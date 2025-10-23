Elme Communities Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the “Company” or “Elme”) (NYSE: ELME), a multifamily REIT, reported financial and operating results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

Financial Results Three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net loss per diluted share $ (1.40 ) $ (0.03 ) Core FFO per diluted share 0.22 0.23

Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI decreased by 1.8% compared to the prior year quarter

Same-store Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home increased 1.1% compared to the prior year quarter

Effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 0.7% for our Same-Store Portfolio during the quarter, comprised of effective new Lease Rate Growth of (4.7)% and effective renewal Lease Rate Growth of 4.3%

Retention was 65% during the quarter, in line with expectations

Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 94.4% during the quarter, down 0.8% compared to the prior year quarter

Balance Sheet

Available liquidity was $321 million as of September 30, 2025, consisting of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Year-to-date Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.7x

The Company has only $125 million of debt maturing before 2028 and no secured debt

“Our third-quarter operational performance aligned with our expectations and was consistent with typical seasonal patterns across our portfolio,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO. “Our performance highlights not only the overall stability and quality of our portfolio but also the results of executing our operational platform initiatives and the effectiveness of our team’s efforts as we continue our focus on maximizing value for shareholders.”

Pending Portfolio Sale Transaction and Plan of Sale and Liquidation

As previously announced, Elme has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with an affiliate of Cortland Partners, LLC (the “Purchase Agreement”), providing for the sale of 19 multifamily communities for approximately $1.6 billion (the “Portfolio Sale Transaction”), and the Board of Trustees of Elme announced that it has approved a voluntary plan of sale and liquidation providing for the sale of Elme’s remaining assets and the liquidation and dissolution of Elme (the “Plan of Sale and Liquidation”). The Portfolio Sale Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and both the Portfolio Sale Transaction and the Plan of Sale and Liquidation are subject to approval by Elme’s shareholders at a special meeting to be held on October 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Operating Results

Multifamily same-store NOI - Same-store NOI decreased 1.8% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher operating expenses. Average occupancy for the quarter decreased 0.8% from the prior year period to 94.4%.

- Same-store NOI decreased 1.8% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher operating expenses. Average occupancy for the quarter decreased 0.8% from the prior year period to 94.4%. Other same-store NOI - The Other same-store portfolio is comprised of one asset, Watergate 600. Other same-store NOI decreased by 6.5% compared to the corresponding prior year period due to lower occupancy. Watergate 600 was 82.3% occupied and leased at quarter end.

Real Estate Impairments

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized an aggregate impairment charge of $111.7 million related to several properties not included as part of the Portfolio Sale Transaction. The estimated cash flows for those certain properties were less than their respective carrying values primarily due to a revision of their estimated holding periods.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

On October 3, 2025, Elme Communities paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to shareholders of record on September 17, 2025. As previously announced, the Company does not intend to declare and pay future regular quarterly dividends if the Plan of Sale and Liquidation is approved by the Company’s shareholders.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in our earnings release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing the Portfolio Sale Transaction pursuant to the Purchase Agreement; the possibility that our shareholders do not approve the Portfolio Sale Transaction and/or Plan of Sale and Liquidation (together, the “Proposed Transactions”) or that other conditions to the closing of the Portfolio Sale Transaction are not satisfied or waived at all or on the anticipated timeline; the possibility that our shareholders approve one but not both of the Portfolio Sale Transaction and the Plan of Sale and Liquidation; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Proposed Transactions; changes in the amount and timing of the total liquidating distributions, including but not limited to as a result of unexpected levels of transaction costs, unexpected additional capital or financing requirements, delayed or terminated closings, defaults under future sale agreements pursuant to the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, liquidation costs or unpaid or additional liabilities and obligations, including but not limited to tax liabilities; the inability to close our proposed new debt financing on the terms or timeline or for the amount anticipated, including the anticipated fees associated with the repayment of our existing indebtedness; the possibility of converting to a liquidating trust or other liquidating entity; the ability of our board of trustees to terminate the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, whether or not approved by shareholders; the possibility that we do not reserve adequate funds to cover expenses and liabilities, and the possibility that our creditors, in that instance, could seek repayment from our shareholders up to the amount of the total liquidating distributions; the response of our residents, tenants and business partners to the announcement of the Proposed Transactions; potential difficulties in retaining our executive officers and other key personnel as a result of announcement of the Proposed Transactions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Portfolio Sale Transaction; the outcome of legal proceedings that may be instituted against us, our trustees and others related to the Proposed Transactions; the risk that disruptions caused by or relating to the Proposed Transactions will harm our ongoing business, including current plans and operations; risks relating to the market value of our common shares, including following approval of the Proposed Transactions by our shareholders and any requirements that certain institutional shareholders sell their common shares; risks relating to the delisting of our common shares from the NYSE; risks relating to the expense of complying with public company reporting requirements; risks associated with the limitations set forth in the Purchase Agreement regarding our ability to pursue alternatives to the Portfolio Sale Transaction; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the Proposed Transactions; restrictions during the pendency of the Portfolio Sale Transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks associated with any change in our basis of accounting; general risks affecting the real estate industry and local real estate markets, including, without limitation, the market value of our properties and potential illiquidity of our remaining real estate investments; the economic health of the areas in which our properties are located, particularly with respect to the greater Washington, DC metro and Sunbelt regions; reductions in or actual or threatened changes to the timing of federal government spending; the economic health of our residents; the impact from macroeconomic factors (including inflation, increases in interest rates, potential economic slowdowns or recessions, tariffs and trade barriers, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts); risks related to our ability to control our expenses if revenues decrease; compliance with applicable laws and corporate social responsibility goals, including those concerning the environment and access by persons with disabilities; risks related to legal proceedings, including those proceedings related to the Proposed Transactions; risks related to not having adequate insurance to cover potential losses; changes in the market value of securities, including following approval of the Proposed Transactions by our shareholders; terrorist attacks or actions and/or cyber-attacks; whether we will succeed in the day-to-day property management and leasing activities that we have previously outsourced; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; the risks related to our organizational structure and limitations of share ownership; whether or not the sale of one or more of our properties may be considered a prohibited transaction under the Code; failure to qualify and maintain our qualification as a REIT and the risks of changes in laws affecting REITs; the risks associated with ownership of real estate in general and our real estate assets in particular; and general economic and market developments and conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect Elme’s businesses in the “Risk Factors” section of Elme’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by Elme from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While forward-looking statements reflect Elme’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Elme undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements or risk factors to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

OPERATING RESULTS 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Real estate rental revenue $ 62,103 $ 61,055 $ 185,695 $ 180,671 Expenses Property operating and maintenance 16,050 14,095 44,849 41,555 Real estate taxes and insurance 8,089 8,163 23,946 24,404 Property management 2,263 2,235 6,765 6,628 General and administrative 14,064 6,354 30,982 18,688 Depreciation and amortization 23,771 23,474 70,570 72,312 Real estate impairment 111,719 — 111,719 — 175,956 54,321 288,831 163,587 Real estate operating income (113,853 ) 6,734 (103,136 ) 17,084 Other income (expense) Interest expense (9,661 ) (9,557 ) (28,619 ) (28,435 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (147 ) — (147 ) Other income — — — 1,410 (9,661 ) (9,704 ) (28,619 ) (27,172 ) Net loss $ (123,514 ) $ (2,970 ) $ (131,755 ) $ (10,088 ) Net loss $ (123,514 ) $ (2,970 ) $ (131,755 ) $ (10,088 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,771 23,474 70,570 72,312 Real estate impairment - depreciable assets 109,981 — 109,981 — NAREIT funds from operations $ 10,238 $ 20,504 $ 48,796 $ 62,224 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ 147 $ — $ 147 Leasing commissions capitalized — (30 ) (4 ) (30 ) Recurring capital improvements (4,525 ) (2,284 ) (10,645 ) (7,199 ) Straight-line rents, net 93 26 259 66 Non-real estate depreciation & amortization of debt costs 1,270 1,326 3,810 3,755 Amortization of lease intangibles, net (167 ) (201 ) (503 ) (526 ) Amortization and expensing of restricted share and unit compensation 1,642 1,578 4,755 3,713 Real estate impairment - other 1,738 — 1,738 — Adjusted funds from operations $ 10,289 $ 21,066 $ 48,206 $ 62,150





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Per share data: 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss (Basic) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (0.12 ) (Diluted) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (0.12 ) NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 $ 0.71 (Diluted) $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 $ 0.70 Dividends paid $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 88,109 87,930 88,089 87,909 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 88,109 87,930 88,089 87,909 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT FFO) 88,588 87,994 88,487 87,956





ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 358,359 $ 383,808 Income producing property 1,891,472 1,999,525 2,249,831 2,383,333 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (638,522 ) (618,299 ) Net income producing property 1,611,309 1,765,034 Properties under development or held for future development 30,980 30,980 Total real estate held for investment, net 1,642,289 1,796,014 Cash and cash equivalents 7,088 6,144 Restricted cash 2,293 2,465 Rents and other receivables 13,313 12,511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,876 28,628 Total assets $ 1,686,859 $ 1,845,762 Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 523,329 $ 522,953 Line of credit 186,000 176,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 41,656 36,293 Dividend payable 15,943 15,898 Advance rents 4,761 6,257 Tenant security deposits 5,991 6,283 Total liabilities 777,680 763,684 Equity Shareholders' equity Preferred shares; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 150,000 shares authorized: 88,161 and 88,029 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 882 880 Additional paid in capital 1,744,621 1,740,078 Distributions in excess of net income (825,659 ) (646,095 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,939 ) (13,066 ) Total shareholders' equity 908,905 1,081,797 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 274 281 Total equity 909,179 1,082,078 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,686,859 $ 1,845,762





The following tables contain reconciliations of net loss to NOI and same-store NOI for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (123,514 ) $ (2,970 ) $ (131,755 ) $ (10,088 ) Adjustments: Property management expense 2,263 2,235 6,765 6,628 General and administrative expense 14,064 6,354 30,982 18,688 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,771 23,474 70,570 72,312 Real estate impairment 111,719 — 111,719 — Interest expense 9,661 9,557 28,619 28,435 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 147 — 147 Other income — — — (1,410 ) Total Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 37,964 $ 38,797 $ 116,900 $ 114,712 Multifamily NOI: Same-store Portfolio $ 35,043 $ 35,668 $ 107,987 $ 105,165 Development (62 ) (61 ) (186 ) (175 ) Total 34,981 35,607 107,801 104,990 Other NOI (Watergate 600) 2,983 3,190 9,099 9,722 Total NOI $ 37,964 $ 38,797 $ 116,900 $ 114,712





The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to core funds from operations for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (123,514 ) $ (2,970 ) $ (131,755 ) $ (10,088 ) Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,771 23,474 70,570 72,312 Real estate impairment - depreciable assets 109,981 — 109,981 — NAREIT funds from operations 10,238 20,504 48,796 62,224 Add/(deduct): Other non-operating expenses(1) 7,521 — 12,065 60 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 147 — 147 Severance expense — 13 — 77 Gain on land easements — — — (1,410 ) Real estate impairment - other 1,738 — 1,738 — Core funds from operations $ 19,497 $ 20,664 $ 62,599 $ 61,098 Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Per share data: 2025

2024

2025

2024

NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 $ 0.71 (Diluted) $ 0.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 $ 0.70 Core FFO (Basic) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 (Diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 88,109 87,930 88,089 87,909 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

(for NAREIT and Core FFO) 88,588 87,994 88,487 87,956

(1) Other non-operating expenses during 2025 consist of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to the previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Argosy-Lionbridge Management, LLC in Q1 2025 and our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review, Portfolio Sale Transaction and Plan of Sale and Liquidation.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (123,514 ) $ (2,970 ) $ (131,755 ) $ (10,088 ) Add/(deduct): Interest expense 9,661 9,557 28,619 28,435 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,771 23,474 70,570 72,312 Real estate impairment 111,719 — 111,719 — Non-real estate depreciation 200 160 597 468 Severance expense — 13 — 77 Other non-operating expenses(1) 7,521 — 12,065 60 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 147 — 147 Gain on land easements — — — (1,410 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,358 $ 30,381 $ 91,815 $ 90,001

(1) Other non-operating expenses during 2025 consist of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to the previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Argosy-Lionbridge Management, LLC in Q1 2025 and our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review, Portfolio Sale Transaction and Plan of Sale and Liquidation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate, casualty gain/loss, real estate impairment, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on interest rate derivatives, severance expense, acquisition expenses, gain from non-disposal activities, adjustment to deferred taxes, write-off of pursuit costs and gain on land easements. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because we believe it helps investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by subtracting from FFO (1) recurring improvements, tenant improvements and leasing costs, that are capitalized and amortized and are necessary to maintain our properties and revenue stream (excluding items contemplated prior to acquisition or associated with development / redevelopment of a property) and (2) straight line rents, then adding (3) non-real estate depreciation and amortization, (4) non-cash fair value interest expense and (5) amortization of restricted share compensation, then adding or subtracting the (6) amortization of lease intangibles, (7) real estate impairment and (8) non-cash gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, as appropriate. AFFO is included herein, because we consider it to be a performance measure of a REIT’s ability to incur and service debt and to distribute dividends to its shareholders. AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Core AFFO”) is calculated by adjusting AFFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) non-share-based executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) expenses consisting of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review and the previously disclosed cooperation agreement, (5) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from Core AFFO, as appropriate, (6) write-off of pursuit costs, (7) adjustment to deferred taxes and (8) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core AFFO serves as a useful, supplementary performance measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is calculated by adjusting NAREIT FFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) expenses consisting of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review and the previously disclosed cooperation agreement, (5) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from NAREIT FFO, as appropriate, (6) write-off of pursuit costs, (7) adjustment to deferred taxes and (8) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core FFO serves as a useful, supplementary measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is defined by the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) 2018 NAREIT FFO White Paper Restatement, as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) excluding gains (or losses) associated with sales of properties, impairments of depreciable real estate and real estate depreciation and amortization. We consider NAREIT FFO to be a standard supplemental measure for real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and believe it is a useful metric because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which historically assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that NAREIT FFO more accurately provides investors an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and fund other needs. Our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs. These other REITs may not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. NAREIT FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental measure to net income.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents net debt as of period end divided by adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three months periods are multiplied by four) or on a trailing 12 month basis. We define net debt as the total outstanding debt reported as per our consolidated balance sheets less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”), defined as real estate rental revenue less direct real estate operating expenses, is a non-GAAP measure. NOI is calculated as net income, less non-real estate revenue and the results of discontinued operations (including the gain or loss on sale, if any), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, lease origination expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, real estate impairment, casualty gain and losses and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. NOI does not include management expenses, which consist of corporate property management costs and property management fees paid to third parties. NOI is the primary performance measure we use to assess the results of our operations at the property level. We believe that NOI is a useful performance measure because, when compared across periods, it reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results more closely related to a property’s results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. As a result of the foregoing, we provide NOI as a supplement to net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP. NOI does not represent net income or income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. As such, NOI should not be considered an alternative to these measures as an indication of our operating performance.

