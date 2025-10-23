South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $16.3 million, compared to $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.96, compared to $0.86 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2025 was 210 basis points, compared to 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 and 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.47%, compared to 1.34% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.05% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $28.14 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $26.70 as of June 30, 2025 and $25.75 as of September 30, 2024.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2025 were 17.34%, 14.41%, and 12.37%, respectively.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by solid earnings growth as we continued to experience net interest income expansion supported by our low cost, community-based deposit franchise. The credit quality of our loan portfolio also continued to improve as did our return on average assets. Our results demonstrate the strong foundation that we have purposefully built. We have added exceptional talent across the Bank while also making the necessary investments in our technology platform that positions South Plains to efficiently scale our operations as we grow. I believe the Bank is firmly positioned to accelerate our asset growth through both organic expansion and accretive M&A opportunities. While we have been experiencing higher than normal paydowns which has proved a headwind to loan growth, we expect an acceleration in growth next year aided by the expansion of our lending platform where we expect to further increase our lending team by up to 20%. We continue to engage in discussions with potential target banks in our core markets although we are only interested in acquiring a bank that fits our conservative nature and overall culture, and meets our strict criteria for a deal. As a result, we will only do a deal that makes sense for the Bank and our shareholders.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.92% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025 and 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 210 basis points for the third quarter of 2025, which is 4 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2025 and 37 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2024. Loan interest income for the third quarter of 2025 included $640 thousand in interest and fees recognized related to the resolution of credit workouts. This amount positively impacted the net interest margin by 6 basis points and the loan yield by 8 basis points during the third quarter of 2025. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to the full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income was $64.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $385 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 from the second quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $343 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $32.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the third quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $640 thousand of loan interest and fees and an increase of average loans of $23.6 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $2.4 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased $131 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025 and decreased $2.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $2.8 million decrease was primarily a result of a 49 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $71.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.0 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-down of $925 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a write-down of $156 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 – as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $685 thousand in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-down of $925 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a write-down of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 – as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense was $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $519 thousand decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was largely the result of a decrease of $581 thousand in professional service expenses related primarily to consulting on technology projects and initiatives. The $104 thousand decrease in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a decrease in professional service expenses of $514 thousand and a decrease of $258 thousand in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by an increase of $616 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments. The $514 thousand decrease in professional service expense was mainly due to higher legal expense as well as consulting related to technology projects in the third quarter of 2024.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025 and $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024. The decrease of $45.5 million, or 1.5%, during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of a decrease of $46.5 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of two loans totaling $39.6 million, partially offset by organic loan growth. As of September 30, 2025, loans held for investment were essentially unchanged as compared to September 30, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.88 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025 and $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. Deposits increased by $142.2 million, or 3.8%, in the third quarter of 2025 from June 30, 2025. Deposits increased by $161.8 million, or 4.3%, at September 30, 2025 as compared to September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025 and $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 27.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. The quarterly and year-over-year changes in total deposits were due to organic growth in both retail and commercial deposits.

On September 30, 2025, the Company redeemed $50 million in subordinated debt. The subordinated debt was at the end of the initial five-year fixed rate period. After the expiration of the fixed rate period, the subordinated debt would have reset quarterly at a higher variable interest rate as well as being subject to a reduction in regulatory capital treatment.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 of $500 thousand, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to a decrease in specific reserves, decreased loan balances, and overall improved credit quality.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.41% as of September 30, 2024.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.26% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.25% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.59% as of September 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.16% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $29.41 at September 30, 2025, compared to $27.98 at June 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $13.7 million of net income after dividends paid and by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.1 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 27 basis points to 10.25% at September 30, 2025.

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
 As of and for the quarter ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Selected Income Statement Data:              
Interest income$64,520  $64,135  $59,922  $61,324  $61,640 
Interest expense 21,501   21,632   21,395   22,776   24,346 
Net interest income 43,019   42,503   38,527   38,548   37,294 
Provision for credit losses 500   2,500   420   1,200   495 
Noninterest income 11,165   12,165   10,625   13,319   10,635 
Noninterest expense 33,024   33,543   33,030   29,948   33,128 
Income tax expense 4,342   4,020   3,408   4,222   3,094 
Net income 16,318   14,605   12,294   16,497   11,212 
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Net earnings, basic$1.00  $0.90  $0.75  $1.01  $0.68 
Net earnings, diluted 0.96   0.86   0.72   0.96   0.66 
Cash dividends declared and paid 0.16   0.15   0.15   0.15   0.14 
Book value 29.41   27.98   27.33   26.67   27.04 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 28.14   26.70   26.05   25.40   25.75 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,241,695   16,231,627   16,415,862   16,400,361   16,386,079 
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 16,990,546   16,886,993   17,065,599   17,161,646   17,056,959 
Shares outstanding at end of period 16,247,839   16,230,475   16,235,647   16,455,826   16,386,627 
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:              
Cash and cash equivalents$635,046  $470,496  $536,300  $359,082  $471,167 
Investment securities 571,138   570,000   571,527   577,240   606,889 
Total loans held for investment 3,053,503   3,098,978   3,075,860   3,055,054   3,037,375 
Allowance for credit losses 44,125   45,010   42,968   43,237   42,886 
Total assets 4,479,437   4,363,674   4,405,209   4,232,239   4,337,659 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,831,642   2,740,179   2,826,055   2,685,366   2,720,880 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,049,501   998,759   966,464   935,510   998,480 
Total deposits 3,881,143   3,738,938   3,792,519   3,620,876   3,719,360 
Borrowings 60,493   111,799   110,400   110,354   110,307 
Total stockholders’ equity 477,802   454,074   443,743   438,949   443,122 
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.47%  1.34%  1.16%  1.53%  1.05%
Return on average equity (annualized) 13.89%  13.05%  11.30%  14.88%  10.36%
Net interest margin(1) 4.05%  4.07%  3.81%  3.75%  3.65%
Yield on loans 6.92%  6.99%  6.67%  6.69%  6.68%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.87%  2.91%  2.93%  3.12%  3.36%
Efficiency ratio 60.69%  61.11%  66.90%  57.50%  68.80%
Summary Credit Quality Data:              
Nonperforming loans$9,709  $10,463  $6,467  $24,023  $24,693 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.32%  0.34%  0.21%  0.79%  0.81%
Other real estate owned$1,827  $535  $600  $530  $973 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26%  0.25%  0.16%  0.58%  0.59%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.45%  1.45%  1.40%  1.42%  1.41%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.16%  0.06%  0.07%  0.11%  0.11%


 As of and for the quarter ended
 September 30
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Capital Ratios:              
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.67%  10.41%  10.07%  10.37%  10.22%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.25%  9.98%  9.64%  9.92%  9.77%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.41%  13.86%  13.59%  13.53%  13.25%
Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.37%  12.12%  12.04%  12.04%  11.76%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.34%  18.17%  17.93%  17.86%  17.61%
                    

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
    
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans(1)$3,093,465 $53,935  6.92% $3,069,900 $51,513  6.68%
Debt securities - taxable 498,302  4,638  3.69%  524,641  5,300  4.02%
Debt securities - nontaxable 155,028  1,080  2.76%  154,806  1,016  2.61%
Other interest-bearing assets 489,621  5,101  4.13%  336,887  4,032  4.76%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 4,236,416  64,754  6.06%  4,086,234  61,861  6.02%
Noninterest-earning assets 167,437        172,922      
                  
Total assets$4,403,853       $4,259,156      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,325,281  16,007  2.73% $2,247,299  18,143  3.21%
Time deposits 424,788  3,918  3.66%  431,307  4,510  4.16%
Short-term borrowings 7  -  0.00%  3  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 63,534  835  5.21%  63,891  835  5.20%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  741  6.34%  46,393  858  7.36%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,860,003  21,501  2.98%  2,788,893  24,346  3.47%
Demand deposits 1,010,159        976,048      
Other liabilities 67,753        63,661      
Stockholders’ equity 465,938        430,554      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,403,853       $4,259,156      
                  
Net interest income   $43,253       $37,515   
Net interest margin(2)       4.05%        3.65%
                    

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
            
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans(1)$3,087,530 $158,406  6.86% $3,055,679 $151,031  6.60%
Debt securities - taxable 505,721  14,030  3.71%  537,425  16,096  4.00%
Debt securities - nontaxable 153,486  3,109  2.71%  155,489  3,062  2.63%
Other interest-bearing assets 444,473  13,707  4.12%  287,192  10,052  4.68%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 4,191,210  189,252  6.04%  4,035,785  180,241  5.97%
Noninterest-earning assets 168,628        176,230      
                  
Total assets$4,359,838       $4,212,015      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,318,134  47,408  2.73% $2,251,569  53,792  3.19%
Time deposits 435,127  12,406  3.81%  399,646  12,153  4.06%
Short-term borrowings 9  -  0.00%  3  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 63,850  2,505  5.25%  63,845  2,505  5.24%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  2,209  6.37%  46,393  2,575  7.41%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,863,513  64,528  3.01%  2,761,456  71,025  3.44%
Demand deposits 978,426        964,829      
Other liabilities 65,835        68,458      
Stockholders’ equity 452,064        417,272      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,359,838       $4,212,015      
                  
Net interest income   $124,724       $109,216   
Net interest margin(2)       3.98%        3.61%
                    

