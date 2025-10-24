Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 October 2025



Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 24 October 2025

Corporate Announcement 33/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 October 2025.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Friday 24 October 2025, the following decision was taken:

Decrease of the company's share capital by EUR 30,000,000 by cancellation of 60,000 treasury shares was approved - cf item 1 of the agenda.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment