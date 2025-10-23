HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Shreveport, La, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, of $1.599 million compared to net income of $941,000 reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.53 and $0.52, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.31 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported the following highlights during the three months ended September 30, 2025:

■ Book value per share increased to $18.46 at September 30, 2025 from $17.90 at June 30, 2025.

■ $1.242 million reduction in losses on held-to-maturity securities since June 30, 2025, which equates to $0.40 per share.

■ Zero dependency on wholesale funding – no brokered deposits or FHLB advances at September 30, 2025 or June 30, 2025.

■ 65 basis point increase to net interest margin compared to the same period in 2024.

The increase in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted from an increase of $834,000, or 18.8%, in net interest income, an increase of $350,000, or 116.7%, in non-interest income, a decrease of $160,000, or 4.0%, in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $420,000 in the provision for income taxes, and an increase of $266,000, or 119.3%, in the provision for credit losses. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted from a decrease of $565,000, or 17.0%, in total interest expense and an increase of $269,000, or 3.5%, in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $223,000 recovery for the three months ended September 30, 2024, resulting from a decrease in net loans receivable during the period.

The following table sets forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 463,931 6.22 % $ 466,170 5.87 % Investment securities 96,390 2.28 96,749 2.09 Interest-earning deposits 15,105 4.83 25,617 5.20 Total interest-earning assets $ 575,426 5.52 % $ 588,536 5.22 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 94,102 1.69 % $ 82,556 1.61 % NOW accounts 65,801 1.13 72,787 1.10 Money market accounts 73,599 2.07 75,216 2.37 Certificates of deposit 194,016 3.48 204,019 4.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 427,518 2.48 434,578 2.92 Other bank borrowings 4,000 7.54 5,989 7.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 431,518 2.53 % $ 440,567 2.98 %

The $350,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, resulted from a decrease of $254,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $50,000 in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $32,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $14,000 in other non-interest income. The $254,000 loss on sale of real estate for the prior year period related to a one-to-four family residence in other real estate owned that was sold during the period.

The $160,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, resulted from decreases of $152,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $63,000 in audit and examination fees, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax, $32,000 in professional fees, $28,000 in advertising expense, $7,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, partially offset by increases of $117,000 in data processing expense, $17,000 in other non-interest expense, $14,000 in loan and collection expense, $4,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $3,000 in deposit insurance premium expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices, and all invoices going forward included all services. The increase in services billed resulted in the increase for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets increased $13.138 million, or 2.2%, from $609.492 million at June 30, 2025 to $622.630 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in assets resulted from increases in cash and cash equivalents of $9.145 million, or 52.7%, from 17.347 million at June 30, 2025 to $26.492 million at September 30, 2025, net loans receivable of $3.352 million, or 0.7%, from $461.004 million at June 30, 2025 to $464.356 million at September 30, 2025, investment securities of $1.547 million, or 1.6%, from $96.230 million at June 30, 2025 to $97.777 million at September 30, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $28,000, or 0.4%, from $6.926 million at June 30, 2025 to $6.954 million at September 30, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $18,000, or 1.0%, from $1.836 million at June 30, 2025 to $1.854 million at September 30, 2025, partially offset by decreases in premises and equipment of $258,000, or 1.5%, from $17.266 million at June 30, 2025 to $17.008 million at September 30, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $224,000, or 14.5%, from $1.540 million at June 30, 2025 to $1.316 at September 30, 2025, real estate owned of $187,000, or 19.3% from $970,000 at June 30, 2025 to $783,000 at September 30, 2025, deferred tax asset of $120,000, or 10.3%, from $1.163 million at June 30, 2025 to $1.043 million at September 30, 2025, other assets of $96,000, or 7.4%, from $1.305 million at June 30, 2025 to $1.209 million at September 30, 2025, and core deposit intangible of $67,000, or 7.3%, from $915,000 at June 30, 2025 to $848,000 at September 30, 2025.

