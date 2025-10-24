Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“During the third quarter, we restructured a portion of our available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio to enhance future earnings by selling approximately $325 million of primarily lower yielding long duration municipal securities and, to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), with a combined taxable equivalent yield of approximately 3.28% at a loss of $24.4 million,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “The majority of the sales occurred during September. The proceeds from the sale of these securities funded a portion of the loan growth during the quarter with the balance reinvested in US Agency MBS pools and Texas municipal securities. As previously disclosed, we issued $150.0 million of our subordinated debt at 7.00% fixed to floating rate notes during August. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.45 million and our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 2.94% due to the $150.0 million issuance of subordinated debt during the quarter. Linked quarter, total loans increased $163.4 million, with $81.0 million of this growth occurring on September 30, 2025.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net income was $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 76.1%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.16 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.52, or 76.5%. The decrease in net income was driven by the net loss on sale of AFS securities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in several noninterest income categories, decreases in income tax expense and provision for credit losses and an increase in net interest income. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we had a $24.4 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for the same period in 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were 0.23% and 2.40%, respectively, compared to 0.98% and 10.13%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 54.87% and 52.99%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 55.67% and 53.70%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $55.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and the increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of our interest earning assets. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 2.7%, compared to $54.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to increases in the average balance of and the average yield on our interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance of and average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.81% and 2.94%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for both the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on the AFS securities, was $12.4 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $2.3 million, or 22.8%. The increase was due to increases in other noninterest income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income, excluding the net losses on the AFS securities increased $0.3 million, or 2.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to the increase in trust fees during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 3.3%, to $37.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $36.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, other noninterest expense and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.7 million, or 4.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to a decrease in other noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to a one-time charge of $1.2 million on the demolition of an old branch facility following completion of the new branch during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Income tax expense decreased $4.2 million, or 95.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $4.5 million, or 96.0%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 3.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 17.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and decreased from 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The lower ETR for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to the impact of the net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $24.4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 on our tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as well as a decrease in state income tax expense.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net income was $48.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $66.7 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $18.5 million, or 27.7%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.59 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.20 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $0.61, or 27.7%. The decrease in net income was driven by the net loss on the sale of AFS securities and, to a lesser extent, increases in noninterest expense and provision for credit losses, partially offset by increases in several noninterest income categories, decreases in income tax expense and an increase in net interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we had a $24.9 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the same period in 2024. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 0.77% and 7.89%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 11.19%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.84% and 53.89%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 55.56% and 53.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $163.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $162.4 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.9%, due to decreases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities and a change in the mix of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.79% and 2.92%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.76% and 2.90%, respectively, for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income, excluding the net losses on sale of AFS securities, was $35.3 million and $32.0 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, an increase of $3.4 million, or 10.5%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income and trust fees, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense was $113.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $109.0 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.5%. The increase was primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense decreased $4.6 million, or 32.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Our ETR was approximately 16.6% and 17.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The lower ETR for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to the impact of the net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $24.4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 on our tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income as well as a decrease in state income tax expense.

Balance Sheet Data

At September 30, 2025, Southside had $8.38 billion in total assets, compared to $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024 and $8.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans at September 30, 2025 were $4.77 billion, an increase of $187.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to $4.58 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, loans increased $163.4 million, or 3.5%, due to increases of $82.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $49.3 million in commercial loans and $49.1 million in construction loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $10.4 million in municipal loans, $6.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $1.3 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at September 30, 2025 were $2.56 billion, a decrease of $141.0 million, or 5.2%, compared to $2.70 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, securities decreased $174.2 million, or 6.4%, from $2.73 billion at June 30, 2025.

