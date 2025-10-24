LHV Group AS announces the passing of a Supervisory Board member

LHV Group AS hereby announces with sadness that its long-serving Supervisory Board member, Mr Heldur Meerits, has passed away.

Mr Meerits was an important shaper of LHV’s strategic choices over the course of decades. His strategic vision, analytical capability and values-based leadership helped shape the organisation’s culture and growth, and his influence has been deeply felt across the Estonian financial sector.

LHV Group CEO Mihkel Torim said: “Heldur Meerits was a person who combined an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong sense of social responsibility. His actions and words have left a mark on Estonia’s economic and civic landscape that will continue to endure.”

The Supervisory Board will be supplemented in accordance with applicable law and good corporate governance practice.

Further information: investor@lhv.ee





Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee