,253 shares under the June 2024 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $250.0 million and net proceeds of approximately $245.8 million, after commissions and fees, prior to its termination in February 2025.

On February 24, 2025, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $350,000,000 of gross proceeds from the sales of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. On July 28, 2025, the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement was amended to increase the aggregate amount of shares that may be offered by $150,000,000 to a total of $500,000,000. On July 28, 2025, the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement was amended to increase the aggregate amount of gross proceeds from the sales of shares that may be offered by $150,000,000 to a total of $500,000,000. Through September 30, 2025, we issued a total of 56,019,745 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $420.2 million, and net proceeds of approximately $413.5 million, after commissions and fees. Subsequent to September 30, 2025, we issued a total of 3,472,759 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million, and net proceeds of approximately $24.6 million, after commissions and fees.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 29, 2015, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of our common stock. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and is subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 904,564 shares of the Company’s common stock. Coupled with the 156,751 shares remaining from the original 400,000 share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorization to 1,061,316 shares, representing 10% of the Company’s then outstanding share count. On December 9, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company’s common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 3,372,399 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 3,539,861 shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s then outstanding shares of common stock. On October 12, 2022, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company’s common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,300,000 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 6,183,601 shares, representing approximately 18% of the Company’s then outstanding shares of common stock. This stock repurchase program has no termination date.

From the inception of the stock repurchase program through September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 6,257,826 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $84.8 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $13.55 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 1,113,224 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $7.3 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $6.52. There were no shares repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program as of October 23, 2025 was 2,719,137 shares.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIeb71dde9e1144ca49e705d45afa0579b. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d8o7sxmj or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com. An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates, and CMOs issued by the GSEs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, inflation, liquidity, pledging of our structured RMBS, funding levels and spreads, prepayment speeds, portfolio composition, positioning and repositioning, hedging levels, leverage ratio, dividends, investment and return opportunities, the supply and demand for Agency RMBS and the performance of the Agency RMBS sector generally, the effect of actual or expected actions of the U.S. government, including the Fed, market expectations, capital raising, future opportunities and prospects of the Company, the stock repurchase program, geopolitical uncertainty and general economic conditions (including the effects of tariffs, trade wars, inflation, the U.S. deficit, U.S. government shutdowns, and the strength of the U.S. dollar), are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Summarized Financial Statements

The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited balance sheets as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, and the unaudited quarterly statements of operations for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Amounts presented are subject to change.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS: Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value $ 8,356,080 $ 5,253,310 U.S. Treasury securities, available-for-sale 125,440 100,551 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 617,208 335,053 Accrued interest receivable 39,353 23,044 Derivative assets, at fair value 548 9,277 Other assets 405 392 Total Assets $ 9,139,034 $ 5,721,627 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Repurchase agreements $ 8,006,978 $ 5,025,543 Dividends payable 17,815 9,940 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 2,949 332 Accrued interest payable 22,234 10,750 Due to affiliates 1,498 1,167 Other liabilities 1,471 5,395 Total Liabilities 8,052,945 5,053,127 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,086,089 668,500 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,139,034 $ 5,721,627 Common shares outstanding 148,239,401 82,622,464 Book value per share $ 7.33 $ 8.09





ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 281,813 $ 169,581 $ 108,434 $ 67,646 Interest expense (212,027 ) (172,428 ) (81,515 ) (67,306 ) Net interest income (expense) 69,786 (2,847 ) 26,919 340 Gains on RMBS and derivative contracts 499 47,351 50,600 21,249 Net portfolio income 70,285 44,504 77,519 21,589 Expenses 14,663 12,387 5,441 4,269 Net income $ 55,622 $ 32,117 $ 72,078 $ 17,320 Other comprehensive income 280 38 94 48 Comprehensive net income $ 55,902 $ 32,155 $ 72,172 $ 17,368 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 0.24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 115,574,062 60,700,959 136,368,958 72,377,373 Dividends Declared Per Common Share: $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.36





Three Months Ended

September 30, Key Balance Sheet Metrics 2025 2024 Average RMBS(1) $ 7,674,720 $ 4,984,279 Average repurchase agreements(1) 7,331,428 4,788,287 Average stockholders' equity(1) 999,025 605,978 Adjusted leverage ratio - as of period end(2) 7.4:1 8.0:1 Economic leverage ratio - as of period end(3) 7.4:1 7.6:1 Key Performance Metrics Average yield on RMBS(4) 5.65 % 5.43 % Average cost of funds(4) 4.45 % 5.62 % Average economic cost of funds(5) 3.25 % 2.96 % Average interest rate spread(6) 1.20 % (0.19 )% Average economic interest rate spread(7) 2.40 % 2.47 %