Other Definitions

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home represents the average of effective rent (net of concessions) for in-place leases plus the market rent for vacant homes, divided by the total number of homes. We believe Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home is a useful metric in evaluating the average pricing of our homes. It is a component of Residential Revenue, which is used to calculate our NOI. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Occupancy is based on average daily occupied apartment homes as a percentage of total apartment homes.

Current Strategy represents the class of each community in our portfolio based on a set of criteria. Our strategies consist of the following subcategories: Class A, Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B. A community's class is dependent on a variety of factors, including its vintage, site location, amenities and services, rent growth drivers and rent relative to the market.

Class A communities are recently-developed, well-located, have competitive amenities and services and command average rental rates well above market median rents.

Class A- communities have been developed within the past 20 years and feature operational improvements and unit upgrades and command rents at or above median market rents.

Class B Value-Add communities are over 20 years old but feature operational improvements and strong potential for unit renovations. These communities command average rental rates below median market rents for units that have not been renovated.

Class B communities are over 20 years old, feature operational improvements and command average rental rates below median market rents.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, real estate impairment, gain on sale of real estate, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, severance expense, acquisition and structuring expenses, gain/loss from non-disposal activities and gain on land easements by interest expense (including interest expense from discontinued operations) and principal amortization.

Debt to Total Market Capitalization is total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus the market value of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Earnings to Fixed Charges Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest by fixed charges. For this purpose, earnings consist of income from continuing operations (or net income if there are no discontinued operations) plus fixed charges, less capitalized interest. Fixed charges consist of interest expense (excluding interest expense from discontinued operations), including amortized costs of debt issuance, plus interest costs capitalized.

Ending Occupancy is calculated as occupied homes as a percentage of total homes as of the last day of that period.

Lease Rate Growth is defined as the average percentage change in either gross (excluding the impact of concessions) or effective rent (net of concessions) for a new or renewed multifamily lease compared to the prior lease based on the move-in date. The “blended” rate represents the weighted average of new and renewal lease rate growth achieved.

Recurring Capital Improvements represent non-accretive building improvements required to maintain a property's income and value. Recurring capital improvements do not include acquisition capital that was taken into consideration when underwriting the purchase of a building or which are incurred to bring a building up to “operating standard”. This category includes improvements made as needed upon vacancy of an apartment. Aside from improvements related to apartment turnover, these improvements include facade repairs, installation of new heating and air conditioning equipment, asphalt replacement, permanent landscaping, new lighting and new finishes.

Retention represents the percentage of multifamily leases renewed that were set to expire in the period presented.

Same-store Portfolio includes properties that were owned for the entirety of the years being compared, and exclude properties under redevelopment or development and properties acquired, sold or classified as held for sale during the years being compared. We categorize our properties as “same-store” or “non-same-store” for purposes of evaluating comparative operating performance. We define development properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing major construction activities on existing or acquired land pursuant to an authorized development plan. Development properties are categorized as same-store when they have reached stabilized occupancy (90%) before the start of the prior year. We define redevelopment properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing significant development and construction activities on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to an authorized plan, which has an impact on current operating results, occupancy and the ability to lease space with the intended result of a higher economic return on the property. We categorize a redevelopment property as same-store when redevelopment activities have been complete for the majority of each year being compared. We currently have two same-store portfolios: “Same-store multifamily” which is comprised of our same-store apartment communities and “Other same-store” which is comprised of our Watergate 600 commercial property.

