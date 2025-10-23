Updated MDNA11 Clinical Data from the ABILITY-1 Study to be Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that updated MDNA11 clinical data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025 taking place December 10-12, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

Updated clinical data from the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 Study evaluating MDNA11, an emerging best-in-class IL-2 therapy, as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, will be presented by Dr. André Mansinho, a principal investigator of the study.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: ABILITY-1, a phase 1/2 of MDNA11, a next-generation IL-2 agonist, alone or with pembrolizumab in advanced solid tumors: interim analysis

Presenter: Dr. André Mansinho, MD MSc, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon

Date: December 10, 2025

Following the conclusion of the ESMO Immuno-Oncology 2025 Congress, a copy of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bispecific, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company’s proprietary BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts, such as statements on the therapeutic potential and safety profile of MDNA11. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage pre-clinical or clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

This news release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this new release.

Investor/Media Contact:

Shushu Feng

Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics

(416) 964-5442

ir@medicenna.com