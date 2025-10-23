VESTIS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into Vestis Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Vestis (VSTS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Vestis between May 2, 2024, to May 6, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Vestis on August 8, 2025 with a Class Period from May 2, 2024, to May 6, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Vestis have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis' ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers.

On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to "lost business in excess of new business," but primarily on "lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers." The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the "increasingly uncertain macro environment."

Following this news, the price of Vestis' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, Vestis' stock price fell to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Vestis, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: