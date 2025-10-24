Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 October 2025

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 24 October 2025
Corporate Announcement 33/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 October 2025.
At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Friday 24 October 2025, the following decision was taken:
- Decrease of the company's share capital by EUR 30,000,000 by cancellation of 60,000 treasury shares was approved - cf item 1 of the agenda.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
