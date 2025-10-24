Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER
RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT
SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEY INFORMATION 
  
(a)Full name of discloserDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. in its capacity as investment advisor and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment advisors (”Dimensional”). Dimensional expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3. 
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		  
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree  
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		23 October 2025 
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		N/A 
  
2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
  
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security 
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
  
Class of relevant security$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83) 
 InterestsShort Positions 
 Number%Number% 
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled3,949,1501.87 %   
(2)Cash-settled derivatives     
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell     
 Total3,949,1501.87 %   
  
  
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.		 
  
  
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
  
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.		 
(a)Purchases and sales 
  
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit 
$0.01 ordinary shares (IE00BJMZDW83)Sale1,7626.4309 EUR 
  
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit 
      
  
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
 
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
 
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        
  
(ii)Exercise 
  
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit 
      
  
(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
       
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion, exerciseDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) 
     
  
4.OTHER INFORMATION 
  
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
  
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”		 
None 
  
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
  
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
None 
  
(c)Attachments 
  
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO 
  
Date of disclosure24 October 2025 
Contact nameThomas Hone 
Telephone number+44 20 3033 3419 
  

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


