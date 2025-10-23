California Water Service Group Earns Designation as One of “America’s Greenest Companies” by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its ongoing commitment to enhancing sustainability of its operations, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has been named one of “America’s Greenest Companies” by Newsweek for the second year in a row. California Water Service Group was one of three companies recognized in the utilities category, and one of only two water utilities honored in the United States.

Across all categories, Newsweek recognized the top 500 U.S. public and private companies for their environmental sustainability efforts. The magazine partnered with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact to conduct the analysis, which was based on publicly disclosed sustainability data in 25 key areas and relevant media mentions.

“Our work each day is guided by our mission to being the leading provider of sustainable water and wastewater services,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “In the process of delivering safe, clean, reliable water to our customers, we work hard to operate responsibly and protect the environment. We appreciate Newsweek for once again recognizing our ongoing efforts to be a responsible corporate citizen.”

The full listing and more information about the award are published online at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greenest-companies-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and regulated operating utilities indirectly held by Texas Water Service through a 96-percent-owned joint venture.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

