Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025. All data are unaudited.

REPORTED THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Net IncomeDiluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")Fully Tax Equivalent ("FTE") Net Interest Margin(1)Efficiency RatioReturn on Average Tangible Common Equity(1)
$14.7 Million$0.24$21.0 Million3.60%58.05%11.14%
          

CEO COMMENTARY:

“We executed well in the third quarter, generating double digit EPS growth and positive operating leverage,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had positive trends in loan and deposit growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and an improvement in our asset quality. Loan and deposit growth was 1% and 3%, respectively, over the linked quarter, and we continue to add clients in key markets across our footprint, while maintaining our underwriting and pricing.”

“Our financial foundation is solid — marked by high capital reserves, strong liquidity, and sound asset quality. These fundamentals position us to continue to execute on our strategy, which is focused on increasing market share, growing our client franchise, and generating profitable growth, as we continue to support our community, colleagues, and shareholders. We are strengthening our platform to perform and position ourselves to deliver sustained, high-quality financial results for our shareholders.” said Mr. Jones.

  
LINKED-QUARTER BASISYEAR-OVER-YEAR
  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Total revenue of $50.0 million, an increase of 5%, or $2.2 million
  • Cost of funds decreased to 1.54% from 1.57%
  • Reported net income of $14.7 million and reported EPS of $0.24, up 130% and 140%, from $6.4 million and $0.10, respectively
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $14.7 million and adjusted EPS(1) of $0.24, up 13% and 14%, from $13.0 million and $0.21, respectively
  • Total revenue of $50.0 million, an increase of 19%, or $7.9 million
  • Cost of funds decreased to 1.54% from 1.88%
  • PPNR of $21.0 million, an increase of 44% from $14.6 million
  • Net income of $14.7 million and EPS of $0.24, up 40% and 41%, respectively
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) of $3.6 billion, up $47.3 million, or 1%
  • Total deposits of $4.8 billion, up $149.2 million, or 3%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.99%, a decrease of 2% from 76.38%
  • Total shareholders’ equity of $700.0 million, up $5.3 million
  • Increase in loans HFI of $171.4 million, or 5%
  • Increase in total deposits of $47.0 million, or 1%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.99%, an increase of 4% from 72.11%
  • Total shareholders’ equity of $700.0 million, up $14.7 million
ASSET QUALITY:
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.07%, compared to 0.11%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.62%, compared to 0.69%
  • NPAs to total assets of 0.07%, compared to 0.13%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.62%, compared to 0.59%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.60%, an increase of 6 basis points from 3.54%
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.05%, a decrease of 5% from adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 61.01%
  • Return on average assets of 1.05%, an increase of 11% over adjusted return on average assets(1)
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) of 11.14%, an increase of 12% over adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.60%, an increase of 45 basis points from 3.15%
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.05%, a decrease of 11% from 65.37%
  • Return on average assets of 1.05%, an increase of 35%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) of 11.14%, an increase of 35%
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:
  • Common stock net repurchases of $2.2 million, compared to $1.9 million
  • Total capital ratio of 15.4%, compared to 15.5%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.2%, compared to 13.3%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.67%, compared to 9.85%
  • Last twelve months ("LTM") common dividend of $31.9 million and dividend payout ratio of 74%
  • LTM common stock net repurchases of $4.0 million
  • Total capital ratio of 15.4%, compared to 15.6%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.2%, compared to 13.4%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.67%, compared to 9.50%

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. All references to “adjusted” operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first nine months of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Results of Operations:

Net income was $14.7 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.10 for the second quarter of 2025, and $10.5 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(2) was $13.0 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average assets was 1.05%, the annualized return on average equity was 8.37%, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 11.14% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.47%, 3.68%, and 4.89%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, and 0.78%, 6.14%, and 8.27%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.95%, the adjusted annualized return on average equity(2) was 7.45%, and the adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 9.92%, for the second quarter of 2025.

Net income was $32.7 million, or $0.53 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025. Adjusted net income(2) was $39.3 million, or $0.64 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $29.9 million, or $0.49 per average diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2024. EPS increased 8% and adjusted EPS(2) increased 31% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to the first nine months of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.79%, the annualized return on average equity was 6.29%, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 8.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.76%, 5.91%, and 7.98%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.95%, the adjusted annualized return on average equity(2) was 7.55%, and the adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 10.06%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, increased $2.2 million, or 5%, to $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $7.9 million, or 19%, from $42.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased $17.8 million, or 14%, to $143.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $126.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $46.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $2.0 million, or 4%, compared to $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The FTE net interest margin(2) was 3.60% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily attributable to higher average balances of loans and overnight funds, a higher average yield on securities, and a decrease in the average cost of deposits. The cost of deposits was down 4 basis points, driven by proactive management of exception based deposit pricing and favorable noninterest-bearing deposit mix shift. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of securities due to maturities and paydowns.

Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 19%, to $46.8 million, compared to $39.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased from 3.15% for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, a higher average balance of loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.

For the first nine months of 2025, net interest income increased $17.3 million, or 15% to $135.0 million, compared to $117.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased 28 basis points to 3.51% for the first nine months of 2025, from 3.23% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to decrease in rates paid on client deposits, an increase in the average balances of average interest earning assets, and an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, partially offset by a lower yield on overnight funds.

Total noninterest income increased 8% to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased 14% from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total noninterest income increased 7% to $8.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $8.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 was primarily driven by a $386,000 recovery on an acquired loan that had been previously charged off and by higher facility fees. For the first nine months of 2025, the increase was partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance recorded in the same period of 2024.

(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $29.0 million, compared to $38.3 million(3) for the second quarter of 2025, and $27.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(4) was $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest expense totaled $96.8 million(3) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $83.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(4) for the first nine months of 2025 increased to $87.6 million, compared to $83.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense(4) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 compared to the respective periods in 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual salary increases. The first nine months of 2025 was also impacted by higher professional fees and information technology related expenses as the Company invested in enhancing its infrastructure.

For the third quarter the Company’s PPNR, which is defined as total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense was $21.0 million, compared to $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter the Company’s adjusted PPNR(4) increased 13% to $21.0 million from $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased 44% from $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company’s PPNR was $47.0 million, compared to $42.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company’s adjusted PPNR(4) increased 31% to $56.2 million from $42.7 million for the first nine months of 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $416,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $516,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses on loans of $153,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net recoveries totaled $378,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $145,000 for the second quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $288,000 for the third quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to a $808,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first nine months of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $732,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $947,000 for the first nine months of 2024.

Income tax expense increased to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 28.5% for both the third and second quarters of 2025, and 27.3% for the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $13.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 28.6%, compared to 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 58.05% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 80.23% for the second quarter of 2025, and 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio(4) improved to 58.05% for the third quarter of 2025, from 61.01% for the second quarter of 2025, and 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue. The reported efficiency ratio was 67.31% for the first nine months of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio(4) improved to 60.92% for the first nine months of 2025 from 66.08% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.

Full time equivalent employees were 350 at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and 353 at September 30, 2024.

(3)During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded expenses of $9.2 million, primarily due to pre-tax charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch.

(4)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Management:

Total assets increased 3% to $5.6 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $5.5 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, purchases of investment securities, and an increase in loans. Total assets were relatively flat from $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024.

Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) increased to $408.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $307.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to purchases, partially offset by maturities and paydowns. At September 30, 2024, these securities totaled $237.6 million. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $652,000, or $540,000 net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2025.

During the first nine months of 2025, the Company purchased $174.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $129.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $348.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.92% and an average life of 5.42 years.

Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of an $11,000 allowance for credit losses), totaled $544.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $561.2 million at June 30, 2025, and $604.2 million at September 30, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $476.8 million at September 30, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $68.0 million, or $47.9 million net of taxes, which equaled 7% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2025.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios resulted from higher interest rates at September 30, 2025, compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality, and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid at maturity. Fair values are expected to recover as the securities approach maturity and/or if market rates decline.

Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, increased $47.3 million, or 1% to $3.6 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $171.4 million, or 5%, from $3.4 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, increased $58.6 million, or 2% to $3.14 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion at June 30 2025, and increased $207.8 million, or 7%, from $2.93 billion at September 30, 2024.

Commercial and industrial line utilization was 35% at September 30, 2025, compared to 32% at June 30, 2025, and 31% at September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at September 30, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans also totaled 31% at both June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024. Approximately 23% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 24% at June 30, 2025, and 25% at September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $343.8 million.

Total deposits increased $149.2 million, or 3%, to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $47.0 million, or 1% from $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:

 September 30, June 30, September 30, 
DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS2025 2025 2024 
Demand, noninterest-bearing26%25%27%
Demand, interest-bearing19%21%19%
Savings and money market28%28%28%
Time deposits — under $2501%1%1%
Time deposits — $250 and over5%4%4%
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry      
Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money      
market and time deposits21%21%21%
Total deposits100%100%100%
       

The loan to deposit ratio was 74.99% at September 30, 2025, compared to 76.38% at June 30, 2025, and 72.11% at September 30, 2024.

The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.3 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, and $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $700.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $694.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $685.4 million at September 30, 2024.

