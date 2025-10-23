USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fully Diluted EPS of $0.45 for Q3 2025; ROAA of 1.27% and ROAE of 15.74%

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $8.9 million or $0.45 per fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net income of $6.9 million or $0.35 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024.

“This marks our third consecutive quarter of record fully diluted earnings per share, reflecting the consistency and resilience of our operating model,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our profitability ratios place us among the top performing peers in the industry, while our credit metrics and efficiency continue to compare favorably to peers. These results reflect disciplined execution and a continued focus on long-term value creation.”

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 1.27% compared to 1.11% for the third quarter of 2024.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 15.74% compared to 13.38% for the third quarter of 2024.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 52.28% compared to 53.16% for the third quarter of 2024.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.14% compared to 3.03% for the third quarter of 2024.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $21.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.2 million or 17.5% compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2024.





Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.8 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $264.0 million or 10.5% from $2.5 billion at September 30, 2024.





Total loans held for investment were $2.1 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $199.6 million or 10.3% from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024.





Total deposits were $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $329.0 million or 15.5% from $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024.





Total stockholders’ equity was $209.1 million at September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $4.8 million or 2.3% from $213.9 million at September 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated other comprehensive loss of $37.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $38.0 million at September 30, 2024.





On August 14, 2025, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement with certain qualified institutional buyers pursuant to which the Company sold and issued $40.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due August 15, 2035 in a private placement transaction. This transaction was conducted under the provisions of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act 1933. The subordinated notes were issued by the Company to the purchasers at a price equal to 100% of their face amount.





Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $1.9 million to $25.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $23.1 million at September 30, 2024.





The ACL represented 1.17% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and 1.19% at September 30, 2024.





The provision for credit loss was $105 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $826 thousand compared to $931 thousand for the same period in 2024.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.06% at September 30, 2025 and 0.14% at September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2025 and $2.7 million at September 30, 2024.





Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $246 thousand or 7.2% compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2024.





Non-interest expense was $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.6 million or 13.9% compared to $11.5 million for the same period in 2024.





Capital

On August 14, 2025, the Company entered into a Subordinated Note Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Company sold and issued an aggregate of $40.0 million of subordinated notes. The majority of the proceeds were used to repurchase 2.0 million shares of Class A common stock from certain institutional shareholders through a privately negotiated transaction, at a weighted average price per share of $17.19. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $34.4 million. The repurchases were supplemental and not part of the Company’s two previously announced stock repurchase programs. As of September 30, 2025, 528,309 shares remain authorized for repurchase under the Company’s two share repurchase programs.





On October 20, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.





As of September 30, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 14.20% and 13.93%, respectively, well in excess of regulatory requirements.





Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.55 at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $0.65 or 5.9% from $10.90 at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.09) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $37.8 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At September 30, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($1.94) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $38.0 million. The increases in the per share effect of the accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected the reduction in the number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding as a result of the share repurchases conducted in September 2025.





Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and potential balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and our concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;

the effects of potential new or increased tariffs, retaliatory tariffs and trade restrictions;

the impact of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company has filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 32,866 $ 29,819 $ 95,057 $ 84,479 Investment securities 3,522 2,754 9,978 8,634 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,332 989 2,817 3,953 Total interest income 37,720 33,562 107,852 97,066 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking deposits 286 411 909 1,171 Savings and money market deposits 10,343 10,064 29,088 30,529 Time deposits 5,036 3,391 13,297 9,907 FHLB advances 377 1,587 2,731 4,881 Subordinated notes 404 - 404 - Total interest expense 16,446 15,453 46,429 46,488 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 21,274 18,109 61,423 50,578 Provision for credit losses 105 931 1,817 2,127 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,169 17,178 59,606 48,451 Non-interest income: Service fees 2,661 2,544 7,394 6,172 (Loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale, net (28 ) - (28 ) 14 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 128 109 804 593 Other non-interest income 923 785 2,600 2,334 Total non-interest income 3,684 3,438 10,770 9,113 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,909 7,200 23,499 20,863 Occupancy 1,382 1,341 4,003 3,921 Regulatory assessments and fees 377 452 1,194 1,361 Consulting and legal fees 585 161 1,041 1,016 Network and information technology services 656 513 1,725 1,499 Other operating expense 2,139 1,787 6,272 5,528 Total non-interest expense 13,048 11,454 37,734 34,188 Net income before income tax expense 11,805 9,162 32,642 23,376 Income tax expense 2,866 2,213 7,905 5,606 Net income $ 8,939 $ 6,949 $ 24,737 $ 17,770 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.25 $ 0.90 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.35 $ 1.23 $ 0.90 Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 19,524,798 19,621,447 19,866,514 19,653,103 Common shares, diluted 19,755,820 19,825,211 20,106,050 19,761,242

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Income statement data:

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 21,274 $ 21,034 $ 19,115 $ 19,358 $ 18,109 Provision for credit losses

105 1,031 681 1,030 931 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

21,169 20,003 18,434 18,328 17,178 Service fees

2,661 2,402 2,331 2,667 2,544 Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net