Total liabilities increased $11.752 million, or 2.1%, from $554.287 million at June 30, 2025 to $566.039 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in liabilities resulted from increases in total deposits of $10.898 million, or 2.0%, from $546.290 million at June 30, 2025 to $557.188 million at September 30, 2025, other accrued expenses and liabilities of $610,000, or 17.7%, from $3.454 million at June 30, 2025 to $4.064 million at September 30, 2025, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $244,000, or 44.9%, from $543,000 at June 30, 2025 to $787,000 at September 30, 2025. The increase in deposits resulted from increases in certificates of deposit of $12.917 million, or 6.9%, from $187.357 million at June 30, 2025 to $200.274 million at September 30, 2025, non-interest deposits of $5.025 million, or 4.1%, from $122.416 million at June 30, 2025 to $127.441 million at September 30, 2025, and NOW accounts of $1.670 million, or 2.5%, from $67.119 million at June 30, 2025 to $68.789 million at September 30, 2025, partially offset by decreases in money market deposits of $4.848 million, or 6.6%, from $73.771 million at June 30, 2025 to $68.923 million at September 30, 2025, and savings deposits of $3.866 million, or 4.0%, from $95.627 million at June 30, 2025 to $91.761 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at September 30, 2025 or June 30, 2025.



At September 30, 2025, the Company had $2.225 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $3.305 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2025, consisting of seven one-to-four family residential loans, three home equity loans, one commercial non-real estate loans, one land loan, and one single-family residence in other real estate owned at September 30, 2025, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, two home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real estate loans and one single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025 the Company had ten one-to-four family residential loans, three home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, one commercial real estate loans, one land loan and one consumer loan classified as substandard, compared to eight one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real estate loans, two home equity loans, two commercial real estate loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful at September 30, 2025 or June 30, 2025.

Stockholders’ equity increased $1.386 million, or 2.5%, from $55.205 million at June 30, 2025 to $56.591 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity resulted from net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1.599 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $395,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $63,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $23,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $416,000, and stock repurchases of $279,000.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and “intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share and per share data) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $16,563 and $10,380 at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively) $ 26,492 $ 17,347 Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost September 30, 2025: $39,277; June 30, 2025: $36,695, respectively) 37,329 34,246 Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value September 30, 2025: $50,841; June 30, 2025: $51,139, respectively) 59,794 61,334 Other Securities 654 650 Loans Held-for-Sale 1,316 1,540 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (September 30, 2025: $4,387; June 30, 2025: $4,484, respectively) 464,356 461,004 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,854 1,836 Premises and Equipment, Net 17,008 17,266 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,954 6,926 Goodwill 2,990 2,990 Core Deposit Intangible 848 915 Deferred Tax Asset 1,043 1,163 Real Estate Owned 783 970 Other Assets 1,209 1,305 Total Assets $ 622,630 $ 609,492 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 127,441 $ 122,416 Interest-bearing 429,747 423,874 Total Deposits 557,188 546,290 Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance 787 543 Other Borrowings 4,000 4,000 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities 4,064 3,454 Total Liabilities 566,039 554,287 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding - - Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,066,369 and 3,084,764 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 32 32 Additional Paid-in Capital 42,259 42,187 Unearned ESOP Stock (307 ) (321 ) Retained Earnings 16,146 15,241 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,539 ) (1,934 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 56,591 55,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 622,630 $ 609,492





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 7,271 $ 6,895 Investment securities 13 67 Mortgage-backed securities 542 443 Other interest-earning assets 184 336 Total interest income 8,010 7,741 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,673 3,197 Other bank borrowings 76 117 Total interest expense 2,749 3,314 Net interest income 5,261 4,427 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 43 (223 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,218 4,650 NON-INTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 146 96 Gain (Loss) on sale of real estate - (254 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 28 28 Service charges on deposit accounts 423 391 Other income 53 39 Total non-interest income 650 300 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 2,150 2,302 Occupancy and equipment 568 564 Data processing 336 219 Audit and examination fees 69 132 Franchise and bank shares tax 135 168 Advertising 29 57 Professional fees 85 117 Loan and collection 42 28 Amortization core deposit intangible 67 74 Deposit insurance premium 93 90 Other expenses 277 260 Total non-interest expense 3,851 4,011 Income before income taxes 2,017 939 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 418 (2 ) NET INCOME $ 1,599 $ 941 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.31

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Selected Operating Ratios(1): Average interest rate spread 2.99 % 2.23 % Net interest margin 3.63 % 2.98 % Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.59 % Return on average equity 11.38 % 7.23 % Asset Quality Ratios(2): Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.36 % 0.31 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 304.11 % 258.46 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.94 % 1.03 % Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at period end 3,066,369 3,129,668 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,008,371 3,058,286 Diluted 3,048,626 3,071,716 Book value per share $ 18.46 $ 17.34



