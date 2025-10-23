Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Income:     
Net income$6,659 $5,592 $4,743
Diluted earnings per common share 0.58  0.49  0.42
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 11,523  11,090  8,527
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
 
  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $6.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up $1.1 million, or 19%, from prior quarter.

  • Pre-provision net revenue1 for the quarter was $11.5 million, an improvement of $3.0 million, or 35%. from Q3'2024.

  • Net interest margin was 3.77% for the third quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.37%, from prior quarter.

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 were 1.04% and 14.42%, respectively.

  • Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024.

  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $54.2 million, or 3% from prior quarter.

  • On October 23, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 17, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"We are pleased to report that Meridian's third quarter 2025 earnings rose 19% over the prior quarter to $6.7 million, benefiting from an improved margin and continued strong loan growth. The net interest margin rose to 3.77% for the quarter, and has steadily risen from 3.20% in the third quarter 2024. Loan growth in our principal commercial/industrial and real estate segments remains strong, and offsets loan sales in SBA and lease paydowns. We are challenged with elevated nonperforming loans and leases, but working these hard through consistent monitoring.

Our wealth and mortgage units had profitable quarters in line with expectations, as we benefit from outreach and consistent referral opportunities from our existing customers. Expenses were generally flat from prior quarter, despite seasonal commissions/bonuses in the mortgage group.

There have been numerous acquisitions in our market over the past year, and we will capitalize on the turmoil for both customers and new lenders. Our branding and outreach in this metro market is unparalleled and we hope to benefit from this and the reduced competition."

Select Condensed Financial Information

 As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:         
Net income$6,659  $5,592  $2,399  $5,600  $4,743 
Basic earnings per common share 0.59   0.50   0.21   0.50   0.43 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.58   0.49   0.21   0.49   0.42 
Net interest income 23,116   21,159   19,776   19,299   18,242 
          
Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396 
Total deposits 2,131,116   2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368   1,978,927 
Non-interest bearing deposits 239,614   237,042   323,485   240,858   237,207 
Stockholders' equity 188,029   178,020   173,568   171,522   167,450 
          
Balance Sheet Average Balances:         
Total assets$2,534,565  $2,491,625  $2,420,571  $2,434,270  $2,373,261 
Total interest earning assets 2,443,261   2,404,952   2,330,224   2,342,651   2,277,523 
Loans, net of fees and costs 2,146,651   2,113,411   2,039,676   2,029,739   1,997,574 
Total deposits 2,143,821   2,095,028   2,036,208   2,043,505   1,960,145 
Non-interest bearing deposits 253,374   249,745   244,161   259,118   246,310 
Stockholders' equity 183,242   176,945   174,734   171,214   165,309 
          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 1.04%  0.90%  0.40%  0.92%  0.80%
Return on average equity 14.42%  12.68%  5.57%  13.01%  11.41%
                    

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Third quarter net income increased $1.1 million, or 19.1%, to $6.7 million as net interest income increased $2.0 million and the provision for credit losses decreased $1.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $189 thousand increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

 Three Months Ended        
(dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume
Interest income:           
Cash and cash equivalents$412 $427 $(15) (3.5)% $(10) $(5)
Investment securities - taxable 1,895  1,792  103  5.7%  38   65 
Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 400  364  36  9.9%  39   (3)
Loans held for sale 536  495  41  8.3%  11   30 
Loans held for investment (1) 39,942  38,204  1,738  4.5%  926   812 
Total loans 40,478  38,699  1,779  4.6%  937   842 
Total interest income$43,185 $41,282 $1,903  4.6% $1,004  $899 
Interest expense:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,314 $1,354 $(40) (3.0)% $(53) $13 
Money market and savings deposits 8,322  8,097  225  2.8%  (139)  364 
Time deposits 7,782  7,850  (68) (0.9)%  (177)  109 
Total interest - bearing deposits 17,418  17,301  117  0.7%  (369)  486 
Borrowings 1,495  1,672  (177) (10.6)%  (16)  (161)
Subordinated debentures 1,080  1,079  1  0.1%  (1)  2 
Total interest expense 19,993  20,052  (59) (0.3)%  (386)  327 
Net interest income differential$23,192 $21,230 $1,962  9.24% $1,390  $572 
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.          
           

