Inventronics Announces 2025 Q3 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2025 Q3 financial results.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $112,000, or 2.3 cents per share, on revenue of $2,078,000 compared to net earnings of $31,000, or 0.6 cents per share, on revenue of $1,611,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Inventronics reported net earnings of $433,000, or 8.9 cents per share, on revenue of $6,695,000 compared to net earnings of $180,000, or 3.7 cents per share, on revenue of $5,005,000 for the comparative period in 2024.

Financial Highlights Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Sept 30

2025 Sept 30

2024 Sept 30

2025 Sept 30

2024 Revenue 2,078 1,611 6,695 5,005 Net earnings 112 31 433 180 Basic earnings per share 2.3¢ 0.6¢ 8.9¢ 3.7¢





Financial Position As at

(in thousands of dollars) Sept 30

2025 Dec 31

2024 Working capital 1,923 1,536 Property, plant and equipment 3,146 3,244 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,101 2,250 Shareholders’ equity 2,718 2,267

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2025 Q3 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.