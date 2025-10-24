Nilörn Interim Report Q3, 2025

Period July - September

Order intake decreased by 13 percent to MSEK 224 (256), which is mainly due to a larger order of 18 MSEK that was received in Q3 last year but will be received in Q4 this year

Net sales in SEK increased by 11 percent to MSEK 230 (208)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 246, representing an underlying organic increase of 18 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 26.3 (15.3)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 25.1 (13.0)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 18.9 (9.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.66 (0.86)





Period January - September

Order intake was unchanged and amounted to MSEK 696 (697)

Net sales in SEK increased by 2 percent to MSEK 726 (713)

Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 766, representing an underlying organic increase of 7 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 65.3 (63.4)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 60.2 (59.0)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 45.5 (45.2)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.99 (3.96)





A presentation will be held today 24/10 at 08.15 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form



For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com





This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 24th October 2025





General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachments