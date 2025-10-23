Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Income: Net income $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 4,743 Diluted earnings per common share 0.58 0.49 0.42 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 11,523 11,090 8,527 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix



Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $6.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up $1.1 million, or 19%, from prior quarter.





Pre-provision net revenue 1 for the quarter was $11.5 million, an improvement of $3.0 million, or 35%. from Q3'2024.





for the quarter was $11.5 million, an improvement of $3.0 million, or 35%. from Q3'2024. Net interest margin was 3.77% for the third quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.37%, from prior quarter.





Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 were 1.04% and 14.42%, respectively.





Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024.





Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $54.2 million, or 3% from prior quarter.





On October 23, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 17, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025.





Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"We are pleased to report that Meridian's third quarter 2025 earnings rose 19% over the prior quarter to $6.7 million, benefiting from an improved margin and continued strong loan growth. The net interest margin rose to 3.77% for the quarter, and has steadily risen from 3.20% in the third quarter 2024. Loan growth in our principal commercial/industrial and real estate segments remains strong, and offsets loan sales in SBA and lease paydowns. We are challenged with elevated nonperforming loans and leases, but working these hard through consistent monitoring.

Our wealth and mortgage units had profitable quarters in line with expectations, as we benefit from outreach and consistent referral opportunities from our existing customers. Expenses were generally flat from prior quarter, despite seasonal commissions/bonuses in the mortgage group.

There have been numerous acquisitions in our market over the past year, and we will capitalize on the turmoil for both customers and new lenders. Our branding and outreach in this metro market is unparalleled and we hope to benefit from this and the reduced competition."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 Basic earnings per common share 0.59 0.50 0.21 0.50 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share 0.58 0.49 0.21 0.49 0.42 Net interest income 23,116 21,159 19,776 19,299 18,242 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 Total deposits 2,131,116 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 1,978,927 Non-interest bearing deposits 239,614 237,042 323,485 240,858 237,207 Stockholders' equity 188,029 178,020 173,568 171,522 167,450 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets $ 2,534,565 $ 2,491,625 $ 2,420,571 $ 2,434,270 $ 2,373,261 Total interest earning assets 2,443,261 2,404,952 2,330,224 2,342,651 2,277,523 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,146,651 2,113,411 2,039,676 2,029,739 1,997,574 Total deposits 2,143,821 2,095,028 2,036,208 2,043,505 1,960,145 Non-interest bearing deposits 253,374 249,745 244,161 259,118 246,310 Stockholders' equity 183,242 176,945 174,734 171,214 165,309 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.04 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % 0.80 % Return on average equity 14.42 % 12.68 % 5.57 % 13.01 % 11.41 %

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Third quarter net income increased $1.1 million, or 19.1%, to $6.7 million as net interest income increased $2.0 million and the provision for credit losses decreased $1.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $189 thousand increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents $ 412 $ 427 $ (15 ) (3.5 )% $ (10 ) $ (5 ) Investment securities - taxable 1,895 1,792 103 5.7 % 38 65 Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 400 364 36 9.9 % 39 (3 ) Loans held for sale 536 495 41 8.3 % 11 30 Loans held for investment (1) 39,942 38,204 1,738 4.5 % 926 812 Total loans 40,478 38,699 1,779 4.6 % 937 842 Total interest income $ 43,185 $ 41,282 $ 1,903 4.6 % $ 1,004 $ 899 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,314 $ 1,354 $ (40 ) (3.0 )% $ (53 ) $ 13 Money market and savings deposits 8,322 8,097 225 2.8 % (139 ) 364 Time deposits 7,782 7,850 (68 ) (0.9 )% (177 ) 109 Total interest - bearing deposits 17,418 17,301 117 0.7 % (369 ) 486 Borrowings 1,495 1,672 (177 ) (10.6 )% (16 ) (161 ) Subordinated debentures 1,080 1,079 1 0.1 % (1 ) 2 Total interest expense 19,993 20,052 (59 ) (0.3 )% (386 ) 327 Net interest income differential $ 23,192 $ 21,230 $ 1,962 9.24 % $ 1,390 $ 572 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $1.9 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by higher yields and increased average balances of interest earning assets. The yield on interest-earnings assets increased 12 basis points and contributed $1.0 million to interest income, aided in part by an increase in loan fees of $181 thousand, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $38.3 million, and contributed $899 thousand to the increase in interest income.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $33.3 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $29.1 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.0 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $13.1 million on average.