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.2 million at September 30, 2025 was comprised of $2.5 million in actuarial losses associated with split dollar insurance contracts, $2.1 million in actuarial losses associated with the supplemental executive retirement plan, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $540,000, and a $40,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.

Capital at September 30, 2025 was above well capitalized regulatory thresholds.

The reported tangible book value per share(5) was $8.61 at September 30, 2025, compared to $8.49 at June 30, 2025, and $8.33 at September 30, 2024. The adjusted tangible book value per share(5) was $8.71, compared to $8.59 at June 30, 2025, and $8.33 at September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality:

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at September 30, 2025 was $49.4 million, or 1.38% of total loans. The ACLL at June 30, 2025 was $48.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans. The ACLL at September 30, 2024 was $47.8 million, or 1.40% of total loans. The increase in the ACLL year-over-year is due to loan growth.

NPAs were $3.7 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2025, and $7.2 million at September 30, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) in NPAs or total loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, or September 30, 2024.

Classified assets totaled $34.6 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, compared to $37.5 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, and $32.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2024.

Announcing An Increase to the Company's Share Repurchase Program:

Today, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company approved an increase in the maximum total value of shares authorized for repurchase under the Company’s share repurchase program, initially approved by the Board in July 2024 (the “Repurchase Program”), doubling the authorization from $15 million to $30 million. The term of the Repurchase Program was also extended by the Board to October 31, 2026. During the second and third quarters of 2025, the Company repurchased 439,187 shares of its common stock with a weighted average price of $9.22 per share for a total of $4.0 million. The remaining capacity under the Program after giving effect to the amendment as described above is $26 million at September 30, 2025.

(5)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the “Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin” tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These measures include “adjusted” operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2025 as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31,2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vi) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (vii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including the imposition of tariffs, sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (viii) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (ix) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (x) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xi) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xiv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xv) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

  For the Quarter Ended:  Percent Change From: For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, September 30,  June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Percent
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024  2025 2024 2025 2024 Change
Interest income $65,094  $63,025  $60,852   3% 7% $189,951  $176,301  8%
Interest expense  18,306   18,220   21,523   0% (15)%  54,998   58,603  (6)%
Net interest income before provision                      
for credit losses on loans  46,788   44,805   39,329   4% 19%  134,953   117,698  15%
Provision for credit losses on loans  416   516   153   (19)% 172%  1,206   808  49%
Net interest income after provision                      
for credit losses on loans  46,372   44,289   39,176   5% 18%  133,747   116,890  14%
Noninterest income:                      
Service charges and fees on deposit                      
accounts  898   929   908   (3)% (1)%  2,719   2,676  2%
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  587   584   586   1% 0%  1,761   1,765  0%
Increase in cash surrender value of                      
life insurance  564   548   530   3% 6%  1,650   1,569  5%
Servicing income  77   61   108   26% (29)%  220   348  -37%
Gain on sales of SBA loans     87   94   (100)% (100)%  185   288  -36%
Termination fees     227   46   (100)% (100)%  314   159  97%
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                      
life insurance           N/A N/A     219  -100%
Other  1,091   541   554   102% 97%  2,041   1,304  57%
Total noninterest income  3,217   2,977   2,826   8% 14%  8,890   8,328  7%
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits  16,948   16,227   15,673   4% 8%  49,750   46,976  6%
Occupancy and equipment  2,528   2,525   2,599   0% (3)%  7,587   7,731  -2%
Professional fees  1,175   1,819   1,306   (35)% (10)%  4,574   3,705  23%
Other  8,375   17,764   7,977   (53)% 5%  34,906   24,867  40%
Total noninterest expense  29,026   38,335   27,555   (24)% 5%  96,817   83,279  16%
Income before income taxes  20,563   8,931   14,447   130% 42%  45,820   41,939  9%
Income tax expense  5,865   2,542   3,940   131% 49%  13,107   12,032  9%
Net income $14,698  $6,389  $10,507   130% 40% $32,713  $29,907  9%
                       
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                      
(unaudited)                      
Basic earnings per share $0.24  $0.10  $0.17   140% 41% $0.53  $0.49  8%
Diluted earnings per share $0.24  $0.10  $0.17   140% 41% $0.53  $0.49  8%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,333,951   61,508,180   61,295,877   0% 0%  61,440,570   61,254,138  0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,616,785   61,624,600   61,546,157   0% 0%  61,687,616   61,497,927  0%
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,277,541   61,446,763   61,297,344   0% 0%  61,277,541   61,297,344  0%
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13   0% 0% $0.39  $0.39  0%
Book value per share $11.42  $11.31  $11.18   1% 2% $11.42  $11.18  2%
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.61  $8.49  $8.33   1% 3% $8.61  $8.33  3%
                       
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                      
(in $000's, unaudited)                      
Annualized return on average equity  8.37%  3.68%  6.14%  127% 36%  6.29%  5.91% 6%
Annualized return on average tangible                      
common equity(1)  11.14%  4.89%  8.27%  128% 35%  8.38%  7.98% 5%
Annualized return on average assets  1.05%  0.47%  0.78%  123% 35%  0.79%  0.76% 4%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  1.08%  0.48%  0.81%  125% 33%  0.82%  0.79% 4%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.60%  3.54%  3.15%  2% 14%  3.51%  3.23% 9%
Total revenue $50,005  $47,782  $42,155   5% 19% $143,843  $126,026  14%
Pre-provision net revenue $20,979  $9,447  $14,600   122% 44% $47,026  $42,747  10%
Efficiency ratio  58.05%  80.23%  65.37%  (28)% (11)%  67.31%  66.08% 2%
                       
AVERAGE BALANCES                      
(in $000’s, unaudited)                      
Average assets $5,551,457  $5,458,420  $5,352,067   2% 4% $5,523,227  $5,248,338  5%
Average tangible assets(1) $5,378,468  $5,284,972  $5,177,114   2% 4% $5,349,786  $5,072,843  5%
Average earning assets $5,167,710  $5,087,089  $5,011,865   2% 3% $5,147,630  $4,909,240  5%
Average loans held-for-sale $1,230  $2,250  $1,493   (45)% (18)% $1,919  $1,913  0%
Average loans held-for-investment $3,519,775  $3,504,518  $3,359,647   0% 5% $3,484,769  $3,328,529  5%
Average deposits $4,687,294  $4,618,007  $4,525,946   2% 4% $4,674,162  $4,427,242  6%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,187,357  $1,146,494  $1,172,304   4% 1% $1,167,134  $1,158,891  1%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,499,937  $3,471,513  $3,353,642   1% 4% $3,507,028  $3,268,351  7%
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,539,706  $3,511,237  $3,393,264   1% 4% $3,546,754  $3,307,926  7%
Average equity $696,385  $697,016  $680,404   0% 2% $695,391  $675,951  3%
Average tangible common equity(1) $523,396  $523,568  $505,451   0% 4% $521,950  $500,456  4%


 

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

   
  For the Quarter Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Interest income $65,094  $63,025  $61,832  $64,043  $60,852 
Interest expense  18,306   18,220   18,472   20,448   21,523 
Net interest income before provision               
for credit losses on loans  46,788   44,805   43,360   43,595   39,329 
Provision for credit losses on loans  416   516   274   1,331   153 
Net interest income after provision               
for credit losses on loans  46,372   44,289   43,086   42,264   39,176 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges and fees on deposit               
accounts  898   929   892   885   908 
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  587   584   590   590   586 
Increase in cash surrender value of               
life insurance  564   548   538   528   530 
Servicing income  77   87   98   125   94 
Gain on sales of SBA loans     61   82   77   108 
Termination fees     227   87   18   46 
Other  1,091   541   409   552   554 
Total noninterest income  3,217   2,977   2,696   2,775   2,826 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  16,948   16,227   16,575   16,976   15,673 
Occupancy and equipment  2,528   2,525   2,534   2,495   2,599 
Professional fees  1,175   1,819   1,580   1,711   1,306 
Other  8,375   17,764   8,767   9,122   7,977 
Total noninterest expense  29,026   38,335   29,456   30,304   27,555 
Income before income taxes  20,563   8,931   16,326   14,735   14,447 
Income tax expense  5,865   2,542   4,700   4,114   3,940 
Net income $14,698  $6,389  $11,626  $10,621  $10,507 
                
PER COMMON SHARE DATA               
(unaudited)               
Basic earnings per share $0.24  $0.10  $0.19  $0.17  $0.17 
Diluted earnings per share $0.24  $0.10  $0.19  $0.17  $0.17 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,333,951   61,508,180   61,479,579   61,320,505   61,295,877 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,616,785   61,624,600   61,708,361   61,679,735   61,546,157 
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,277,541   61,446,763   61,611,121   61,348,095   61,297,344 
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13 
Book value per share $11.42  $11.31  $11.30  $11.24  $11.18 
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.61  $8.49  $8.48  $8.41  $8.33 
                
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS               
(in $000's, unaudited)               
Annualized return on average equity  8.37%  3.68%  6.81%  6.16%  6.14%
Annualized return on average tangible               
common equity(1)  11.14%  4.89%  9.09%  8.25%  8.27%
Annualized return on average assets  1.05%  0.47%  0.85%  0.75%  0.78%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  1.08%  0.48%  0.88%  0.78%  0.81%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.60%  3.54%  3.39%  3.32%  3.15%
Total revenue $50,005  $47,782  $46,056  $46,370  $42,155 
Pre-provision net revenue $20,979  $9,447  $16,600  $16,066  $14,600 
Efficiency ratio  58.05%  80.23%  63.96%  65.35%  65.37%
                
