BlackLine Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. To access the conference call by phone, please register here, and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