Interest expense decreased $59 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to a decline in the cost of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $117 thousand and interest expense on borrowings decreased $177 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $1.3 million and $35.9 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $7.9 million on average. Borrowings decreased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 9 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.77% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased. Absent the increase in loan fees, the net interest margin would have been 3.68%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the third quarter decreased $953 thousand to $2.9 million, from $3.8 million in the second quarter. The lower provisioning was positively impacted by a $1.7 million decrease in net charge-offs.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 5,914 $ 5,762 $ 152 2.6 % Wealth management income 1,610 1,492 118 7.9 % SBA loan income 1,431 1,988 (557 ) (28.0 )% Earnings on investment in life insurance 246 240 6 2.5 % Net gain on sale of MSRs — 467 (467 ) (100.0 )% Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 129 (102 ) 231 (226.5 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (75 ) 171 (246 ) (143.9 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 213 190 23 12.1 % Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (166 ) 16 (182 ) (1137.5 )% Other 651 1,064 (413 ) (38.8 )% Total non-interest income $ 9,953 $ 11,288 $ (1,335 ) (11.8 )%

Total non-interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 11.8%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $557 thousand decline in SBA loan income, and a $467 thousand decline in net gain on sale of MSRs. Partially offsetting these decreases were a $152 thousand positive improvement in mortgage banking income, and an increase of $118 thousand in wealth management income. Mortgage loan sales experienced a minor decline quarter-over-quarter, with a drop of $5.5 million or 2.6%. Despite this decrease in overall sales, margin increased 13 basis points resulting in a higher level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income decreased $557 thousand as the volume of SBA loans sold were down $14.2 million to $25.3 million, for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended June 30, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 7.4% for the quarter, an improvement from 6.2% for the previous quarter.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,613 $ 13,179 $ 434 3.3 % Occupancy and equipment 991 1,037 (46 ) (4.4 )% Professional fees 1,092 1,164 (72 ) (6.2 )% Data processing and software 1,865 1,706 159 9.3 % Advertising and promotion 877 1,277 (400 ) (31.3 )% Pennsylvania bank shares tax 254 269 (15 ) (5.6 )% Other 2,854 2,725 129 4.7 % Total non-interest expense $ 21,546 $ 21,357 $ 189 0.9 %

Overall salaries and benefits increased $434 thousand, largely attributable to the variable nature of the mortgage segment. Data processing and software expense increased $159 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume, while advertising and promotion expenses decreased $400 thousand as the level of business development activities and special events declined from the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2025 Compared to June 30, 2025

Total assets increased $30.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025.

Portfolio loans grew $54.8 million, or 2.6% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $14.1 million, or 3.5%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $17.0 million, or 2.0%, and construction loans which increased $29.9 million, or 10.5%. SBA loan balances decreased $6.8 million, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2025, due to the level of SBA loan sales outpacing new loan growth in the third quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $8.1 million, or 13.9% from June 30, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits increased $20.7 million, or 1.0% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $18.2 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $39.7 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $2.6 million or 1.1%, while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $21.9 million. Overall borrowings decreased $1.7 million, or 1.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.0 million from June 30, 2025, to $188.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $6.7 million, a net increase of $2.8 million due to stock issuance under an ATM offering, dividends paid of $1.4 million, and an increase of $1.6 million in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.41% at September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $4.8 million, to $55.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025, with increases coming from SBA loans, construction loans, commercial loans, and residential loans. Included in non-performing loans are $21.3 million of SBA loans of which $11.8 million, or 56%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $12.8 million, or 60% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased 18 bps to 2.53% as of September 30, 2025, from 2.35% as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 1.99%.