Interest income increased $1.9 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by higher yields and increased average balances of interest earning assets. The yield on interest-earnings assets increased 12 basis points and contributed $1.0 million to interest income, aided in part by an increase in loan fees of $181 thousand, while the average balance of interest earning assets increased by $38.3 million, and contributed $899 thousand to the increase in interest income.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $33.3 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $29.1 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.0 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $13.1 million on average.

Interest expense decreased $59 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to a decline in the cost of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $117 thousand and interest expense on borrowings decreased $177 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $1.3 million and $35.9 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $7.9 million on average. Borrowings decreased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 9 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.77% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased. Absent the increase in loan fees, the net interest margin would have been 3.68%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the third quarter decreased $953 thousand to $2.9 million, from $3.8 million in the second quarter. The lower provisioning was positively impacted by a $1.7 million decrease in net charge-offs.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Mortgage banking income$5,914  $5,762  $152  2.6%
Wealth management income 1,610   1,492   118  7.9%
SBA loan income 1,431   1,988   (557) (28.0)%
Earnings on investment in life insurance 246   240   6  2.5%
Net gain on sale of MSRs    467   (467) (100.0)%
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 129   (102)  231  (226.5)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (75)  171   (246) (143.9)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 213   190   23  12.1%
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (166)  16   (182) (1137.5)%
Other 651   1,064   (413) (38.8)%
Total non-interest income$9,953  $11,288  $(1,335) (11.8)%
              

Total non-interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 11.8%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $557 thousand decline in SBA loan income, and a $467 thousand decline in net gain on sale of MSRs. Partially offsetting these decreases were a $152 thousand positive improvement in mortgage banking income, and an increase of $118 thousand in wealth management income. Mortgage loan sales experienced a minor decline quarter-over-quarter, with a drop of $5.5 million or 2.6%. Despite this decrease in overall sales, margin increased 13 basis points resulting in a higher level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income decreased $557 thousand as the volume of SBA loans sold were down $14.2 million to $25.3 million, for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended June 30, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 7.4% for the quarter, an improvement from 6.2% for the previous quarter.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits$13,613 $13,179 $434  3.3%
Occupancy and equipment 991  1,037  (46) (4.4)%
Professional fees 1,092  1,164  (72) (6.2)%
Data processing and software 1,865  1,706  159  9.3%
Advertising and promotion 877  1,277  (400) (31.3)%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 254  269  (15) (5.6)%
Other 2,854  2,725  129  4.7%
Total non-interest expense$21,546 $21,357 $189  0.9%
             

Overall salaries and benefits increased $434 thousand, largely attributable to the variable nature of the mortgage segment. Data processing and software expense increased $159 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume, while advertising and promotion expenses decreased $400 thousand as the level of business development activities and special events declined from the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2025 Compared to June 30, 2025

Total assets increased $30.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at June 30, 2025.

Portfolio loans grew $54.8 million, or 2.6% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $14.1 million, or 3.5%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $17.0 million, or 2.0%, and construction loans which increased $29.9 million, or 10.5%. SBA loan balances decreased $6.8 million, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2025, due to the level of SBA loan sales outpacing new loan growth in the third quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $8.1 million, or 13.9% from June 30, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits increased $20.7 million, or 1.0% quarter-over-quarter, led by an increase of $18.2 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $39.7 million, non-interest bearing accounts increased $2.6 million or 1.1%, while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $21.9 million. Overall borrowings decreased $1.7 million, or 1.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.0 million from June 30, 2025, to $188.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $6.7 million, a net increase of $2.8 million due to stock issuance under an ATM offering, dividends paid of $1.4 million, and an increase of $1.6 million in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.41% at September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $4.8 million, to $55.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025, with increases coming from SBA loans, construction loans, commercial loans, and residential loans. Included in non-performing loans are $21.3 million of SBA loans of which $11.8 million, or 56%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $12.8 million, or 60% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased 18 bps to 2.53% as of September 30, 2025, from 2.35% as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio was 1.99%.

