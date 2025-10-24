RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-10-24
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|%
|Lowest yield
|%
|Highest accepted yield
|%
|% accepted at highest yield
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|720
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.714 %
|Lowest yield
|0.709 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.727 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00