Deposits at September 30, 2025 were $6.96 billion, an increase of $525.9 million, or 8.2%, compared to $6.44 billion at September 30, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits increased $329.6 million, or 5.0%, from $6.63 billion at June 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, we had 179,097 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $34,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 36.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 21.7% as of September 30, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.3% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits remained at 2.82%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased one basis point from 2.26% in the prior quarter to 2.25%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points, from 2.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to 2.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 11 basis points, from 2.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to 2.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 26,692 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $30.24 per share, pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan (the “Plan”). On October 16, 2025, the Board of the Company increased its authorization under the Company’s current Plan by 1.0 million shares, for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time. Under the Plan, previously approved on July 20, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately 868,000 shares at an average price per share of $28.43, resulting in approximately 1.1 million shares remaining. Repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Plan subsequent to September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.77 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2025 were $35.6 million, or 0.42% of total assets, an increase of $2.7 million, or 8.2%, from $32.9 million at June 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase of $3.0 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to June 30, 2025 included a $1.9 million increase in commercial loans and a $1.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Nonperforming assets increased $28.0 million, or 365.1%, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, due primarily to an increase of $27.5 million in restructured loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity in the first quarter of 2025 on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $45.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $44.4 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The decrease in allowance as a percentage of total loans compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to an improved commercial real estate forecast in the CECL model.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.7 million, compared to $2.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a provision for losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million and a reversal of provision of $19,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively. We recorded a provision for losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $8,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.1 million and $3.3 million at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on August 7, 2025, which was paid on September 4, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of
  2025   2024 
 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$90,519  $109,669  $103,359  $91,409  $130,147 
Interest earning deposits 365,263   260,357   293,364   281,945   333,825 
Federal funds sold 11,130   20,069   34,248   52,807   22,325 
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,292,431   1,457,124   1,457,939   1,533,894   1,408,437 
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,263,401   1,272,906   1,278,330   1,279,234   1,288,403 
Total securities 2,555,832   2,730,030   2,736,269   2,813,128   2,696,840 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,359   24,384   34,208   33,818   40,291 
Loans held for sale 497   428   903   1,946   768 
Loans 4,765,289   4,601,933   4,567,239   4,661,597   4,578,048 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (45,294)  (44,421)  (44,623)  (44,884)  (44,276)
Net loans 4,719,995   4,557,512   4,522,616   4,616,713   4,533,772 
Premises & equipment, net 147,187   147,263   142,245   141,648   138,811 
Goodwill 201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116 
Other intangible assets, net 1,161   1,333   1,531   1,754   2,003 
Bank owned life insurance 139,697   138,826   137,962   138,313   137,489 
Other assets 141,404   148,979   135,479   142,851   124,876 
Total assets$8,383,160  $8,339,966  $8,343,300  $8,517,448  $8,362,263 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Noninterest bearing deposits$1,411,764  $1,368,453  $1,379,641  $1,357,152  $1,377,022 
Interest bearing deposits 5,549,823   5,263,511   5,211,210   5,297,096   5,058,680 
Total deposits 6,961,587   6,631,964   6,590,851   6,654,248   6,435,702 
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 200,706   611,367   691,417   808,352   865,856 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		 239,601   92,115   92,078   92,042   92,006 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,278   60,277   60,276   60,274   60,273 
Other liabilities 86,138   137,043   92,055   90,590   103,172 
Total liabilities 7,548,310   7,532,766   7,526,677   7,705,506   7,557,009 
Shareholders' equity 834,850   807,200   816,623   811,942   805,254 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,383,160  $8,339,966  $8,343,300  $8,517,448  $8,362,263 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


 Three Months Ended
  2025   2024 
 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
Income Statement:         
Total interest and dividend income$101,896  $98,562  $100,288  $101,689  $105,703 
Total interest expense 46,178   44,296   46,436   47,982   50,239 
Net interest income 55,718   54,266   53,852   53,707   55,464 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,092   622   758   1,384   2,389 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 54,626   53,644   53,094   52,323   53,075 
Noninterest income         
Deposit services 6,069   6,125   5,829   6,084   6,199 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (24,395)     (554)     (1,929)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 164   99   55   138   115 
Trust fees 2,081   1,879   1,765   1,773   1,628 
Bank owned life insurance 871   833   799   848   857 
Brokerage services 1,172   1,219   1,120   1,054   1,068 
Other 2,048   1,990   1,209   2,384   233 
Total noninterest income (loss) (11,990)  12,145   10,223   12,281   8,171 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 22,803   22,272   22,382   22,960   22,233 
Net occupancy 3,761   3,621   3,404   3,629   3,613 
Advertising, travel & entertainment 907   950   924   884   734 
ATM expense 444   405   378   378   412 
Professional fees 1,451   1,401   1,520   1,645   1,206 
Software and data processing 2,770   3,027   2,839   2,931   2,951 
Communications 321   342   383   320   423 
FDIC insurance 920   955   947   931   939 
Amortization of intangibles 172   198   223   249   278 
Other 3,985   6,086   4,089   4,232   3,543 
Total noninterest expense 37,534   39,257   37,089   38,159   36,332 
Income before income tax expense 5,102   26,532   26,228   26,445   24,914 
Income tax expense 189   4,719   4,721   4,659   4,390 
Net income$4,913  $21,813  $21,507  $21,786  $20,524 
          
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,067   30,234   30,390   30,343   30,286 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,135   30,308   30,483   30,459   30,370 
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,066   30,082   30,410   30,379   30,308 
Earnings per common share         
Basic$0.16  $0.72  $0.71  $0.72  $0.68 
Diluted 0.16   0.72   0.71   0.71   0.68 
Book value per common share 27.77   26.83   26.85   26.73   26.57 
Tangible book value per common share 21.04   20.10   20.19   20.05   19.87 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36   0.36   0.36   0.36   0.36 
          
Selected Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets 0.23%  1.07%  1.03%  1.03%  0.98%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 2.40   10.73   10.57   10.54   10.13 
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 3.28   14.38   14.14   14.12   13.69 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.27   5.25   5.23   5.24   5.51 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.01   2.98   3.03   3.12   3.28 
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.94   2.95   2.86   2.83   2.95 
Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.26   2.27   2.20   2.12   2.23 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 129.13   129.33   128.10   129.55   128.51 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.78   1.92   1.78   1.80   1.73 
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 52.99   53.70   55.04   54.00   51.90 

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


 Three Months Ended
  2025   2024 
 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
Nonperforming Assets:$35,608  $32,909  $32,193  $3,589  $7,656 
Nonaccrual loans 7,955   4,998   4,254   3,185   7,254 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days              
Restructured loans 27,501   27,512   27,505   2    
Other real estate owned 128   380   388   388   388 
Repossessed assets 24   19   46   14   14 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:         
Total loans 0.17%  0.11%  0.09%  0.07%  0.16%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:         
Total assets 0.42   0.39   0.39   0.04   0.09 
Total loans 0.75   0.72   0.70   0.08   0.17 
Total loans and OREO 0.75   0.72   0.70   0.08   0.17 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:         
Nonaccruing loans 569.38   888.78   1,048.97   1,409.23   610.37 
Nonperforming assets 127.20   134.98   138.61   1,250.60   578.32 
Total loans 0.95   0.97   0.98   0.96   0.97 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.07   0.08   0.03   0.08   0.04 
          
Capital Ratios:         
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.96   9.68   9.79   9.53   9.63 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.97   13.36   13.44   13.04   13.07 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.99   14.41   14.49   14.07   14.12 
Total risk-based capital 19.01   16.91   17.01   16.49   16.59 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.78   10.03   9.73   9.67   9.61 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.73   7.43   7.54   7.33   7.38 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.72   9.94   9.75   9.76   9.67 

(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


 Three Months Ended
  2025   2024 
Loan Portfolio CompositionSep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
Real Estate Loans:         
Construction$519,528  $470,380  $458,101  $537,827  $585,817 
1-4 Family Residential 730,061   736,108   741,432   740,396   755,406 
Commercial 2,688,712   2,606,072   2,577,229   2,579,735   2,422,612 
Commercial Loans 429,952   380,612   371,643   363,167   358,854 
Municipal Loans 353,324   363,746   371,271   390,968   402,041 
Loans to Individuals 43,712   45,015   47,563   49,504   53,318 
Total Loans$4,765,289  $4,601,933  $4,567,239  $4,661,597  $4,578,048 
          
Summary of Changes in Allowances:         
Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity         
Balance at beginning of period$55  $64  $  $  $ 
Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity    (9)  64       
Balance at end of period$55  $55  $64  $  $ 
          
Allowance for Loan Losses         
Balance at beginning of period$44,421  $44,623  $44,884  $44,276  $42,407 
Loans charged-off (1,335)  (1,194)  (613)  (1,232)  (773)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 491   342   310   277   365 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (844)  (852)  (303)  (955)  (408)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,717   650   42   1,563   2,277 
Balance at end of period$45,294  $44,421  $44,623  $44,884  $44,276 
          
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures         
Balance at beginning of period$3,774  $3,793  $3,141  $3,320  $3,208 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (625)  (19)  652   (179)  112 
Balance at end of period$3,149  $3,774  $3,793  $3,141  $3,320 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$48,498  $48,250  $48,480  $48,025  $47,596 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
  2025   2024 
Income Statement:   
Total interest and dividend income$300,746  $312,647 
Total interest expense 136,910   150,227 
Net interest income 163,836   162,420 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,472   1,962 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 161,364   160,458 
Noninterest income   
Deposit services 18,023   18,341 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (24,949)  (2,510)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 318   (101)
Trust fees 5,725   4,420 
Bank owned life insurance 2,503   3,408 
Brokerage services 3,511   3,163 
Other 5,247   2,731 
Total noninterest income (loss) 10,378   29,452 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 67,457   67,330 
Net occupancy 10,786   10,725 
Advertising, travel & entertainment 2,781   2,479 
ATM expense 1,227   1,105 
Professional fees 4,372   3,435 
Software and data processing 8,636   8,667 
Communications 1,046   1,282 
FDIC insurance 2,822   2,859 
Amortization of intangibles 593   922 
Other 14,160   10,174 
Total noninterest expense 113,880   108,978 
Income before income tax expense 57,862   80,932 
Income tax expense 9,629   14,224 
Net income$48,233  $66,708 
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,229   30,276 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,316   30,332 
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,066   30,308 
Earnings per common share   
Basic$1.59  $2.20 
Diluted 1.59   2.20 
Book value per common share 27.77   26.57 
Tangible book value per common share 21.04   19.87 
Cash dividends paid per common share 1.08   1.08 
    
Selected Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets 0.77%  1.06%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 7.89   11.19 
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 10.59   15.20 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) 5.25   5.45 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.01   3.27 
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 2.92   2.90 
Net interest spread (FTE)(1) 2.24   2.18 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.85   128.28 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.83   1.74 
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1) 53.89   53.35 

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
  2025   2024 
Nonperforming Assets:$35,608  $7,656 
Nonaccrual loans 7,955   7,254 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days     
Restructured loans 27,501    
Other real estate owned 128   388 
Repossessed assets 24   14 
    
Asset Quality Ratios:   
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:   
Total loans 0.17%  0.16%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:   
Total assets 0.42   0.09 
Total loans 0.75   0.17 
Total loans and OREO 0.75   0.17 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:   
Nonaccruing loans 569.38   610.37 
Nonperforming assets 127.20   578.32 
Total loans 0.95   0.97 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.06   0.03 
    
Capital Ratios:   
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.96   9.63 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.97   13.07 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.99   14.12 
Total risk-based capital 19.01   16.59 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.78   9.61 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets(1) 7.73   7.38 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.80   9.51 

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2025   2024 
Real Estate Loans:   
Construction$519,528  $585,817 
1-4 Family Residential 730,061   755,406 
Commercial 2,688,712   2,422,612 
Commercial Loans 429,952   358,854 
Municipal Loans 353,324   402,041 
Loans to Individuals 43,712   53,318 
Total Loans$4,765,289  $4,578,048 
    
Summary of Changes in Allowances:   
Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity   
Balance at beginning of period$  $ 
Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity 55    
Balance at end of period$55  $ 
    
Summary of Changes in Allowances:   
Allowance for Loan Losses   
Balance at beginning of period$44,884  $42,674 
Loans charged-off (3,142)  (2,128)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,143   1,156 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (1,999)  (972)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 2,409   2,574 
Balance at end of period$45,294  $44,276 
    
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures   
Balance at beginning of period$3,141  $3,932 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 8   (612)
Balance at end of period$3,149  $3,320 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$48,498  $47,596 


The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3)
ASSETS           
Loans(1)$4,640,220  $70,240 6.01% $4,519,668  $67,798 6.02%
Loans held for sale 776   12 6.14%  1,108   16 5.79%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities(2) 669,712   5,578 3.30%  735,669   6,205 3.38%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,094,978   10,097 3.66%  1,130,903   10,351 3.67%
Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,058,860   14,174 5.31%  1,003,887   13,040 5.21%
Total securities 2,823,550   29,849 4.19%  2,870,459   29,596 4.14%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 37,937   374 3.91%  31,169   524 6.74%
Interest earning deposits 334,523   3,631 4.31%  259,617   2,753 4.25%
Federal funds sold 17,546   195 4.41%  27,778   308 4.45%
Total earning assets 7,854,552   104,301 5.27%  7,709,799   100,995 5.25%
Cash and due from banks 87,815       84,419     
Accrued interest and other assets 455,884       452,573     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (44,476)      (44,747)    
Total assets$8,353,775      $8,202,044     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$618,059   1,772 1.14% $596,125   1,451 0.98%
Certificates of deposit 1,505,292   15,752 4.15%  1,407,017   14,905 4.25%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,320,993   21,234 2.54%  3,311,330   21,071 2.55%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,444,344   38,758 2.82%  5,314,472   37,427 2.82%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 298,138   2,847 3.79%  394,119   3,721 3.79%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 169,196   2,319 5.44%  92,097   935 4.07%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,277   1,025 6.75%  60,276   1,015 6.75%
Repurchase agreements 75,207   662 3.49%  72,295   634 3.52%
Other borrowings 35,544   567 6.33%  28,022   564 8.07%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,082,706   46,178 3.01%  5,961,281   44,296 2.98%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,375,075       1,339,463     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,601       85,827     
Total liabilities 7,541,382       7,386,571     
Shareholders’ equity 812,393       815,473     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,353,775      $8,202,044     
Net interest income (FTE)  $58,123     $56,699  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.94%     2.95%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.26%     2.27%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)   Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.

Note: As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, loans totaling $8.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(3)
ASSETS           
Loans(1)$4,625,902  $68,160 5.98% $4,604,175  $70,155 6.06%
Loans held for sale 752   11 5.93%  1,562   23 5.86%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities(2) 749,155   6,363 3.44%  784,321   6,949 3.52%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,134,590   10,253 3.66%  1,138,271   10,793 3.77%
Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,041,038   13,523 5.27%  1,031,187   12,043 4.65%
Total securities 2,924,783   30,139 4.18%  2,953,779   29,785 4.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 43,285   483 4.53%  37,078   591 6.34%
Interest earning deposits 319,889   3,370 4.27%  273,656   3,160 4.59%
Federal funds sold 43,813   478 4.42%  43,121   508 4.69%
Total earning assets 7,958,424   102,641 5.23%  7,913,371   104,222 5.24%
Cash and due from banks 89,703       102,914     
Accrued interest and other assets 457,948       454,387     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (45,105)      (44,418)    
Total assets$8,460,970      $8,426,254     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$593,953   1,429 0.98% $594,196   1,456 0.97%
Certificates of deposit 1,336,815   14,406 4.37%  1,187,800   13,537 4.53%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,406,342   21,412 2.55%  3,459,122   23,468 2.70%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,337,110   37,247 2.83%  5,241,118   38,461 2.92%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 614,897   5,837 3.85%  572,993   5,557 3.86%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,060   932 4.11%  92,024   945 4.09%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,275   1,014 6.82%  60,274   1,095 7.23%
Repurchase agreements 75,291   666 3.59%  80,891   782 3.85%
Other borrowings 33,061   740 9.08%  61,196   1,142 7.42%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,212,694   46,436 3.03%  6,108,496   47,982 3.12%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,334,933       1,383,204     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,450       112,320     
Total liabilities 7,636,077       7,604,020     
Shareholders’ equity 824,893       822,234     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,460,970      $8,426,254     
Net interest income (FTE)  $56,205     $56,240  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.86%     2.83%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.20%     2.12%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)   Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.


Note: As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate(3)
ASSETS     
Loans(1)$4,613,028  $72,493 6.25%
Loans held for sale 871   11 5.02%
Securities:     
Taxable investment securities(2) 791,914   7,150 3.59%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,174,445   11,825 4.01%
Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 886,325   11,976 5.38%
Total securities 2,852,684   30,951 4.32%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 41,159   582 5.63%
Interest earning deposits 281,313   3,798 5.37%
Federal funds sold 33,971   488 5.71%
Total earning assets 7,823,026   108,323 5.51%
Cash and due from banks 100,578     
Accrued interest and other assets 455,091     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (42,581)    
Total assets$8,336,114     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Savings accounts$598,116   1,490 0.99%
Certificates of deposit 1,087,613   12,647 4.63%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,409,911   24,395 2.85%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,095,640   38,532 3.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 618,708   6,488 4.17%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 91,988   937 4.05%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,273   1,180 7.79%
Repurchase agreements 83,297   899 4.29%
Other borrowings 137,482   2,203 6.37%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,087,388   50,239 3.28%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,344,165     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,331     
Total liabilities 7,529,884     
Shareholders’ equity 806,230     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,336,114     
Net interest income (FTE)  $58,084  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.95%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.23%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)   Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.

Note: As of September 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans(1)$4,595,316  $206,198 6.00% $4,589,621  $211,635 6.16%
Loans held for sale 879   39 5.93%  3,721   53 1.90%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities(2) 717,887   18,146 3.38%  785,422   21,126 3.59%
Tax-exempt investment securities(2) 1,120,012   30,701 3.66%  1,237,884   37,754 4.07%
Mortgage-backed and related securities(2) 1,034,660   40,737 5.26%  827,396   33,179 5.36%
Total securities 2,872,559   89,584 4.17%  2,850,702   92,059 4.31%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 37,444   1,381 4.93%  40,565   1,488 4.90%
Interest earning deposits 304,730   9,754 4.28%  320,371   13,105 5.46%
Federal funds sold 29,616   981 4.43%  57,265   2,347 5.47%
Total earning assets 7,840,544   307,937 5.25%  7,862,245   320,687 5.45%
Cash and due from banks 87,305       108,325     
Accrued interest and other assets 455,402       440,340     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (44,774)      (43,096)    
Total assets$8,338,477      $8,367,814     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$602,800   4,652 1.03% $602,450   4,368 0.97%
Certificates of deposit 1,416,992   45,063 4.25%  1,016,812   34,618 4.55%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,345,909   63,717 2.55%  3,518,906   76,210 2.89%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,365,701   113,432 2.83%  5,138,168   115,196 2.99%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 434,558   12,405 3.82%  610,893   18,893 4.13%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 118,067   4,186 4.74%  92,631   2,829 4.08%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,276   3,054 6.77%  60,271   3,526 7.81%
Repurchase agreements 74,264   1,962 3.53%  87,811   2,821 4.29%
Other borrowings 32,218   1,871 7.76%  139,306   6,962 6.68%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,085,084   136,910 3.01%  6,129,080   150,227 3.27%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,349,971       1,342,945     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,882       99,758     
Total liabilities 7,520,937       7,571,783     
Shareholders’ equity 817,540       796,031     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,338,477      $8,367,814     
Net interest income (FTE)  $171,027     $170,460  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.92%     2.90%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.24%     2.18%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of September 30, 2025 and 2024, loans totaling $8.0 million and $7.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:              
Net income $4,913  $21,813  $21,507  $21,786  $20,524  $48,233  $66,708 
After-tax amortization expense  136   157   176   196   220   469   728 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $5,049  $21,970  $21,683  $21,982  $20,744  $48,702  $67,436 
               
Average shareholders' equity $812,393  $815,473  $824,893  $822,234  $806,230  $817,540  $796,031 
Less: Average intangibles for the period  (202,380)  (202,569)  (202,784)  (203,020)  (203,288)  (202,576)  (203,592)
Average tangible shareholders' equity $610,013  $612,904  $622,109  $619,214  $602,942  $614,964  $592,439 
               
Return on average tangible common equity  3.28%  14.38%  14.14%  14.12%  13.69%  10.59%  15.20%
               
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:              
Common equity at end of period $834,850  $807,200  $816,623  $811,942  $805,254  $834,850  $805,254 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (202,277)  (202,449)  (202,647)  (202,870)  (203,119)  (202,277)  (203,119)
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $632,573  $604,751  $613,976  $609,072  $602,135  $632,573  $602,135 
               
Total assets at end of period $8,383,160  $8,339,966  $8,343,300  $8,517,448  $8,362,263  $8,383,160  $8,362,263 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (202,277)  (202,449)  (202,647)  (202,870)  (203,119)  (202,277)  (203,119)
Tangible assets at end of period $8,180,883  $8,137,517  $8,140,653  $8,314,578  $8,159,144  $8,180,883  $8,159,144 
               
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets  7.73%  7.43%  7.54%  7.33%  7.38%  7.73%  7.38%
               
Common shares outstanding end of period  30,066   30,082   30,410   30,379   30,308   30,066   30,308 
Tangible book value per common share $21.04  $20.10  $20.19  $20.05  $19.87  $21.04  $19.87 
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):              
Net interest income (GAAP) $55,718  $54,266  $53,852  $53,707  $55,464  $163,836  $162,420 
Tax-equivalent adjustments:              
Loans  553   565   581   598   608   1,699   1,897 
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,852   1,868   1,772   1,935   2,012   5,492   6,143 
Net interest income (FTE)(1)  58,123   56,699   56,205   56,240   58,084   171,027   170,460 
Noninterest income  (11,990)  12,145   10,223   12,281   8,171   10,378   29,452 
Nonrecurring income(2)  24,395      554   (25)  2,797   24,949   2,239 
Total revenue $70,528  $68,844  $66,982  $68,496  $69,052  $206,354  $202,151 
               
Noninterest expense $37,534  $39,257  $37,089  $38,159  $36,332  $113,880  $108,978 
Pre-tax amortization expense  (172)  (198)  (223)  (249)  (278)  (593)  (922)
Nonrecurring expense(3)  14   (2,090)  (1)  (919)  (219)  (2,077)  (200)
Adjusted noninterest expense $37,376  $36,969  $36,865  $36,991  $35,835  $111,210  $107,856 
               
Efficiency ratio  54.87%  55.67%  57.04%  56.08%  53.94%  55.84%  55.56%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(1)  52.99%  53.70%  55.04%  54.00%  51.90%  53.89%  53.35%
               
Average earning assets $7,854,552  $7,709,799  $7,958,424  $7,913,371  $7,823,026  $7,840,544  $7,862,245 
               
Net interest margin  2.81%  2.82%  2.74%  2.70%  2.82%  2.79%  2.76%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  2.94%  2.95%  2.86%  2.83%  2.95%  2.92%  2.90%
               
Net interest spread  2.14%  2.15%  2.08%  1.99%  2.10%  2.12%  2.04%
Net interest spread (FTE)(1)  2.26%  2.27%  2.20%  2.12%  2.23%  2.24%  2.18%

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              
(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses, branch closure expenses and other miscellaneous expense, in the periods where applicable.


