Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2026

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
October 24, 2025, 8.30 EEST
Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2026
Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2025
- Year-end Report for 2025: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2025, will be published Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Interim Reports, 2026
- Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
- Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 17, 2026
- Interim Report for January-September: Friday, October 23, 2026
Annual General Meeting, 2026
- The Annual General Meeting: Monday, March 30, 2026
Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505