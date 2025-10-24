PROMPERU: Peru Concludes its Participation in Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai with the Gold Award for Best Pavilion Design

Lima, Peru, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After six months of exhibition, Peru successfully concluded its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai by receiving the Gold Award for Best Exhibition Design in category B among the nations participating in the Universal Exposition. The award highlighted the concept of “Infinite Possibilities,” which showcased the country's cultural, historical, and natural wealth to the world.

“This award reaffirms global interest in our country and recognizes an initiative that combines tradition, innovation, and sustainability. Peru is an international reference point for living culture, creativity, and commitment to the future,” said PROMPERÚ Executive President Ricardo Limo.

The prestigious Official Participant Awards for Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai were presented by an independent international jury of nine experts, who evaluated the excellence of the pavilions classified by size and type.

With around 1.2 million visitors, the Peru Pavilion consolidated international interest in the country's natural, cultural, gastronomic, and historical diversity, offering attendees a unique experience that combined interactive exhibits, tastings of renowned Peruvian cuisine, and demonstrations of ancestral dances and traditions.

The pavilion also welcomed distinguished visitors, including Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Prime Minister of that country, as well as Princess Kako of Japan, who enjoyed live demonstrations, traditional dances, and representative dishes of Peruvian cuisine such as causa limeña and pulpo al olivo.

Peru's participation in this edition was led by PROMPERÚ, which from the start of the event carried out various promotional activities highlighting the country's cultural, natural, and economic diversity through exhibitions on 5,000 years of ancient civilizations, food tastings, displays of high-quality alpaca products and handicrafts, and presentations of traditional dances.

As part of the Expo, PROMPERÚ also held roadshows in Japan and other Asian countries, generating new business opportunities in exports, investments, and tourism.

