Wheels Wins AutoTech Breakthrough Award For “Fleet Management Innovator of the Year”

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels , a leader in fleet management and mobility, today announced it has been named “Fleet Management Innovator of the Year” in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

The award recognizes Wheels’ Pool CheckOut platform, an end-to-end pool management solution that improves utilization and transparency within a fleet by maximizing the use of shared vehicles. This self-service tool allows drivers and administrators to easily reserve and check out vehicles, while providing fleet managers with greater insight into the entire pool of vehicles to ensure idle assets are put to better use.

“We’re honored to receive this award from AutoTech Breakthrough, which is a powerful reflection of our team’s passion for delivering creative mobility solutions.” said Shlomo Crandus, CEO of Wheels. “Pool Checkout empowers our customers with an intuitive, self-service technology tool that improves fleet productivity and accessibility. It also provides insight into vehicle usage and scheduling to empower decision-making and operational efficiency. Meeting today’s market demands requires more than great products – it calls for data-driven solutions that create experiences customers love.”

Fleet managers have instant access to booking data through a dashboard that provides visibility into vehicle availability. This allows fleet managers to assign drivers to a more efficient and optimized route. The solution also includes automated scheduling of any shared company asset to streamline and simplify the scheduling process. And it has checklist inspections that require drivers to capture damage at every checkout and return of a vehicle.

Pool CheckOut also optimizes vehicle distribution by positioning vehicles where they’re needed most, based on usage patterns. Its kiosk option securely stores the physical keys in a self-serve key box, while optional keyless access features, available for clients utilizing connected vehicles, allow drivers to lock and unlock their vehicles directly from the app. Through seamless integration with Wheels’ FleetView® platform and the Wheels Mobile Assistant app, clients gain valuable insights into vehicle usage, and benefit from improved driver accountability and overall operational efficiency.

“Wheels has developed a modern, efficient solution to minimize downtime and protect fleet operations. As multi-modality becomes more common, organizations are prioritizing fleet flexibility, resource optimization, and cost reductions. However, disparate systems and tools make managing shared mobility programs increasingly complex, especially when coordinating hundreds of vehicles and drivers,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “The future of shared mobility lies in technology, and Wheels’ Pool CheckOut is a comprehensive solution that proves essential for navigating operational challenges and unlocking the full potential of shared transportation networks. We’re pleased to recognize Wheels with the 2025 award for ‘Fleet Management Innovator of the Year!’”

About Wheels

As one of the largest fleet management and mobility solutions providers in North America, Wheels delivers a full range of products and services that keep businesses and their mobile workforce moving efficiently and safely. Wheels supports end-to-end solutions for more than 1,500 clients, representing 900,000+ vehicles – from battery electric sedans to service vans, class eight trucks and equipment.

In 1939 Wheels invented the fleet industry, and we continue to shape the future of mobility by delivering experiences that our customers love. Discover how we are driving the future for our clients by visiting www.wheels.com .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