AVERAGE BALANCES               
(in $000’s, unaudited)               
Average assets $5,551,457  $5,458,420  $5,559,896  $5,607,840  $5,352,067 
Average tangible assets(1) $5,378,468  $5,284,972  $5,386,001  $5,433,439  $5,177,114 
Average earning assets $5,167,710  $5,087,089  $5,188,317  $5,235,986  $4,980,082 
Average loans held-for-sale $1,230  $2,250  $2,290  $2,260  $1,493 
Average loans held-for-investment $3,519,775  $3,504,518  $3,429,014  $3,388,729  $3,359,647 
Average deposits $4,687,294  $4,618,007  $4,717,517  $4,771,491  $4,525,946 
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,187,357  $1,146,494  $1,167,330  $1,222,393  $1,172,304 
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,499,937  $3,471,513  $3,550,187  $3,549,098  $3,353,642 
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,539,706  $3,511,237  $3,589,872  $3,588,755  $3,393,264 
Average equity $696,385  $697,016  $692,733  $686,263  $680,404 
Average tangible common equity(1) $523,396  $523,568  $518,838  $511,862  $505,451 


 

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

      
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $42,442  $55,360  $49,722  (23)%(15)%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  705,300   666,432   906,588  6 %(22)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  408,456   307,035   237,612  33 %72 %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  544,806   561,205   604,193  (3)%(10)%
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,325   1,156   1,649  15 %(20)%
Loans - held-for-investment:              
Commercial  523,110   492,231   481,266  6 %9 %
Real estate:              
CRE - owner occupied  629,855   627,810   602,062  0 %5 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,416,987   1,390,419   1,310,578  2 %8 %
Land and construction  137,170   149,460   125,761  (8)%9 %
Home equity  125,742   120,763   124,090  4 %1 %
Multifamily  290,077   285,016   273,103  2 %6 %
Residential mortgages  443,143   454,419   479,524  (2)%(8)%
Consumer and other  15,938   14,661   14,179  9 %12 %
Loans  3,582,022   3,534,779   3,410,563  1 %5 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (344)  (446)  (327) (23)%5 %
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,581,678   3,534,333   3,410,236  1 %5 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,427)  (48,633)  (47,819) 2 %3 %
Loans, net  3,532,251   3,485,700   3,362,417  1 %5 %
Company-owned life insurance  82,861   82,296   80,682  1 %3 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,429   9,765   10,398  (3)%(9)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %0 %
Other intangible assets  5,078   5,532   6,966  (8)%(27)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  124,141   125,125   123,738  (1) %0 %
Total assets $    5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,551,596  3 %1 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,241,603  $1,151,242  $1,272,139  8 %(2)%
Demand, interest-bearing  922,077   955,504   913,910  (3)%1 %
Savings and money market  1,366,905   1,320,142   1,309,676  4 %4 %
Time deposits - under $250  32,462   35,356   39,060  (8)%(17)%
Time deposits - $250 and over  223,496   210,818   196,945  6 %13 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market              
and time deposits  990,003   954,272   997,803  4 %(1)%
Total deposits  4,776,546   4,627,334   4,729,533  3 %1 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,767   39,728   39,615  0 %0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  107,397   105,471   97,096  2 %11 %
Total liabilities  4,923,710   4,772,533   4,866,244  3 %1 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock  508,664   509,888   509,134  0 %0 %
Retained earnings  196,526   189,794   185,110  4 %6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,180)  (4,978)  (8,892) 4 %(42)%
Total shareholders' equity  700,010   694,704   685,352  1 %2 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,551,596  3 %1 %
                    


  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $42,442  $55,360  $44,281  $29,864  $49,722 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
in other financial institutions  705,300   666,432   700,769   938,259   906,588 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  408,456   307,035   370,976   256,274   237,612 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  544,806   561,205   576,718   590,016   604,193 
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,325   1,156   1,884   2,375   1,649 
Loans - held-for-investment:               
Commercial  523,110   492,231   489,241   531,350   481,266 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  629,855   627,810   616,825   601,636   602,062 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,416,987   1,390,419   1,363,275   1,341,266   1,310,578 
Land and construction  137,170   149,460   136,106   127,848   125,761 
Home equity  125,742   120,763   119,138   127,963   124,090 
Multifamily  290,077   285,016   284,510   275,490   273,103 
Residential mortgages  443,143   454,419   465,330   471,730   479,524 
Consumer and other  15,938   14,661   12,741   14,837   14,179 
Loans  3,582,022   3,534,779   3,487,166   3,492,120   3,410,563 
Deferred loan fees, net  (344)  (446)  (268)  (183)  (327)
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,581,678   3,534,333   3,486,898   3,491,937   3,410,236 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,427)  (48,633)  (48,262)  (48,953)  (47,819)
Loans, net  3,532,251   3,485,700   3,438,636   3,442,984   3,362,417 
Company-owned life insurance  82,861   82,296   81,749   81,211   80,682 
Premises and equipment, net  9,429   9,765   9,772   10,140   10,398 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  5,078   5,532   5,986   6,439   6,966 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  124,141   125,125   115,853   119,813   123,738 
Total assets $5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,514,255  $5,645,006  $5,551,596 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,241,603  $1,151,242  $1,128,593  $1,214,192  $1,272,139 
Demand, interest-bearing  922,077   955,504   949,068   936,587   913,910 
Savings and money market  1,366,905   1,320,142   1,353,293   1,325,923   1,309,676 
Time deposits - under $250  32,462   35,356   37,592   38,988   39,060 
Time deposits - $250 and over  223,496   210,818   213,357   206,755   196,945 
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market               
and time deposits  990,003   954,272   1,001,365   1,097,586   997,803 
Total deposits  4,776,546   4,627,334   4,683,268   4,820,031   4,729,533 
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,767   39,728   39,691   39,653   39,615 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  107,397   105,471   95,106   95,595   97,096 
Total liabilities  4,923,710   4,772,533   4,818,065   4,955,279   4,866,244 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  508,664   509,888   511,596   510,070   509,134 
Retained earnings  196,526   189,794   191,401   187,762   185,110 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,180)  (4,978)  (6,807)  (8,105)  (8,892)
Total shareholders' equity  700,010   694,704   696,190   689,727   685,352 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,514,255  $5,645,006  $5,551,596 
                     


  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:
ASSET QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:             
Land and construction loans $2,346  $4,198 $5,862 (44)% (60)%
Home equity  655   728  84 (10)% 680%
Residential mortgages     607   (100)% N/A
Commercial loans  467   491  752 (5)% (38)%
CRE loans     31   (100)% N/A
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  3,468   6,055  6,698 (43)% (48)%
Loans over 90 days past due             
and still accruing  194   123  460 58% (58)%
Total nonperforming loans  3,662   6,178  7,158 (41)% (49)%
Foreclosed assets        N/A N/A
Total nonperforming assets $3,662  $6,178 $7,158 (41)% (49)%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs during the quarter $(378) $145 $288 (361)% (231)%
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $416  $516 $153 (19)% 172%
Allowance for credit losses on loans $49,427  $48,633 $47,819 2% 3%
Classified assets $34,633  $37,525 $32,609 (8)% 6%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.38 % 1.38% 1.40%0% (1)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,349.73 % 787.20% 668.05%71% 102%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.07 % 0.11% 0.13%(36)% (46)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.10 % 0.17% 0.21%(41)% (52)%
Classified assets to total assets  0.62 % 0.69% 0.59%(10)% 5%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp             
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7% 6%(14)% 0%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce             
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 6% 6%0% 0%
              
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS             
(in $000’s, unaudited)             
Heritage Commerce Corp:             
Tangible common equity(1) $527,301  $521,541 $510,755 1% 3%
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.45 % 12.71% 12.35%(2)% 1%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)  9.67 % 9.85% 9.50%(2)% 2%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.99 % 76.38% 72.11%(2)% 4%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  25.99 % 24.88% 26.90%4% (3)%
Total capital ratio  15.4 % 15.5% 15.6%(1)% (1)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 % 13.3% 13.4%(1)% (1)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 % 13.3% 13.4%(1)% (1)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.9 % 9.9% 10.0%0% (1)%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:             
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)  10.13 % 10.28% 9.86%(1)% 3%
Total capital ratio  15.1 % 15.1% 15.1%0% 0%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.8 % 13.8% 13.9%0% (1)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.8 % 13.8% 13.9%0% (1)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.3 % 10.4% 10.4%(1)% (1)%
              


 