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 As of
 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$56,071  $54,114 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 578,975   304,968 
Securities available for sale 571,138   577,240 
Loans held for sale 13,046   20,542 
Loans held for investment 3,053,503   3,055,054 
Less:  Allowance for credit losses (44,125)  (43,237)
Net loans held for investment 3,009,378   3,011,817 
Premises and equipment, net 51,809   52,951 
Goodwill 19,315   19,315 
Intangible assets 1,265   1,720 
Mortgage servicing rights 24,458   26,292 
Other assets 153,982   163,280 
Total assets$4,479,437  $4,232,239 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,049,501  $935,510 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,831,642   2,685,366 
Total deposits 3,881,143   3,620,876 
Short-term borrowings -    
Subordinated debt 14,100   63,961 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   46,393 
Other liabilities 59,999   62,060 
Total liabilities 4,001,635   3,793,290 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock 16,248   16,456 
Additional paid-in capital 91,116   97,287 
Retained earnings 421,542   385,827 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,104)  (60,621)
Total stockholders’ equity 477,802   438,949 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,479,437  $4,232,239 
        


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2025
 September 30,
2024
 September 30,
2025
 September 30,
2024
                
Interest income:               
Loans, including fees$53,928  $51,505  $158,384  $151,008 
Other 10,592   10,135   30,193   28,567 
Total interest income 64,520   61,640   188,577   179,575 
Interest expense:               
Deposits 19,925   22,653   59,814   65,945 
Subordinated debt 835   835   2,505   2,505 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 741   858   2,209   2,575 
Other -   -   -   - 
Total interest expense 21,501   24,346   64,528   71,025 
Net interest income 43,019   37,294   124,049   108,550 
Provision for credit losses 500   495   3,420   3,100 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,519   36,799   120,629   105,450 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposits 2,266   2,023   6,505   5,785 
Mortgage banking activities 2,575   1,890   8,294   9,232 
Bank card services and interchange fees 3,403   3,302   10,553   10,415 
Other 2,921   3,420   8,603   9,321 
Total noninterest income 11,165   10,635   33,955   34,753 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 19,413   18,767   58,562   56,954 
Net occupancy expense 4,046   4,255   12,045   12,204 
Professional services 1,293   1,807   4,897   5,028 
Marketing and development 979   1,015   2,803   2,629 
Other 7,293   7,284   21,290   20,815 
Total noninterest expense 33,024   33,128   99,597   97,630 
Income before income taxes 20,660   14,306   54,987   42,573 
Income tax expense 4,342   3,094   11,770   9,353 
Net income$16,318  $11,212  $43,217  $33,220 
                


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
 As of
 September 30,
2025
 December 31,
2024
        
Loans:       
Commercial Real Estate$1,035,903  $1,119,063 
Commercial - Specialized 377,783   388,955 
Commercial - General 629,256   557,371 
Consumer:       
1-4 Family Residential 592,578   566,400 
Auto Loans 256,281   254,474 
Other Consumer 63,727   64,936 
Construction 97,952   103,855 
Total loans held for investment$3,053,480  $3,055,054 
        


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 As of
 September 30,
2025
 December 31,
2024
        
Deposits:       
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,049,501  $935,510 
NOW & other transaction accounts 1,291,756   498,718 
MMDA & other savings 1,114,945   1,741,988 
Time deposits 424,941   444,660 
Total deposits$3,881,143  $3,620,876 
        


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
 For the quarter ended
 September 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                   
Net income$16,318  $14,605  $12,294  $16,497  $11,212 
Income tax expense 4,342   4,020   3,408   4,222   3,094 
Provision for credit losses 500   2,500   420   1,200   495 
                    
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$21,160  $21,125  $16,122  $21,919  $14,801 


 As of
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Tangible common equity              
Total common stockholders’ equity$477,802  $454,074  $443,743  $438,949  $443,122 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (20,580)  (20,732)  (20,884)  (21,035)  (21,197)
               
Tangible common equity$457,222  $433,342  $422,859  $417,914  $421,925 
               
Tangible assets              
Total assets$4,479,437  $4,363,674  $4,405,209  $4,232,239  $4,337,659 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (20,580)  (20,732)  (20,884)  (21,035)  (21,197)
               
Tangible assets$4,458,857  $4,342,942  $4,384,325  $4,211,204  $4,316,462 
               
Shares outstanding 16,247,839   16,230,475   16,235,647   16,455,826   16,386,627 
               
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.67%  10.41%  10.07%  10.37%  10.22%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.25%  9.98%  9.64%  9.92%  9.77%
Book value per share$29.41  $27.98  $27.33  $26.67  $27.04 
Tangible book value per share$28.14  $26.70  $26.05  $25.40  $25.75 
                    



