LanzaTech Reaffirms Importance of LanzaJet through Amended and Restated LanzaJet Agreements that Enable the Acceleration of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Commercialization

SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”) a leader in carbon transformation technology, today announced that the investors in its affiliate LanzaJet, Inc. have entered into Second Amended and Restated Investment and Stockholders’ Agreements on the long-term collaboration and the commercial rollout of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”).



The amended agreement introduces changes in investment dynamics and share distributions. Subject to meeting development milestones at the Freedom Pines facility in Georgia, LanzaTech will receive two tranches of shares in LanzaJet. Should LanzaJet go public or be sold before LanzaTech receives these two tranches of shares, LanzaTech’s ownership stake will automatically increase to 50%, with no further investment required

Additionally, the update includes modifications to the 2020 Intellectual Property and Technology License Agreement. Notably, it extends the agreement through December 31, 2031, removes LanzaTech’s right to terminate, and includes an obligation on LanzaTech to transfer the license directly to LanzaJet. The amendment also eliminates restrictions on the licensing of LanzaJet’s technology, which was originally developed by LanzaTech and improved by LanzaJet, to third-party sublicensees, broadening the technology's reach and application. With LanzaJet’s growth anchored in the AtJ pathway, the companies are well-positioned to scale meaningful volumes of SAF, through integration of LanzaTech's extensive carbon-recycling initiatives that supply critical waste-based ethanol feedstock.



“This amendment reinforces LanzaTech’s foundational role as both the technology provider and a strategic shareholder pivotal to LanzaJet’s growth towards full commercial operations,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “The shareholder’s enhanced agreements with LanzaJet not only underscore the confidence of our global partners in LanzaJet but also reaffirm our collective commitment to decarbonize aviation. By strengthening alignment for long-term growth, market adoption, and shareholder value, we continue to drive innovation and advance our shared mission.”

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a carbon management solutions company that transforms industrial emissions, gasified solid waste and carbon dioxide into recycled carbon ethanol via proprietary bio-fermentation technology. Ethanol is a crucial building block in the world – a key feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marine fuel and other downstream chemical derivatives. Operating commercially at six assets today, LanzaTech’s technology unlocks value across the supply chain, reducing the carbon footprint of hard-to-abate sectors while shepherding recycled carbon fuels and products to the world, building a circular carbon economy. www.lanzatech.com

