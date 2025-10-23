AlphaGen Announces Private Placement of Up to $2.5 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | FSE: G4G) (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes and may pay finder’s fees related to the Offering. All securities to be issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is expected to close on such date as the Company may determine and, in any event, on or before a date not later than 45 days after the date of the price protection, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable United States state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (FSE: G4G) is a publicly traded technology company, holding a portfolio of Technology based assets related to generative AI and 3D content production. The Company has centered its technology and 3D content production for use in entertainment, eCommerce, and retail environments. Operational units include: Shape Immersive and MANA. Shape is a full service technology development Company who has developed in-depth metaverse virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing as well as game production; MANA is a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen's the list of clients and partners previously have included RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, including the size and total anticipated proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the closing of the Offering, including the obtaining approval of the Offering from Shareholders and the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Offering does not close on the terms proposed or at all, including as a result of failure to receive the approval of the Shareholders and the CSE for the Offering.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