Net charge-offs decreased to $1.9 million, or 0.09% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.6 million, or 0.17%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Third quarter charge-offs mainly consisted of $997 thousand in SBA loans, $273 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $185 thousand in commercial loans. Overall there were recoveries of $214 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.01% as of September 30, 2025, slightly up from 1.00% reported as of June 30, 2025, as qualitative reserve factors increased in the third quarter ACL calculation. As of September 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a slight increase of $85 thousand from the level of specific reserves as of June 30, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Earnings and Per Share Data:         
Net income$6,659  $5,592  $2,399  $5,600  $4,743 
Basic earnings per common share$0.59  $0.50  $0.21  $0.50  $0.43 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.58  $0.49  $0.21  $0.49  $0.42 
Common shares outstanding 11,517   11,297   11,285   11,240   11,229 
          
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets(2) 1.04%  0.90%  0.40%  0.92%  0.80%
Return on average equity(2) 14.42   12.68   5.57   13.01   11.41 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.77   3.54   3.46   3.29   3.20 
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 7.01   6.89   6.83   6.81   7.06 
Cost of funds(2) 3.42   3.52   3.56   3.71   4.05 
Efficiency ratio 65.15%  65.82%  69.16%  65.72%  70.67%
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.09%  0.17%  0.14%  0.34%  0.11%
Non-performing loans to total loans 2.53   2.35   2.49   2.19   2.20 
Non-performing assets to total assets 2.32   2.14   2.07   1.90   1.97 
Allowance for credit losses to:         
Total loans and other finance receivables 1.01   0.99   1.01   0.91   1.09 
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 1.01   1.00   1.01   0.91   1.10 
Non-performing loans 39.37%  41.26%  39.90%  40.86%  48.66%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Book value per common share$16.33  $15.76  $15.38  $15.26  $14.91 
Tangible book value per common share$16.02  $15.44  $15.06  $14.93  $14.58 
Total equity/Total assets 7.40%  7.09%  6.86%  7.19%  7.01%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.27   6.96   6.73   7.05   6.87 
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.16   8.96   8.61   9.06   8.95 
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.41   9.32   9.30   9.21   9.32 
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.52   10.53   10.15   10.33   10.17 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.52   10.53   10.15   10.33   10.17 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.54%  11.54%  11.14%  11.20%  11.22%
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix        
(2) Annualized         


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Interest income:         
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees$40,477  $38,697  $38,103  $115,723  $109,928 
Securities - taxable 1,895   1,792   1,480   5,380   4,055 
Securities - tax-exempt 325   295   320   933   969 
Cash and cash equivalents 412   427   416   1,452   1,047 
Total interest income 43,109   41,211   40,319   123,488   115,999 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 17,418   17,301   19,313   51,587   55,696 
Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,575   2,751   2,764   7,850   8,606 
Total interest expense 19,993   20,052   22,077   59,437   64,302 
Net interest income 23,116   21,159   18,242   64,051   51,697 
Provision for credit losses 2,850   3,803   2,282   11,865   7,828 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,266   17,356   15,960   52,186   43,869 
Non-interest income:         
Mortgage banking income 5,914   5,762   6,474   15,069   15,528 
Wealth management income 1,610   1,492   1,447   4,637   4,208 
SBA loan income 1,431   1,988   544   4,167   2,315 
Earnings on investment in life insurance 246   240   222   708   644 
Net gain on sale of MSRs    467      415    
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments 129   (102)  (102)  176   176 
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale (75)  171   169   198   138 
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 213   190   965   573   766 
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity (166)  16   (197)  (129)  (279)
Other 651   1,064   1,309   2,751   4,563 
Total non-interest income 9,953   11,288   10,831   28,565   28,059 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 13,613   13,179   12,829   38,177   34,839 
Occupancy and equipment 991   1,037   1,243   3,366   3,706 
Professional fees 1,092   1,164   1,106   3,019   3,633 
Data processing and software 1,865   1,706   1,553   5,050   4,591 
Advertising and promotion 877   1,277   717   2,933   2,454 
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 254   269   181   792   729 
Other 2,854   2,725   2,917   8,309   7,786 
Total non-interest expense 21,546   21,357   20,546   61,646   57,738 
Income before income taxes 8,673   7,287   6,245   19,105   14,190 
Income tax expense 2,014   1,695   1,502   4,455   3,445 
Net income$6,659  $5,592  $4,743  $14,650  $10,745 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.59  $0.50  $0.43  $1.30  $0.97 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.58  $0.49  $0.42  $1.28  $0.96 
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,325   11,228   11,110   11,252   11,098 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,540   11,392   11,234   11,458   11,198 


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks$12,605  $20,604  $16,976  $5,598  $12,542 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 27,384   29,570   113,620   21,864   19,805 
Federal funds sold       629       
Cash and cash equivalents 39,989   50,174   131,225   27,462   32,347 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 194,268   187,902   185,221   174,304   171,568 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,593   32,642   32,720   33,771   33,833 
Equity investments 2,150   2,130   2,126   2,086   2,166 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 28,016   44,078   28,047   32,413   46,602 
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396 
Allowance for credit losses (21,794)  (20,851)  (20,827)  (18,438)  (21,965)
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,141,051   2,087,399   2,050,848   2,011,999   1,986,431 
Restricted investment in bank stock 8,350   9,162   8,369   7,753   8,542 
Bank premises and equipment, net 12,413   12,320   12,028   12,151   12,807 
Bank owned life insurance 30,421   30,175   29,935   29,712   29,489 
Accrued interest receivable 10,944   10,334   10,345   9,958   10,012 
OREO and other repossessed assets 3,714   3,148   249   276   1,967 
Deferred income taxes 4,989   5,314   5,136   4,669   3,537 
Servicing assets 3,845   3,658   4,284   4,382   4,364 
Servicing assets held for sale             6,609 
Goodwill 899   899   899   899   899 
Intangible assets 2,614   2,665   2,716   2,767   2,818 
Other assets 24,874   28,938   24,740   31,265   33,730 
Total assets$2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing$239,614  $237,042  $323,485  $240,858  $237,207 
Interest bearing:         
Interest checking 151,973   173,865   161,055   141,439   133,429 
Money market and savings deposits 996,126   956,448   947,795   913,536   822,837 
Time deposits 743,403   743,019   696,407   709,535   785,454 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,891,502   1,873,332   1,805,257   1,764,510   1,741,720 
Total deposits 2,131,116   2,110,374   2,128,742   2,005,368   1,978,927 
Borrowings 137,265   138,965   139,590   124,471   144,880 
Subordinated debentures 49,822   49,792   49,761   49,743   49,928 
Accrued interest payable 7,095   7,059   7,404   6,860   7,017 
Other liabilities 27,803   26,728   29,823   27,903   39,519 
Total liabilities 2,353,101   2,332,918   2,355,320   2,214,345   2,220,271 
          
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 13,521   13,300   13,288   13,243   13,232 
Surplus 85,122   82,184   82,026   81,545   81,002 
Treasury stock (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)  (26,079)
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,006)  (1,204)
Retained earnings 122,376   117,132   112,952   111,961   107,765 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,905)  (7,511)  (7,613)  (8,142)  (7,266)
Total stockholders’ equity 188,029   178,020   173,568   171,522   167,450 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,541,130  $2,510,938  $2,528,888  $2,385,867  $2,387,721 


