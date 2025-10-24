Real Fencing Announces Completion of Largest Fence Installer Network Across New Zealand

Auckland, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Fencing, a national fencing solutions provider, today announced that it has officially expanded operations into 11 major cities across the country, making it the largest coordinated network of fence installers in New Zealand. Founded in 2021 as a solo venture during the country’s first COVID-19 lockdown, the company has since completed thousands of fencing projects and built lasting partnerships with skilled local installers nationwide.





Real Fencing Auckland Build





“I was stuck at home during lockdown, and I started looking into the fencing industry,” says Ronnie Seiler, Founder and CEO of Real Fencing. “I put up a website, did a bit of SEO and marketing, and within a couple of weeks we were getting leads—and not just in Auckland. We quickly realised there was demand all over New Zealand.”

Nationwide Coverage & Local Expertise

Today, Real Fencing delivers thousands of fencing projects each year through a verified network of skilled local installers.

The company’s teams specialise in timber fence installation in Auckland, PVC and pool fencing in Christchurch, custom metal gates in Hamilton, and more — ensuring consistent quality and fast quoting for both residential and commercial customers.

Services offered across New Zealand include:

Timber fencing and fence painting

Aluminium and steel fencing

Pool and PVC fencing

Chain link and metal fencing

Custom gates and fence repairs

Each project is backed by Real Fencing’s signature network model: local expertise, consistent workmanship, and national-scale reliability.

“Our success comes down to partnerships,” adds Seiler. “We’ve built a network of trusted, experienced installers who deliver great results. And our job is to back them with systems, service, and support.”



With over 2,000 completed installations and hundreds of five-star Google reviews, Real Fencing has become the country’s go-to provider for reliable, high-quality fencing solutions.



The company’s journey was recently featured in the New Zealand Herald’s Small Business section, highlighting Real Fencing’s rapid nationwide growth.”

About Real Fencing



Real Fencing is New Zealand’s largest network of fence installers, with active teams in 11 cities including Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, and Tauranga. Since 2021, Real Fencing has specialised in the supply and installation of fencing solutions to suit all budgets—from affordable timber fencing to custom high-spec commercial builds. Services include timber fencing, aluminum fencing, pool fencing, PVC fencing, steel and metal fencing, chain link fencing, custom gates, fence painting, and fence repairs. With a commitment to nationwide coverage, fast quoting, and consistent workmanship, Real Fencing is the trusted provider for reliable fence installation across the country.





Explore Real Fencing’s major centres on Google Maps

Real Fencing Auckland on Google Maps

Real Fencing Wellington on Google Maps

Real Fencing Christchurch on Google Maps





For more information about Real Fencing and its services, please visit their official website.

Picture Frame Timber Fence



Press inquiries

Real Fencing

https://realfencing.co.nz/

Ronnie Seiler

ronnie@realfencing.co.nz

027 370-2390





