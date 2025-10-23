Hanmi Bank Earns Double Recognition in American Banker’s 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking Honors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Anna Chung, Executive Vice President and Chief Community Lending Officer, has been named to the 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking's Women to Watch, presented annually by American Banker. In addition, Hanmi’s Community Lending Division has been recognized as one of the five American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams for 2025 – an annual list honoring exceptional collaboration, leadership, and business performance services industry.

Now in its 23rd year, the Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honors women across the banking and finance industry who are leading transformation within their organizations and shaping the future of the financial services sector. The Women to Watch list specifically recognizes rising executive leaders who are on a significant upward trajectory in their careers, combining bold leadership with measurable business results. The Top Teams distinction highlights cross-functional departments that are comprised of at least 50% women and have demonstrated significant impact in their organization. The Women to Watch and Top Teams honorees are being celebrated at The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ Gala, taking place this evening in New York City.

“We are thrilled that both Anna and the Community Lending Division she leads have each been recognized by the 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honors,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Anna exemplifies the very best of Hanmi – her strategic acumen, innovative approach to community lending, and deep commitment to supporting small businesses have been instrumental to our success. Her leadership and dedication to our clients and communities make her an invaluable member of our executive team, and we are proud to see Anna’s achievements honored.”

“These leaders have the ability to balance 'big picture' thinking with operational discipline,” said Holly Sraeel, Founder of The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ and SVP of Strategy and Content, American Banker Live Media. “The key to their success is that they anticipate market shifts, prepare for regulatory changes and adapt to technology trends.”

Lee continued, “The Top Teams recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication and expertise of our SBA and community banking professionals. Supporting entrepreneurs and underrepresented communities has always been central to Hanmi’s mission since our founding more than four decades ago. I am proud of our team’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to capital and building lasting relationships that help small businesses thrive.”

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation and disruption; technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Media Contact:

Kelly McAndrew

Financial Profiles

Kmcandrew@finprofiles.com

310-622-8239

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90a23de3-346e-435b-bccd-14c27d95cdcc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c17bff90-4c25-4cc9-9f55-01bd9bd6af92