(28 ) - - - - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net

128 151 525 154 109 Other non-interest income

923 817 860 806 785 Total non-interest income

3,684 3,370 3,716 3,627 3,438 Salaries and employee benefits

7,909 7,954 7,636 7,930 7,200 Occupancy

1,382 1,337 1,284 1,337 1,341 Regulatory assessments and fees

377 396 421 405 452 Consulting and legal fees

585 263 193 552 161 Network and information technology services

656 564 505 494 513 Other operating expense

2,139 2,120 2,013 2,136 1,787 Total non-interest expense

13,048 12,634 12,052 12,854 11,454 Net income before income tax expense

11,805 10,739 10,098 9,101 9,162 Income tax expense

2,866 2,599 2,440 2,197 2,213 Net income

$ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Per share information:

Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Balance sheet data (at period-end):

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,811 $ 54,819 $ 97,984 $ 77,035 $ 38,486 Securities available-for-sale

$ 324,179 $ 285,382 $ 275,139 $ 260,221 $ 259,527 Securities held-to-maturity

$ 156,365 $ 158,740 $ 161,790 $ 164,694 $ 167,001 Total securities

$ 480,544 $ 444,122 $ 436,929 $ 424,915 $ 426,528 Loans held for investment(1)

$ 2,130,966 $ 2,113,318 $ 2,036,212 $ 1,972,848 $ 1,931,362 Allowance for credit losses

$ (24,964 ) $ (24,933 ) $ (24,740 ) $ (24,070 ) $ (23,067 ) Total assets

$ 2,767,945 $ 2,719,474 $ 2,677,382 $ 2,581,216 $ 2,503,954 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 584,240 $ 584,895 $ 605,489 $ 575,159 $ 637,313 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,871,374 $ 1,750,766 $ 1,704,080 $ 1,598,845 $ 1,489,304 Total deposits

$ 2,455,614 $ 2,335,661 $ 2,309,569 $ 2,174,004 $ 2,126,617 FHLB advances

$ 11,000 $ 108,000 $ 108,000 $ 163,000 $ 118,000 Subordinated notes

$ 39,262 $ - $ - $ - $ - Total liabilities

$ 2,558,850 $ 2,487,891 $ 2,452,294 $ 2,365,828 $ 2,290,038 Total stockholders' equity

$ 209,095 $ 231,583 $ 225,088 $ 215,388 $ 213,916 Capital ratios:(2)

Leverage ratio

8.47 % 9.72 % 9.61 % 9.53 % 9.34 % Common equity tier 1 capital

11.17 % 12.52 % 12.48 % 12.28 % 12.01 % Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.17 % 12.52 % 12.48 % 12.28 % 12.01 % Total risk-based capital

14.20 % 13.73 % 13.72 % 13.51 % 13.22 %

(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at September 30, 2025 was 13.93%.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,389 $ 71,388 $ 82,610 $ 56,937 $ 87,937 Securities available-for-sale $ 299,892 $ 281,840 $ 265,154 $ 255,786 $ 244,882 Securities held-to-maturity $ 157,702 $ 160,443 $ 163,510 $ 165,831 $ 168,632 Total securities $ 457,594 $ 442,283 $ 428,664 $ 421,617 $ 413,514 Loans held for investment(1) $ 2,099,043 $ 2,057,445 $ 1,986,856 $ 1,958,566 $ 1,878,230 Total assets $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 $ 2,544,592 $ 2,485,434 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,887,545 $ 1,710,568 $ 1,652,147 $ 1,547,789 $ 1,468,067 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 569,522 $ 580,121 $ 563,040 $ 590,829 $ 609,456 Total deposits $ 2,457,067 $ 2,290,689 $ 2,215,187 $ 2,138,618 $ 2,077,523 FHLB advances $ 40,065 $ 116,527 $ 138,944 $ 151,804 $ 156,043 Subordinated notes $ 26,029 $ - $ - $ - $ - Total liabilities $ 2,572,799 $ 2,448,706 $ 2,387,088 $ 2,328,877 $ 2,278,793 Total stockholders' equity $ 225,316 $ 228,492 $ 219,505 $ 215,715 $ 206,641 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Return on average equity(2) 15.74 % 14.29 % 14.15 % 12.73 % 13.38 % Net interest margin(2) 3.14 % 3.28 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.03 % Non-interest income to average assets(2) 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Non-interest expense to average assets(2) 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.88 % 2.01 % 1.83 % Efficiency ratio(3) 52.28 % 51.77 % 52.79 % 55.92 % 53.16 % Loans by type (at period end):(4) Residential real estate $ 316,557 $ 307,020 $ 301,164 $ 289,961 $ 283,477 Commercial real estate $ 1,226,121 $ 1,206,621 $ 1,150,129 $ 1,136,417 $ 1,095,112 Commercial and industrial $ 269,430 $ 263,966 $ 256,326 $ 258,311 $ 246,539 Correspondent banks $ 104,598 $ 110,155 $ 103,026 $ 82,438 $ 103,815 Consumer and other $ 207,939 $ 218,426 $ 218,711 $ 198,091 $ 198,604 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 1906 % 1825 % 595 % 889 % 846 % Total non-performing loans(5) $ 1,310 $ 1,366 $ 4,156 $ 2,707 $ 2,725 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.20 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Non-performing assets to total assets(5) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.16 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2) (0.00 )% 0.14 % 0.00 % (0.00 )% (0.00 )% Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (4 ) $ 702 $ 2 $ (11 ) $ (6 ) Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans held for investment 6.21 % 6.23 % 6.17 % 6.25 % 6.32 % Investment securities 3.03 % 3.06 % 2.81 % 2.63 % 2.61 % Total interest-earning assets 5.56 % 5.64 % 5.51 % 5.57 % 5.61 % Deposits(6) 2.53 % 2.46 % 2.49 % 2.48 % 2.66 % FHLB advances 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.81 % 4.05 % Subordinated notes 6.16 % - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.37 % 3.47 % 3.79 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 206 203 201 199 198

(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented. (6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment(2) $ 2,099,043 $ 32,866 6.21 % $ 1,878,230 $ 29,819 6.32 % Investment securities(3) 461,303 3,522 3.03 % 419,315 2,754 2.61 % Other interest-earning assets 130,740 1,332 4.04 % 80,378 989 4.89 % Total interest-earning assets 2,691,086 37,720 5.56 % 2,377,923 33,562 5.61 % Non-interest-earning assets 107,029 107,511 Total assets $ 2,798,115 $ 2,485,434 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 47,338 286 2.40 % $ 57,925 411 2.82 % Saving and money market deposits 1,319,862 10,343 3.11 % 1,084,562 10,064 3.69 % Time deposits 520,345 5,036 3.84 % 325,580 3,391 4.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,887,545 15,665 3.29 % 1,468,067 13,866 3.76 % FHLB advances 40,065 377 3.73 % 156,043 1,587 4.05 % Subordinated notes 26,029 404 6.16 % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,953,639 16,446 3.34 % 1,624,110 15,453 3.79 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 569,522 609,456 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,638 45,227 Total liabilities 2,572,799 2,278,793 Stockholders' equity 225,316 206,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,798,115 $ 2,485,434 Net interest income 21,274 18,109 Net interest spread(4) 2.22 % 1.82 % Net interest margin(5) 3.14 % 3.03 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Plus: Income tax expense 2,866 2,599 2,440 2,197 2,213 Plus: Provision for credit losses 105 1,031 681 1,030 931 PTPP income $ 11,910 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 $ 10,131 $ 10,093 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 11,910 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 $ 10,131 $ 10,093 Average assets $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 $ 2,544,592 $ 2,485,434 PTPP return on average assets(2) 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.58 % 1.62 % Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Less: Net losses on sale of securities (28 ) - - - - Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 7 - - - - Operating net income $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Operating PTPP income:(1) PTPP income $ 11,910 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 $ 10,131 $ 10,093 Less: Net losses on sale of securities (28 ) - - - - Operating PTPP income $ 11,938 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 $ 10,131 $ 10,093 Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1) Operating PTPP income $ 11,938 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 $ 10,131 $ 10,093 Average assets $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 $ 2,544,592 $ 2,485,434 Operating PTPP return on average assets(2) 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.58 % 1.62 % Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Average assets $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 $ 2,544,592 $ 2,485,434 Operating return on average assets(2) 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Average equity $ 225,316 $ 228,492 $ 219,505 $ 215,715 $ 206,641 Operating return on average equity(2) 15.78 % 14.29 % 14.15 % 12.73 % 13.38 % Operating Revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 21,274 $ 21,034 $ 19,115 $ 19,358 $ 18,109 Non-interest income 3,684 3,370 3,716 3,627 3,438 Less: Net losses on sale of securities (28 ) - - - - Operating revenue $ 24,986 $ 24,404 $ 22,831 $ 22,985 $ 21,547 Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 13,048 $ 12,634 $ 12,052 $ 12,854 $ 11,454 Operating revenue $ 24,986 $ 24,404 $ 22,831 $ 22,985 $ 21,547 Operating efficiency ratio 52.22 % 51.77 % 52.79 % 55.92 % 53.16 %

(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1) Total stockholders' equity $ 209,095 $ 231,583 $ 225,088 $ 215,388 $ 213,916 Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Tangible stockholders' equity $ 209,095 $ 231,583 $ 225,088 $ 215,388 $ 213,916 Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end): Total common shares issued and outstanding 18,107,385 20,078,385 20,048,385 19,924,632 19,620,632 Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 11.55 $ 11.53 $ 11.23 $ 10.81 $ 10.90 Operating diluted net income per common share:(1) Operating net income $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 $ 6,904 $ 6,949 Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock 19,755,820 20,295,794 20,319,535 20,183,731 19,825,211 Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets(1) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 209,095 $ 231,583 $ 225,088 $ 215,388 $ 213,916 Tangible total assets(3) $ 2,767,945 $ 2,719,474 $ 2,677,382 $ 2,581,216 $ 2,503,954 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 7.55 % 8.52 % 8.41 % 8.34 % 8.54 %

