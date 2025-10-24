ParkingCupid.com Founder Daniel Battaglia Announces Expansion of Peer-to-Peer Parking Platform to Global Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking Cupid, an online platform connecting drivers with available private parking spaces, today announced its continued expansion into new international markets under the direction of founder Daniel Battaglia. The company, originally launched in Australia, is broadening its reach across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting a growing demand for community-based parking solutions in urban environments.

Founder Daniel Battaglia

The announcement marks a new stage in Parking Cupid’s operational strategy, focusing on accessibility and user trust while maintaining a model that allows drivers and property owners to connect directly without transaction fees. According to the company, this structure aims to make parking arrangements more transparent and adaptable for cities managing congestion and limited parking availability.

Battaglia, who established the platform after observing inefficiencies in urban parking systems, said the company’s goal remains straightforward: to create a reliable marketplace that facilitates the exchange of unused private spaces between individuals. “The idea has always been to simplify a common problem through technology,” he stated. “We built Parking Cupid as a network that helps drivers find available spaces while allowing property owners to put underused assets to work.”

Expanding a Local Idea into a Global Framework

Parking Cupid’s entry into additional global markets follows a period of organic growth in Australia and subsequent interest from international users. The company’s approach, grounded in peer-to-peer interaction rather than traditional commercial leasing, reflects a trend toward sharing-economy models that prioritize accessibility and resource efficiency.

Under Battaglia’s leadership, Parking Cupid operates with a streamlined process that allows users to list and locate parking opportunities in real time. Each transaction occurs directly between parties, eliminating intermediaries and associated costs. The company notes that this framework encourages broader participation and helps build trust within local communities.

Battaglia emphasized that the company’s development has relied on direct engagement with users rather than external funding. “Our platform grew from the ground up, shaped by feedback from people dealing with parking challenges daily,” he said. “That focus helped ensure that every new feature responded to a genuine need rather than a market assumption.”

A Shift Toward Transparent and Accessible Parking Models

The parking industry has seen increased attention from technology developers and mobility planners in recent years, as cities seek solutions to limited space and growing vehicle density. Parking Cupid’s model distinguishes itself by removing booking fees and commissions, which can often range from 10 to 30 percent in similar services.

This adjustment, introduced as part of the company’s expansion plan, represents a deliberate step toward fostering user confidence and encouraging participation without financial barriers. The platform’s emphasis on transparency has also contributed to its adoption among homeowners seeking simple and secure methods to list available spaces.

Battaglia described the company’s framework as “a direct exchange that works both ways, offering convenience for drivers and flexibility for hosts.” While Parking Cupid’s leadership has not disclosed specific user numbers or revenue figures, the platform reports steady growth in listings and active searches across its key markets.

Sustainability and Urban Impact

The use of private driveways and garages for public parking access has also drawn attention from urban planners focused on sustainability. By reducing the number of vehicles searching for street parking, peer-to-peer parking exchanges can help lower congestion and emissions.

Parking Cupid aligns its expansion strategy with these environmental considerations, citing the potential for small-scale behavioral shifts to collectively ease urban pressures. The company has indicated that it will continue refining its technology to enhance location accuracy and streamline user interactions as it grows internationally.

Battaglia, who is also the author of Parking Made Easy, has previously discussed the relationship between shared spaces and community development. In both his book and his leadership at Parking Cupid, he has emphasized that technology should complement, not replace, human cooperation in addressing everyday urban issues.

Company Outlook and Next Steps

As Parking Cupid broadens its operational reach, the company plans to strengthen its local presence in major U.S. cities where demand for parking alternatives remains high. The ongoing rollout will prioritize regions with dense commuter populations and limited on-street parking availability.

Future updates to the platform are expected to focus on improving user verification systems, data accuracy, and integration with mapping tools. These enhancements are designed to support consistent user experiences and maintain reliability as the network expands.

The company has not announced external partnerships or monetization plans at this stage, maintaining that its current focus is on platform growth and continued service availability. Battaglia noted that this phase of development will emphasize user engagement and data-driven improvements to ensure the platform meets practical needs across different markets.

About Parking Cupid

Parking Cupid is an online parking marketplace that connects drivers with available private parking spaces, including driveways, garages, and off-street lots. Founded in Australia by Daniel Battaglia, the company has expanded to operate in multiple international markets, offering a free-to-use platform that facilitates direct connections between space owners and drivers. Parking Cupid’s mission is to simplify parking access through transparent, community-based solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.parkingcupid.com .