 
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
  
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Interest income$43,109 $41,211 $39,168 $40,028 $40,319
Interest expense 19,993  20,052  19,392  20,729  22,077
Net interest income 23,116  21,159  19,776  19,299  18,242
Provision for credit losses 2,850  3,803  5,212  3,572  2,282
Non-interest income 9,953  11,288  7,324  13,279  10,831
Non-interest expense 21,546  21,357  18,743  21,411  20,546
Income before income tax expense 8,673  7,287  3,145  7,595  6,245
Income tax expense 2,014  1,695  746  1,995  1,502
Net Income$6,659 $5,592 $2,399 $5,600 $4,743
          
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,325  11,228  11,205  11,158  11,110
Basic earnings per common share$0.59 $0.50 $0.21 $0.50 $0.43
          
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,540  11,392  11,446  11,375  11,234
Diluted earnings per common share$0.58 $0.49 $0.21 $0.49 $0.42


 Segment Information
 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$22,972  $43  $101  $23,116  $18,151  $46  $45  $18,242 
Provision for credit losses 2,850         2,850   2,282         2,282 
Net interest income after provision 20,122   43   101   20,266   15,869   46   45   15,960 
Non-interest income 2,363   1,610   5,980   9,953   1,358   1,447   8,026   10,831 
Non-interest expense 14,831   1,141   5,574   21,546   13,287   840   6,419   20,546 
Income before income taxes$7,654  $512  $507  $8,673  $3,940  $653  $1,652  $6,245 
Efficiency ratio 59%  69%  92%  65%  68%  56%  80%  71%
                
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income$63,701  $116  $234  $64,051  $51,528  $76  $93  $51,697 
Provision for credit losses 11,865         11,865   7,828         7,828 
Net interest income after provision 51,836   116   234   52,186   43,700   76   93   43,869 
Non-interest income 7,304   4,638   16,623   28,565   4,908   4,207   18,944   28,059 
Non-interest expense 42,639   2,908   16,099   61,646   37,962   2,479   17,297   57,738 
Income before income taxes$16,501  $1,846  $758  $19,105  $10,646  $1,804  $1,740  $14,190 
Efficiency ratio 60%  61%  96%  67%  67%  58%  91%  72%
                


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Income before income tax expense$8,673 $7,287 $6,245 $19,105 $14,190
Provision for credit losses 2,850  3,803  2,282  11,865  7,828
Pre-provision net revenue$11,523 $11,090 $8,527 $30,970 $22,018


 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
 Three Months Ended NineMonths Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
Bank$10,504 $9,005 $6,222 $28,366 $18,474
Wealth 512  604  653  1,846  1,804
Mortgage 507  1,481  1,652  758  1,740
Pre-provision net revenue$11,523 $11,090 $8,527 $30,970 $22,018


 Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)$21,794  $20,851  $20,827  $18,438  $21,965 
          
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,162,845   2,108,250   2,071,675   2,030,437   2,008,396 
Less: Loans at fair value (14,454)  (14,541)  (14,182)  (14,501)  (13,965)
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)$2,148,391  $2,093,709  $2,057,493  $2,015,936  $1,994,431 
          
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 1.01%  0.99%  1.01%  0.91%  1.09%
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.01%  1.00%  1.01%  0.91%  1.10%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$188,029  $178,020  $173,568  $171,522  $167,450 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 184,516   174,456   169,953   167,856   163,733 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,541,130   2,510,938   2,528,888   2,385,867   2,387,721 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,537,617  $2,507,374  $2,525,273  $2,382,201  $2,384,004 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.27%  6.96%  6.73%  7.05%  6.87%


 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)$236,038  $228,127  $220,768  $219,119  $217,028 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 232,525   224,563   217,153   215,453   213,311 
          
Total assets (GAAP) 2,541,395   2,510,684   2,525,029   2,382,014   2,385,994 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,513)  (3,564)  (3,615)  (3,666)  (3,717)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$2,537,882  $2,507,120  $2,521,414  $2,378,348  $2,382,277 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.16%  8.96%  8.61%  9.06%  8.95%
          
 Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Book value per common share$16.33  $15.76  $15.38  $15.26  $14.91 
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.31   0.32   0.32   0.33   0.33 
Tangible book value per common share$16.02  $15.44  $15.06  $14.93  $14.58 


