Profound Named to Redpoint Ventures’ Inaugural AI64 List of the Most Promising AI Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound, the AI-powered visibility platform helping brands stay discoverable across search and content ecosystems, today announced that it has been named to Redpoint Ventures’ inaugural AI64 list, recognizing the 64 most promising private companies shaping the future of applied artificial intelligence.

The AI64 recognition, curated by Redpoint Ventures in collaboration with Orrick, Goldman Sachs, NYSE, and OpenAI, spotlights companies with exceptional teams, strong market potential, and accelerating growth in the expanding AI landscape.

Profound Driving the Shift to AI-Powered Discovery

Profound’s inclusion follows rapid growth after its $35 million Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital in August 2025. The platform now serves over 10,000 marketers at more than 1,000 organizations - including Ramp, US Bank, Indeed, MongoDB, DocuSign, and Chime - as brands move to optimize visibility in AI-driven search experiences.

“With more than 60% of consumers now starting product research with AI assistants, brands need to understand how they appear in AI-driven conversations,” said Charles Zhou, Head of Engineering at Profound. “Being named to the AI64 list validates our mission to help marketers gain visibility and control in this new landscape.”

Powering the Future of AI Marketing

Profound’s platform helps marketing teams:

Monitor: Access real-time insights into how AI systems describe their brand.

About Profound

Profound helps brands understand, improve, and measure how they appear in AI-powered search. Founded by alumni of AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI, Profound has raised $58.5 million from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures, Saga VC, and South Park Commons.

Learn how top brands are transforming their AI visibility with Profound at http://www.tryprofound.com/ .

About Redpoint Ventures’ AI64

The AI64 highlights the 64 most promising private companies shaping the future of AI. Selected for team excellence, growth trajectory, and innovation, the list represents the forefront of AI’s application layer.

Discover the companies featured in Redpoint Ventures’ AI64 at http://www.redpoint.com/ .

