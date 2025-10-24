Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 24 October 2025, passed the following resolutions:

Election of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a new term.

1.1. To elect the following members to the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a term of 4 (four) years:

1.1.1. Alfonso Maximiliano Faubel Frauendorff

1.1.2. Aušra Vičkačkienė

1.1.3. Ingrida Muckutė

1.1.4. Lina Liubauskaitė

1.1.5. Lorraine Mary Wrafter

1.1.6. Sian Lloyd Rees

1.1.7. Timothy Guy Brooks

1.1.8. Jutta Maria Hildegard Dissen

1.1.9. Judith Buss

1.2. To establish that the newly elected members of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board shall commence their activities on the date of registration of AB “Ignitis grupė” Articles of Association, as amended by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” on 7 May 2025.

1.3. To approve the terms and conditions of the non-disclosure agreement with the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

1.4. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement on the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

1.5. To determine a fixed remuneration per calendar month for the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” for their activities in the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”:

EUR 4,070 (before tax) for an independent member;

EUR 3,390 (before tax) for a civil servant;

EUR 6,780 (before tax) if an independent member is elected as Chair of the Supervisory Board, during the term of office as Chair;

EUR 500 (before tax) additionally for activities in a Supervisory Board committee (but not more than for activities in two committees);

EUR 1,000 (before tax) if a member, excluding the Chair of the Supervisory Board, is elected as Chair of a Supervisory Board committee, during the term of office as Chair.

1.6. To authorise the CEO of AB “Ignitis grupė” (with the right to sub-authorise) to sign agreements on the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” and non-disclosure agreements with the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” and to take the necessary actions to register the members of the Supervisory Board in the Register of Legal Entities.





Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is available on the Group’s website and at the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

