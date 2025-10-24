United States $5.25+ Bn Hazelnut Market Trends and Forecast to 2033 Featuring ADM, Olam, Arslanturk, Holmquist, DurakFindik, DeveHerbes, Azerstar, American Hazelnut Co

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hazelnut Market Size and Trends 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Hazelnut Market is expected to reach US$ 5.27 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.78 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.35% from 2025 to 2033. Rising demand for plant-based snacks, healthy consumer behaviors, greater application in confectionery and bakery items, augmented organic cultivation, improved processing technologies, and the increasing popularity of dairy alternatives produced from hazelnuts are some of the drivers for the United States hazelnut market.







High in nutrients, hazelnuts are an excellent source of fiber, protein, antioxidants, vitamins E and B, and healthy fats. They are often consumed raw, roasted, or pureed into pastes. They are often also used as an ingredient in baking, dairy alternatives, candy, and spreads such as Nutella. Apart from their popularity in vegan and gluten-free diets, hazelnuts are also valued for their heart-friendly content.



The US hazelnut market is growing enormously because of several key reasons. The public has become more health-conscious, and this has enhanced their value for hazelnuts because they are rich in heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, and essential nutrients. Since hazelnuts are rich in plant-based protein and healthy fats, the popularity of plant-based diets has also grown, boosting demand. Since hazelnuts appear regularly in chocolate, baked products, and spreads, the confectionery sector remains a significant contributor. Moreover, since consumers increasingly look for premium, organic, and sustainably sourced products, there is also an increased call for ethically grown hazelnuts. The market's extension is being further accelerated through product application innovations, including functional foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.



Growth Drivers for the United States Hazelnut Market

Health Awareness



With consumers seeking increasingly more nutrient-dense, heart-healthy foods, health awareness is a primary growth driver for the U.S. hazelnut market. Packed with monounsaturated fats, dietary fiber, protein, and antioxidants, hazelnuts contribute to weight management, healthy digestion, and cardiovascular well-being. Regular consumption of hazelnuts has been linked to enhanced antioxidant protection and reduced LDL cholesterol. The demand for products made from hazelnuts, such as snacks, spreads, and plant-based drinks, has increased as a result of rising health consciousness. Hazelnuts' adaptability and health advantages make them a popular option in the changing food scene as consumers place a higher value on clean-label, functional foods.



Growth in Plant-Based Diets



The market for hazelnuts in the US is mostly driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based diets. Due to its high nutritional value, comprising essential vitamins, protein, fiber, and healthy fats, hazelnuts are increasingly sought out as consumers seek plant-based alternatives to animal foods. All these attributes make hazelnuts an attractive choice for flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan consumers. Hazelnut-based products, such as nut butters, plant-based milks, and dairy-free spreads, are in demand due to the customer need for minimally processed, clean-label products. The appeal of hazelnuts in the expanding plant-based food segment is also strengthened by their versatility in sweet and savory applications. Increased availability and use of hazelnut products across the country reflect this trend.



Rising usage in confectionery industry



With an increase in demand for hazelnuts in the confectionary industry, the United States' hazelnut market is growing considerably. Approximately 90% of the total consumed hazelnuts globally are used in confections such as chocolates, cookies, and candies. Hazelnuts are being incorporated into the product lines of leading chocolate companies such as Ferrero, Hershey, and Nestle to enhance the flavor profiles and offer the customer a premium experience. In addition, innovations in products such as chocolates and snacks with hazelnut flavorings continue to attract health-conscious buyers seeking rich yet healthy options. These developments underscore the significance of the confectionery sector to the growth of the hazelnut market in the United States.



Challenges in the United States Hazelnut Market

Pests and Diseases



Diseases and pests are major obstacles to the hazelnut market in the US. A significant danger is the Eastern filbert blight, a fungus that can seriously harm hazelnut plants and lower their yield and quality. Furthermore, orchards are infested by pests like aphids and filbertworms, which further reduce crop yields. Careful observation and the application of insecticides and fungicides are necessary to manage these problems, which raises production costs. Furthermore, quarantine limitations brought on by disease outbreaks may cause supply chains to break down. These biological risks increase the danger of growing hazelnuts and can restrict efforts to expand in the U.S. market, which can affect overall growth and profitability.



Climate Sensitivity



For the US hazelnut market, climate sensitivity is a major obstacle. Hazelnut trees do best in a climate with warm winters and temperate summers. Extreme weather conditions including droughts and heavy rains, sudden frosts, or temperature fluctuations can harm flowers and lower nut yields. These concerns are made worse by climate change, which threatens orchard yield by bringing up unpredictable weather patterns. Additionally, farmers may find it more difficult to maintain steady production as a result of changes in climate zones that restrict appropriate growing places. The risk and expense of hazelnut growing are raised by this environmental sensitivity, which makes it difficult to expand domestic agriculture in the United States.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States



Recent Developments in United States Hazelnut Industry

Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Sales Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Olam International

Arslanturk S.A.

Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards, LLC

DurakFindik

DeveHerbes

Azerstar LLC

American Hazelnut Company

United States Hazelnut Market Segmentation:

Product

Whole Hazelnut

Hazelnut Paste

Hazelnut Oil

Others

Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

