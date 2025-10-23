South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $16.3 million, compared to $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.96, compared to $0.86 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the third quarter of 2024.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2025 was 210 basis points, compared to 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025 and 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.47%, compared to 1.34% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.05% for the third quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $28.14 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $26.70 as of June 30, 2025 and $25.75 as of September 30, 2024.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2025 were 17.34%, 14.41%, and 12.37%, respectively.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by solid earnings growth as we continued to experience net interest income expansion supported by our low cost, community-based deposit franchise. The credit quality of our loan portfolio also continued to improve as did our return on average assets. Our results demonstrate the strong foundation that we have purposefully built. We have added exceptional talent across the Bank while also making the necessary investments in our technology platform that positions South Plains to efficiently scale our operations as we grow. I believe the Bank is firmly positioned to accelerate our asset growth through both organic expansion and accretive M&A opportunities. While we have been experiencing higher than normal paydowns which has proved a headwind to loan growth, we expect an acceleration in growth next year aided by the expansion of our lending platform where we expect to further increase our lending team by up to 20%. We continue to engage in discussions with potential target banks in our core markets although we are only interested in acquiring a bank that fits our conservative nature and overall culture, and meets our strict criteria for a deal. As a result, we will only do a deal that makes sense for the Bank and our shareholders.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.92% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025 and 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 210 basis points for the third quarter of 2025, which is 4 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2025 and 37 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2024. Loan interest income for the third quarter of 2025 included $640 thousand in interest and fees recognized related to the resolution of credit workouts. This amount positively impacted the net interest margin by 6 basis points and the loan yield by 8 basis points during the third quarter of 2025. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to the full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income was $64.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $385 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 from the second quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $343 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $32.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the third quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $640 thousand of loan interest and fees and an increase of average loans of $23.6 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $2.4 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased $131 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025 and decreased $2.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $2.8 million decrease was primarily a result of a 49 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $71.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.0 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-down of $925 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a write-down of $156 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 – as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $685 thousand in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of the change in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets – a write-down of $925 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a write-down of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 – as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense was $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $519 thousand decrease from the second quarter of 2025 was largely the result of a decrease of $581 thousand in professional service expenses related primarily to consulting on technology projects and initiatives. The $104 thousand decrease in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a decrease in professional service expenses of $514 thousand and a decrease of $258 thousand in other noninterest expenses, partially offset by an increase of $616 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments. The $514 thousand decrease in professional service expense was mainly due to higher legal expense as well as consulting related to technology projects in the third quarter of 2024.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025 and $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024. The decrease of $45.5 million, or 1.5%, during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of a decrease of $46.5 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of two loans totaling $39.6 million, partially offset by organic loan growth. As of September 30, 2025, loans held for investment were essentially unchanged as compared to September 30, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.88 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025 and $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. Deposits increased by $142.2 million, or 3.8%, in the third quarter of 2025 from June 30, 2025. Deposits increased by $161.8 million, or 4.3%, at September 30, 2025 as compared to September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025 and $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 27.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. The quarterly and year-over-year changes in total deposits were due to organic growth in both retail and commercial deposits.

On September 30, 2025, the Company redeemed $50 million in subordinated debt. The subordinated debt was at the end of the initial five-year fixed rate period. After the expiration of the fixed rate period, the subordinated debt would have reset quarterly at a higher variable interest rate as well as being subject to a reduction in regulatory capital treatment.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 of $500 thousand, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to a decrease in specific reserves, decreased loan balances, and overall improved credit quality.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.41% as of September 30, 2024.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.26% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.25% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.59% as of September 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.16% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $29.41 at September 30, 2025, compared to $27.98 at June 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $13.7 million of net income after dividends paid and by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.1 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 27 basis points to 10.25% at September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results today, October 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13756126. The replay will be available until November 6, 2025.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary (866) 771-3347 investors@city.bank

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 64,520 $ 64,135 $ 59,922 $ 61,324 $ 61,640 Interest expense 21,501 21,632 21,395 22,776 24,346 Net interest income 43,019 42,503 38,527 38,548 37,294 Provision for credit losses 500 2,500 420 1,200 495 Noninterest income 11,165 12,165 10,625 13,319 10,635 Noninterest expense 33,024 33,543 33,030 29,948 33,128 Income tax expense 4,342 4,020 3,408 4,222 3,094 Net income 16,318 14,605 12,294 16,497 11,212 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 0.75 $ 1.01 $ 0.68 Net earnings, diluted 0.96 0.86 0.72 0.96 0.66 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.14 Book value 29.41 27.98 27.33 26.67 27.04 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 28.14 26.70 26.05 25.40 25.75 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,241,695 16,231,627 16,415,862 16,400,361 16,386,079 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 16,990,546 16,886,993 17,065,599 17,161,646 17,056,959 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,247,839 16,230,475 16,235,647 16,455,826 16,386,627 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 635,046 $ 470,496 $ 536,300 $ 359,082 $ 471,167 Investment securities 571,138 570,000 571,527 577,240 606,889 Total loans held for investment 3,053,503 3,098,978 3,075,860 3,055,054 3,037,375 Allowance for credit losses 44,125 45,010 42,968 43,237 42,886 Total assets 4,479,437 4,363,674 4,405,209 4,232,239 4,337,659 Interest-bearing deposits 2,831,642 2,740,179 2,826,055 2,685,366 2,720,880 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,049,501 998,759 966,464 935,510 998,480 Total deposits 3,881,143 3,738,938 3,792,519 3,620,876 3,719,360 Borrowings 60,493 111,799 110,400 110,354 110,307 Total stockholders’ equity 477,802 454,074 443,743 438,949 443,122 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.47 % 1.34 % 1.16 % 1.53 % 1.05 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.89 % 13.05 % 11.30 % 14.88 % 10.36 % Net interest margin(1) 4.05 % 4.07 % 3.81 % 3.75 % 3.65 % Yield on loans 6.92 % 6.99 % 6.67 % 6.69 % 6.68 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.87 % 2.91 % 2.93 % 3.12 % 3.36 % Efficiency ratio 60.69 % 61.11 % 66.90 % 57.50 % 68.80 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans $ 9,709 $ 10,463 $ 6,467 $ 24,023 $ 24,693 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.21 % 0.79 % 0.81 % Other real estate owned $ 1,827 $ 535 $ 600 $ 530 $ 973 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.58 % 0.59 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.40 % 1.42 % 1.41 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.11 %





As of and for the quarter ended September 30

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.67 % 10.41 % 10.07 % 10.37 % 10.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.25 % 9.98 % 9.64 % 9.92 % 9.77 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.41 % 13.86 % 13.59 % 13.53 % 13.25 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.37 % 12.12 % 12.04 % 12.04 % 11.76 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.34 % 18.17 % 17.93 % 17.86 % 17.61 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans(1) $ 3,093,465 $ 53,935 6.92 % $ 3,069,900 $ 51,513 6.68 % Debt securities - taxable 498,302 4,638 3.69 % 524,641 5,300 4.02 % Debt securities - nontaxable 155,028 1,080 2.76 % 154,806 1,016 2.61 % Other interest-bearing assets 489,621 5,101 4.13 % 336,887 4,032 4.76 % Total interest-earning assets 4,236,416 64,754 6.06 % 4,086,234 61,861 6.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 167,437 172,922 Total assets $ 4,403,853 $ 4,259,156 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,325,281 16,007 2.73 % $ 2,247,299 18,143 3.21 % Time deposits 424,788 3,918 3.66 % 431,307 4,510 4.16 % Short-term borrowings 7 - 0.00 % 3 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,534 835 5.21 % 63,891 835 5.20 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 741 6.34 % 46,393 858 7.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,860,003 21,501 2.98 % 2,788,893 24,346 3.47 % Demand deposits 1,010,159 976,048 Other liabilities 67,753 63,661 Stockholders’ equity 465,938 430,554 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,403,853 $ 4,259,156 Net interest income $ 43,253 $ 37,515 Net interest margin(2) 4.05 % 3.65 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans(1) $ 3,087,530 $ 158,406 6.86 % $ 3,055,679 $ 151,031 6.60 % Debt securities - taxable 505,721 14,030 3.71 % 537,425 16,096 4.00 % Debt securities - nontaxable 153,486 3,109 2.71 % 155,489 3,062 2.63 % Other interest-bearing assets 444,473 13,707 4.12 % 287,192 10,052 4.68 % Total interest-earning assets 4,191,210 189,252 6.04 % 4,035,785 180,241 5.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 168,628 176,230 Total assets $ 4,359,838 $ 4,212,015 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,318,134 47,408 2.73 % $ 2,251,569 53,792 3.19 % Time deposits 435,127 12,406 3.81 % 399,646 12,153 4.06 % Short-term borrowings 9 - 0.00 % 3 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,850 2,505 5.25 % 63,845 2,505 5.24 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 2,209 6.37 % 46,393 2,575 7.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,863,513 64,528 3.01 % 2,761,456 71,025 3.44 % Demand deposits 978,426 964,829 Other liabilities 65,835 68,458 Stockholders’ equity 452,064 417,272 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,359,838 $ 4,212,015 Net interest income $ 124,724 $ 109,216 Net interest margin(2) 3.98 % 3.61 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 56,071 $ 54,114 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 578,975 304,968 Securities available for sale 571,138 577,240 Loans held for sale 13,046 20,542 Loans held for investment 3,053,503 3,055,054 Less: Allowance for credit losses (44,125 ) (43,237 ) Net loans held for investment 3,009,378 3,011,817 Premises and equipment, net 51,809 52,951 Goodwill 19,315 19,315 Intangible assets 1,265 1,720 Mortgage servicing rights 24,458 26,292 Other assets 153,982 163,280 Total assets $ 4,479,437 $ 4,232,239 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,049,501 $ 935,510 Interest-bearing deposits 2,831,642 2,685,366 Total deposits 3,881,143 3,620,876 Short-term borrowings - — Subordinated debt 14,100 63,961 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 59,999 62,060 Total liabilities 4,001,635 3,793,290 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,248 16,456 Additional paid-in capital 91,116 97,287 Retained earnings 421,542 385,827 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,104 ) (60,621 ) Total stockholders’ equity 477,802 438,949 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,479,437 $ 4,232,239





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 53,928 $ 51,505 $ 158,384 $ 151,008 Other 10,592 10,135 30,193 28,567 Total interest income 64,520 61,640 188,577 179,575 Interest expense: Deposits 19,925 22,653 59,814 65,945 Subordinated debt 835 835 2,505 2,505 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 741 858 2,209 2,575 Other - - - - Total interest expense 21,501 24,346 64,528 71,025 Net interest income 43,019 37,294 124,049 108,550 Provision for credit losses 500 495 3,420 3,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,519 36,799 120,629 105,450 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,266 2,023 6,505 5,785 Mortgage banking activities 2,575 1,890 8,294 9,232 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,403 3,302 10,553 10,415 Other 2,921 3,420 8,603 9,321 Total noninterest income 11,165 10,635 33,955 34,753 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,413 18,767 58,562 56,954 Net occupancy expense 4,046 4,255 12,045 12,204 Professional services 1,293 1,807 4,897 5,028 Marketing and development 979 1,015 2,803 2,629 Other 7,293 7,284 21,290 20,815 Total noninterest expense 33,024 33,128 99,597 97,630 Income before income taxes 20,660 14,306 54,987 42,573 Income tax expense 4,342 3,094 11,770 9,353 Net income $ 16,318 $ 11,212 $ 43,217 $ 33,220





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,035,903 $ 1,119,063 Commercial - Specialized 377,783 388,955 Commercial - General 629,256 557,371 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 592,578 566,400 Auto Loans 256,281 254,474 Other Consumer 63,727 64,936 Construction 97,952 103,855 Total loans held for investment $ 3,053,480 $ 3,055,054





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,049,501 $ 935,510 NOW & other transaction accounts 1,291,756 498,718 MMDA & other savings 1,114,945 1,741,988 Time deposits 424,941 444,660 Total deposits $ 3,881,143 $ 3,620,876





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 16,318 $ 14,605 $ 12,294 $ 16,497 $ 11,212 Income tax expense 4,342 4,020 3,408 4,222 3,094 Provision for credit losses 500 2,500 420 1,200 495 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 21,160 $ 21,125 $ 16,122 $ 21,919 $ 14,801





As of September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 477,802 $ 454,074 $ 443,743 $ 438,949 $ 443,122 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (20,580 ) (20,732 ) (20,884 ) (21,035 ) (21,197 ) Tangible common equity $ 457,222 $ 433,342 $ 422,859 $ 417,914 $ 421,925 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,479,437 $ 4,363,674 $ 4,405,209 $ 4,232,239 $ 4,337,659 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (20,580 ) (20,732 ) (20,884 ) (21,035 ) (21,197 ) Tangible assets $ 4,458,857 $ 4,342,942 $ 4,384,325 $ 4,211,204 $ 4,316,462 Shares outstanding 16,247,839 16,230,475 16,235,647 16,455,826 16,386,627 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.67 % 10.41 % 10.07 % 10.37 % 10.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.25 % 9.98 % 9.64 % 9.92 % 9.77 % Book value per share $ 29.41 $ 27.98 $ 27.33 $ 26.67 $ 27.04 Tangible book value per share $ 28.14 $ 26.70 $ 26.05 $ 25.40 $ 25.75



