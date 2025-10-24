Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2026

 | Source: Ålandsbanken Ålandsbanken

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
October 24, 2025, 8.30 EEST


Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2026


Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2025

  • Year-end Report for 2025: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
  • Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2025, will be published Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Interim Reports, 2026

  • Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 28, 2026 
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 17, 2026
  • Interim Report for January-September:  Friday, October 23, 2026

Annual General Meeting, 2026

  • The Annual General Meeting: Monday, March 30, 2026

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505


 


Recommended Reading