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

    
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
ASSET QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2025 2025 2024 2024 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:                
Land and construction loans $2,346  $4,198 $4,793 $5,874 $5,862 
Home equity  655   728  927  290  84 
Residential mortgages     607       
Commercial loans  467   491  324  1,014  752 
CRE loans     31       
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  3,468   6,055  6,044  7,178  6,698 
Loans over 90 days past due                
and still accruing  194   123  268  489  460 
Total nonperforming loans  3,662   6,178  6,312  7,667  7,158 
Foreclosed assets            
Total nonperforming assets $3,662  $6,178 $6,312 $7,667 $7,158 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs during the quarter $(378) $145 $965 $197 $288 
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $416  $516 $274 $1,331 $153 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $49,427  $48,633 $48,262 $48,953 $47,819 
Classified assets $34,633  $37,525 $40,034 $41,661 $32,609 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.38 % 1.38% 1.38% 1.40% 1.40%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,349.73 % 787.20% 764.61% 638.49% 668.05%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.07 % 0.11% 0.11% 0.14% 0.13%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.10 % 0.17% 0.18% 0.22% 0.21%
Classified assets to total assets  0.62 % 0.69% 0.73% 0.74% 0.59%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 7% 7% 7% 6%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 % 6% 7% 7% 6%
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity(1) $527,301  $521,541 $522,573 $515,657 $510,755 
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.45 % 12.71% 12.63% 12.22% 12.35%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)  9.67 % 9.85% 9.78% 9.43% 9.50%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.99 % 76.38% 74.45% 72.45% 72.11%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  25.99 % 24.88% 24.10% 25.19% 26.90%
Total capital ratio  15.4 % 15.5% 15.9% 15.6% 15.6%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 % 13.3% 13.6% 13.4% 13.4%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.2 % 13.3% 13.6% 13.4% 13.4%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.9 % 9.9% 9.8% 9.6% 10.0%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1)  10.13 % 10.28% 10.15% 9.79% 9.86%
Total capital ratio  15.1 % 15.1% 15.4% 15.1% 15.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.8 % 13.8% 14.1% 13.9% 13.9%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.8 % 13.8% 14.1% 13.9% 13.9%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.3 % 10.4% 10.2% 10.0% 10.4%


 

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

       
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025 
     Interest Average     Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                  
Loans, core bank $3,039,478  $42,655  5.57% $3,020,534  $41,738  5.54%
Prepayment fees     185  0.02%     473  0.06%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  74,353   3,654  19.50%  67,756   3,347  19.81%
Purchased residential mortgages  408,810   3,472  3.37%  420,280   3,548  3.39%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,636)  164  0.02%  (1,802)  172  0.02%
Loans, gross(1)(2)  3,521,005   50,130  5.65%  3,506,768   49,278  5.64%
Securities - taxable  842,998   6,146  2.89%  902,642   6,346  2.82%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)  28,683   256  3.54%  30,259   272  3.61%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                  
in other financial institutions  775,024   8,615  4.41%  647,420   7,186  4.45%
Total interest earning assets(3)  5,167,710   65,147  5.00%  5,087,089   63,082  4.97%
Cash and due from banks  30,764         31,044       
Premises and equipment, net  9,651         9,958       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  172,989         173,448       
Other assets  170,343         156,881       
Total assets $5,551,457        $5,458,420       
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,187,357        $1,146,494       
                   
Demand, interest-bearing  932,996   1,463  0.62%  949,867   1,484  0.63%
Savings and money market  1,340,419   8,452  2.50%  1,313,054   8,205  2.51%
Time deposits - under $100  10,620   40  1.49%  11,456   49  1.72%
Time deposits - $100 and over  233,145   1,977  3.36%  231,644   1,995  3.45%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                  
and time deposits  982,757   5,837  2.36%  965,492   5,949  2.47%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,499,937   17,769  2.01%  3,471,513   17,682  2.04%
Total deposits  4,687,294   17,769  1.50%  4,618,007   17,682  1.54%
                   
Short-term borrowings  26     0.00%  19     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,743   537  5.36%  39,705   538  5.43%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,539,706   18,306  2.05%  3,511,237   18,220  2.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,727,063   18,306  1.54%  4,657,731   18,220  1.57%
Other liabilities  128,009         103,673       
Total liabilities  4,855,072         4,761,404       
Shareholders’ equity  696,385         697,016       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,551,457        $5,458,420       
                   
Net interest income / margin(3)     46,841  3.60%     44,862  3.54%
Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)     (53)        (57)   
Net interest income    $46,788  3.59%    $44,805  3.53%


 

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $253,000 for the second quarter of 2025. Prepayment fees totaled $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $473,000 for the second quarter of 2025.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

       
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
     Interest Average     Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                  
Loans, core bank $3,039,478  $42,655  5.57% $2,867,076  $39,621  5.50%
Prepayment fees     185  0.02%     4  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  74,353   3,654  19.50%  55,391   2,144  15.40%
Purchased residential mortgages  408,810   3,472  3.37%  441,294   3,779  3.41%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,636)  164  0.02%  (2,621)  233  0.03%
Loans, gross(1)(2)  3,521,005   50,130  5.65%  3,361,140   45,781  5.42%
Securities - taxable  842,998   6,146  2.89%  838,375   4,676  2.22%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)  28,683   256  3.54%  31,311   282  3.58%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                  
in other financial institutions  775,024   8,615  4.41%  749,256   10,172  5.40%
Total interest earning assets(3)  5,167,710   65,147  5.00%  4,980,082   60,911  4.87%
Cash and due from banks  30,764         33,425       
Premises and equipment, net  9,651         10,471       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  172,989         174,953       
Other assets  170,343         153,136       
Total assets $5,551,457        $5,352,067       
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,187,357        $1,172,304       
                   
Demand, interest-bearing  932,996   1,463  0.62%  907,346   1,714  0.75%
Savings and money market  1,340,419   8,452  2.50%  1,188,057   9,128  3.06%
Time deposits - under $100  10,620   40  1.49%  11,133   47  1.68%
Time deposits - $100 and over  233,145   1,977  3.36%  229,565   2,349  4.07%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                  
and time deposits  982,757   5,837  2.36%  1,017,541   7,747  3.03%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,499,937   17,769  2.01%  3,353,642   20,985  2.49%
Total deposits  4,687,294   17,769  1.50%  4,525,946   20,985  1.84%
                   
Short-term borrowings  26     0.00%  32     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,743   537  5.36%  39,590   538  5.41%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,539,706   18,306  2.05%  3,393,264   21,523  2.52%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,727,063   18,306  1.54%  4,565,568   21,523  1.88%
Other liabilities  128,009         106,095       
Total liabilities  4,855,072         4,671,663       
Shareholders’ equity  696,385         680,404       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,551,457        $5,352,067       
                   
Net interest income / margin(3)     46,841  3.60%     39,388  3.15%
Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)     (53)        (59)   
Net interest income    $46,788  3.59%    $39,329  3.14%


 

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $184,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4,000 for the third quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

      
  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 
     Interest Average    Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, core bank $3,002,040  $124,151  5.53%$2,831,035  $115,838  5.47%
Prepayment fees     882  0.04%    82  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  67,505   9,943  19.69% 54,563   7,896  19.33%
Purchased residential mortgages  418,948   10,617  3.39% 447,709   11,306  3.37%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,805)  517  0.02% (2,865)  729  0.03%
Loans, gross(1)(2)  3,486,688   146,110  5.60% 3,330,442   135,851  5.45%
Securities - taxable  873,789   18,051  2.76% 940,755   16,342  2.32%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax(3)  29,801   803  3.60% 31,683   853  3.60%
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                 
financial institutions and Federal funds sold  757,352   25,155  4.44% 574,581   23,434  5.45%
Total interest earning assets(3)  5,147,630   190,119  4.94% 4,877,461   176,480  4.85%
Cash and due from banks  31,222        33,353       
Premises and equipment, net  9,870        10,235       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  173,441        175,495       
Other assets  161,064        151,794       
Total assets $5,523,227       $5,248,338       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,167,134       $1,158,891       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  942,371   4,385  0.62% 919,786   4,987  0.72%
Savings and money market  1,325,567   24,730  2.49% 1,120,324   23,644  2.82%
Time deposits - under $100  11,150   135  1.62% 11,020   135  1.64%
Time deposits - $100 and over  233,065   6,101  3.50% 226,353   6,658  3.93%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  994,875   18,034  2.42% 990,868   21,565  2.91%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,507,028   53,385  2.04% 3,268,351   56,989  2.33%
Total deposits  4,674,162   53,385  1.53% 4,427,242   56,989  1.72%
                  
Short-term borrowings  21     0.00% 22     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,705   1,613  5.43% 39,553   1,614  5.45%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,546,754   54,998  2.07% 3,307,926   58,603  2.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,713,888   54,998  1.56% 4,466,817   58,603  1.75%
Other liabilities  113,948        105,570       
Total liabilities  4,827,836        4,572,387       
Shareholders’ equity  695,391        675,951       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,523,227       $5,248,338       
                  
Net interest income / margin(3)     135,121  3.51%    117,877  3.23%
Less tax equivalent adjustment(3)     (168)       (179)   
Net interest income    $134,953  3.51%   $117,698  3.22%


 

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $713,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $461,000 for the first nine months of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $882,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $82,000 for the first nine months of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which excludes the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and first nine months of 2025 as a useful measurement of the Company’s profitability compared to other periods presented.

The following table summarizes components of net income and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

NET INCOME AND For the Quarter Ended:
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Reported net income (GAAP) $14,698 $6,389  $11,626 $10,621 $10,507
Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges    9,184       
Less: related income taxes    (2,618)      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $14,698 $12,955  $11,626 $10,621 $10,507
                
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,616,785