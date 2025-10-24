RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-10-24
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln400 
Volume sold, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield %
Lowest yield %
Highest accepted yield %
% accepted at highest yield        

 

Auction date2025-10-24
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln720 
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.714 %
Lowest yield0.709 %
Highest accepted yield0.727 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 