Net charge-offs decreased to $1.9 million, or 0.09% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.6 million, or 0.17%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Third quarter charge-offs mainly consisted of $997 thousand in SBA loans, $273 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $185 thousand in commercial loans. Overall there were recoveries of $214 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.01% as of September 30, 2025, slightly up from 1.00% reported as of June 30, 2025, as qualitative reserve factors increased in the third quarter ACL calculation. As of September 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a slight increase of $85 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of June 30, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 Common shares outstanding 11,517 11,297 11,285 11,240 11,229 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.04 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % 0.80 % Return on average equity(2) 14.42 12.68 5.57 13.01 11.41 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.77 3.54 3.46 3.29 3.20 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 7.01 6.89 6.83 6.81 7.06 Cost of funds(2) 3.42 3.52 3.56 3.71 4.05 Efficiency ratio 65.15 % 65.82 % 69.16 % 65.72 % 70.67 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.34 % 0.11 % Non-performing loans to total loans 2.53 2.35 2.49 2.19 2.20 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.32 2.14 2.07 1.90 1.97 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 1.01 0.99 1.01 0.91 1.09 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 1.01 1.00 1.01 0.91 1.10 Non-performing loans 39.37 % 41.26 % 39.90 % 40.86 % 48.66 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 16.33 $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 $ 14.91 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.02 $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93 $ 14.58 Total equity/Total assets 7.40 % 7.09 % 6.86 % 7.19 % 7.01 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.27 6.96 6.73 7.05 6.87 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.16 8.96 8.61 9.06 8.95 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.41 9.32 9.30 9.21 9.32 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.52 10.53 10.15 10.33 10.17 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.52 10.53 10.15 10.33 10.17 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.54 % 11.54 % 11.14 % 11.20 % 11.22 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 40,477 $ 38,697 $ 38,103 $ 115,723 $ 109,928 Securities - taxable 1,895 1,792 1,480 5,380 4,055 Securities - tax-exempt 325 295 320 933 969 Cash and cash equivalents 412 427 416 1,452 1,047 Total interest income 43,109 41,211 40,319 123,488 115,999 Interest expense: Deposits 17,418 17,301 19,313 51,587 55,696 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,575 2,751 2,764 7,850 8,606 Total interest expense 19,993 20,052 22,077 59,437 64,302 Net interest income 23,116 21,159 18,242 64,051 51,697 Provision for credit losses 2,850 3,803 2,282 11,865 7,828 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,266 17,356 15,960 52,186 43,869 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 5,914 5,762 6,474 15,069 15,528 Wealth management income 1,610 1,492 1,447 4,637 4,208 SBA loan income 1,431 1,988 544 4,167 2,315 Earnings on investment in life insurance 246 240 222 708 644 Net gain on sale of MSRs — 467 — 415 — Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 129 (102 ) (102 ) 176 176 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (75 ) 171 169 198 138 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 213 190 965 573 766 Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (166 ) 16 (197 ) (129 ) (279 ) Other 651 1,064 1,309 2,751 4,563 Total non-interest income 9,953 11,288 10,831 28,565 28,059 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,613 13,179 12,829 38,177 34,839 Occupancy and equipment 991 1,037 1,243 3,366 3,706 Professional fees 1,092 1,164 1,106 3,019 3,633 Data processing and software 1,865 1,706 1,553 5,050 4,591 Advertising and promotion 877 1,277 717 2,933 2,454 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 254 269 181 792 729 Other 2,854 2,725 2,917 8,309 7,786 Total non-interest expense 21,546 21,357 20,546 61,646 57,738 Income before income taxes 8,673 7,287 6,245 19,105 14,190 Income tax expense 2,014 1,695 1,502 4,455 3,445 Net income $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 4,743 $ 14,650 $ 10,745 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 1.30 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 1.28 $ 0.96 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,325 11,228 11,110 11,252 11,098 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,540 11,392 11,234 11,458 11,198





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 12,605 $ 20,604 $ 16,976 $ 5,598 $ 12,542 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 27,384 29,570 113,620 21,864 19,805 Federal funds sold — — 629 — — Cash and cash equivalents 39,989 50,174 131,225 27,462 32,347 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 194,268 187,902 185,221 174,304 171,568 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,593 32,642 32,720 33,771 33,833 Equity investments 2,150 2,130 2,126 2,086 2,166 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 28,016 44,078 28,047 32,413 46,602 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 Allowance for credit losses (21,794 ) (20,851 ) (20,827 ) (18,438 ) (21,965 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,141,051 2,087,399 2,050,848 2,011,999 1,986,431 Restricted investment in bank stock 8,350 9,162 8,369 7,753 8,542 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,413 12,320 12,028 12,151 12,807 Bank owned life insurance 30,421 30,175 29,935 29,712 29,489 Accrued interest receivable 10,944 10,334 10,345 9,958 10,012 OREO and other repossessed assets 3,714 3,148 249 276 1,967 Deferred income taxes 4,989 5,314 5,136 4,669 3,537 Servicing assets 3,845 3,658 4,284 4,382 4,364 Servicing assets held for sale — — — — 6,609 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,614 2,665 2,716 2,767 2,818 Other assets 24,874 28,938 24,740 31,265 33,730 Total assets $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 239,614 $ 237,042 $ 323,485 $ 240,858 $ 237,207 Interest bearing: Interest checking 151,973 173,865 161,055 141,439 133,429 Money market and savings deposits 996,126 956,448 947,795 913,536 822,837 Time deposits 743,403 743,019 696,407 709,535 785,454 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,891,502 1,873,332 1,805,257 1,764,510 1,741,720 Total deposits 2,131,116 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 1,978,927 Borrowings 137,265 138,965 139,590 124,471 144,880 Subordinated debentures 49,822 49,792 49,761 49,743 49,928 Accrued interest payable 7,095 7,059 7,404 6,860 7,017 Other liabilities 27,803 26,728 29,823 27,903 39,519 Total liabilities 2,353,101 2,332,918 2,355,320 2,214,345 2,220,271 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 13,521 13,300 13,288 13,243 13,232 Surplus 85,122 82,184 82,026 81,545 81,002 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,204 ) Retained earnings 122,376 117,132 112,952 111,961 107,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,905 ) (7,511 ) (7,613 ) (8,142 ) (7,266 ) Total stockholders’ equity 188,029 178,020 173,568 171,522 167,450 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,541,130 $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Interest income $ 43,109 $ 41,211 $ 39,168 $ 40,028 $ 40,319 Interest expense 19,993 20,052 19,392 20,729 22,077 Net interest income 23,116 21,159 19,776 19,299 18,242 Provision for credit losses 2,850 3,803 5,212 3,572 2,282 Non-interest income 9,953 11,288 7,324 13,279 10,831 Non-interest expense 21,546 21,357 18,743 21,411 20,546 Income before income tax expense 8,673 7,287 3,145 7,595 6,245 Income tax expense 2,014 1,695 746 1,995 1,502 Net Income $ 6,659 $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,325 11,228 11,205 11,158 11,110 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,540 11,392 11,446 11,375 11,234 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.42





Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 22,972 $ 43 $ 101 $ 23,116 $ 18,151 $ 46 $ 45 $ 18,242 Provision for credit losses 2,850 — — 2,850 2,282 — — 2,282 Net interest income after provision 20,122 43 101 20,266 15,869 46 45 15,960 Non-interest income 2,363 1,610 5,980 9,953 1,358 1,447 8,026 10,831 Non-interest expense 14,831 1,141 5,574 21,546 13,287 840 6,419 20,546 Income before income taxes $ 7,654 $ 512 $ 507 $ 8,673 $ 3,940 $ 653 $ 1,652 $ 6,245 Efficiency ratio 59 % 69 % 92 % 65 % 68 % 56 % 80 % 71 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 63,701 $ 116 $ 234 $ 64,051 $ 51,528 $ 76 $ 93 $ 51,697 Provision for credit losses 11,865 — — 11,865 7,828 — — 7,828 Net interest income after provision 51,836 116 234 52,186 43,700 76 93 43,869 Non-interest income 7,304 4,638 16,623 28,565 4,908 4,207 18,944 28,059 Non-interest expense 42,639 2,908 16,099 61,646 37,962 2,479 17,297 57,738 Income before income taxes $ 16,501 $ 1,846 $ 758 $ 19,105 $ 10,646 $ 1,804 $ 1,740 $ 14,190 Efficiency ratio 60 % 61 % 96 % 67 % 67 % 58 % 91 % 72 %





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Income before income tax expense $ 8,673 $ 7,287 $ 6,245 $ 19,105 $ 14,190 Provision for credit losses 2,850 3,803 2,282 11,865 7,828 Pre-provision net revenue $ 11,523 $ 11,090 $ 8,527 $ 30,970 $ 22,018





Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Bank $ 10,504 $ 9,005 $ 6,222 $ 28,366 $ 18,474 Wealth 512 604 653 1,846 1,804 Mortgage 507 1,481 1,652 758 1,740 Pre-provision net revenue $ 11,523 $ 11,090 $ 8,527 $ 30,970 $ 22,018





Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 21,794 $ 20,851 $ 20,827 $ 18,438 $ 21,965 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,162,845 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 Less: Loans at fair value (14,454 ) (14,541 ) (14,182 ) (14,501 ) (13,965 ) Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,148,391 $ 2,093,709 $ 2,057,493 $ 2,015,936 $ 1,994,431 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 1.01 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.91 % 1.09 % ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.91 % 1.10 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 188,029 $ 178,020 $ 173,568 $ 171,522 $ 167,450 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 184,516 174,456 169,953 167,856 163,733 Total assets (GAAP) 2,541,130 2,510,938 2,528,888 2,385,867 2,387,721 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,537,617 $ 2,507,374 $ 2,525,273 $ 2,382,201 $ 2,384,004 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.27 % 6.96 % 6.73 % 7.05 % 6.87 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 236,038 $ 228,127 $ 220,768 $ 219,119 $ 217,028 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 232,525 224,563 217,153 215,453 213,311 Total assets (GAAP) 2,541,395 2,510,684 2,525,029 2,382,014 2,385,994 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513 ) (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,537,882 $ 2,507,120 $ 2,521,414 $ 2,378,348 $ 2,382,277 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.16 % 8.96 % 8.61 % 9.06 % 8.95 % Tangible Book Value Reconciliation September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Book value per common share $ 16.33 $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 $ 14.91 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.31 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.33 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.02 $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93 $ 14.58





Contact:

Christopher J. Annas

484.568.5001

CAnnas@meridianbanker.com