F5 INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into F5, Inc. on Behalf of F5 Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In F5 (FFIV) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in F5 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FFIV) on behalf of F5 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether F5 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 15, 2025, F5 revealed that it had learned in early August that a “highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain F5 systems.” The Company added, “during the course of its investigation, F5 determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that “through this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company’s BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.” On this news, the price of F5 shares declined by $35.40 per share, or approximately 10.70%, from $330.75 per share on October 15, 2025 to close at $295.35 on October 16, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired F5 shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: