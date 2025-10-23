ROCKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Rocket (RCKT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Rocket securities between February 27, 2025 to May 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Rocket on June 11, 2025 with a Class Period from February 27, 2025 to May 26, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Rocket have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501's safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket amended the trial's protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Rocket's securities at artificially inflated prices.



On May 27, 2025, Rocket announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event (SAE), ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. In fact, Rocket stated that, while the patient was dosed in May, the decision to amend the protocol was made "several months" earlier. Despite this, Rocket made no attempt to alert investors or the public to the change until after the SAE occurred.



Following this news, the price of Rocket's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, Rocket's stock price fell to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, a decline of about 37% in the span of just a single trading day.

Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Rocket, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: