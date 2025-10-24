MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Soccer’s 2025 Gary Miller Charity Shield Taking Place this Weekend 

WHAT:

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Canada is stepping into the global soccer spotlight. As anticipation builds, Ontario Soccer continues its vital mission of developing the next generation of Canadian soccer stars, primarily through its premier high-performance program, the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL).



The Gary Miller Charity Shield is the culminating event for the OPDL season each year, which also raises money for Ontario charities alongside the crowning of champions. Last year, over $21,000 was donated to charities as selected by the winning teams.