Bank of Åland Plc: Changes in the Group Executive Team of Bank of Åland Plc

Bank of Åland Plc

October 24, 2025, 9.15 EEST

Changes in the Group Executive Team of Bank of Åland Plc

Anne-Maria Salonius, Head of Finland Business Area, has successfully led the business area and served as a member of the Group Executive Team since 2010. Due to a prolonged sick leave caused by a serious illness, Anne-Maria has now decided to step down from her role as Head of Finland Business Area and simultaneously leave the Group Executive Team.

Anne-Maria will continue to be responsible for Bank of Åland’s Baltic Sea Project, which she co-initiated in 2014. The Baltic Sea Project is a strategically important part of the Bank’s climate efforts, and in her new role, she will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Pasi Poikkeus (aged 49) has been appointed as the new permanent Head of Finland Business Area. Pasi has served as acting head during Anne-Maria’s sick leave and has extensive experience in the financial sector, where he has been active since 2000. He joined Bank of Åland in 2023 and will now also become a permanent member of the Group Executive Team.

Sebastian Schmidt (aged 49) has been appointed as a new member of Bank of Åland’s Group Executive Team in connection with his appointment as Head of Sweden Business Area. He has also been appointed by the Board of Directors as Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Åland’s Swedish branch. Sebastian has worked at Bank of Åland since 2009 and currently serves as Acting Head of Sweden Business Area and Acting CEO of the Swedish branch.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505