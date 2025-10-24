Global Media First Drive of G700: A Comprehensive Validation of GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

 | Source: JETOUR Auto JETOUR Auto

WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading automotive journalists gathered at Anhui’s Hongyangshan Automotive Sports Park for the first drive of the all-new G700. The event, under the banner “Innovation - Defining the Future,” offered a firsthand look at the GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture.

A Comprehensive Validation of GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

Smart Off-Road System: Effortless Control All Terrains Escape
During the field tests, the G700 proved its all-terrain capability on challenging courses featuring mogul sections and steep mounds. Confronting undulating and slippery sections, its Intelligent XWD System demonstrated unmatched and recovery capability.

A Comprehensive Validation of GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

Equipped with front and rear differential locks and an electronic virtual central lock, the system monitors vehicle status 100 times per second via real-time computation, precisely identifying locking timing and distributing torque efficiently, greatly improving recovery efficiency and control.

The G700's GAIA Chassis also became a focal point during testing. Integrating electromagnetic air suspension with a Hydroformed One-Piece Frame Rail, the GAIA Chassis absorbs harsh impacts across bumpy terrain, delivering comfort that exceeded expectations.

A Comprehensive Validation of GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

In addition, the Intelligent X Mode enhances ease of driving by combining ADAS vision with multi-dimensional perception data, automatically identifying road surfaces and dynamically adjusting driving strategies, earning high praise from participating media.

GAIA iDM-O: The Ultimate Hybrid Off-Road Solution
In uphill and acceleration tests, the G700’s GAIA iDM-O system delivered both strength and smoothness — establishing itself as JETOUR’s flagship hybrid off-road technology platform and the benchmark for hybrid off-road performance.

The 2.0T engine combined with dual electric motors produces a maximum system torque of 1,135 N·m, providing powerful traction for low-speed climbing and extreme recovery, embodying the unique appeal of hybrid off-roading.

During straight-line acceleration tests, media measurements confirmed the G700 achieves 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Additionally, the G700 boasts a combined range of 1,400 km and a WLTC fuel consumption of only 8.8L/100 km, combining powerful performance with outstanding energy efficiency.

The Hongyangshan test drive was not only a validation of rugged performance but also an immersive experience of intelligence and premium. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to reshape the definition of premium hybrid off-road with its exceptional intelligent manufacturing capabilities, striving to become the "World's Leading Hybrid Off-road Brand."

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84b6ee25-f199-4c78-865c-1e4e7bff147f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3389d221-8213-4098-a740-ccff772d094c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a0060ca-ffdb-4e0c-bf64-0a8e1886823d

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                GAIA Hybrid
                            
                            
                                G700
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading