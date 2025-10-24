Scholars from China and abroad gather in Nanping, Fujian for cross-cultural dialogues on Zhu Xi's legacy

NANPING, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization, co-hosted by China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), International Confucian Association, and Fujian Provincial People's Government, was held in Nanping, Fujian on 18th October. The theme of this year's conference is "Promoting the Contemporary Value of Zhu Xi's Culture and Advancing Mutual Learning and Coexistence among Global Civilizations," with the participation of nearly 200 experts and scholars from 51 countries and regions.

Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the 42nd UNESCO General Conference, stated in her video message that Zhu Xi, in his The Four Books, wrote, "There is no fixed shape to the preservation of perfect balance; it depends on the circumstances of the moment." Zhu Xi's words remind us that harmonious coexistence is not static but requires constant renewal through reflection and dialogue. In today's world, his wisdom of balance is more profound than ever.

Lin Shangli, President of Renmin University of China, pointed out that the political ideals put forward by Zhu Xi are not merely about institutional design, but rather a social governance system with moral order at its centre. In contemporary China, the drive for governance modernization is closely tied to our commitment to social ethics, the common good, and universal principles, and Zhu Xi's ideas have offered essential intellectual resources to support and guide this ongoing process.

The large-scale cultural performance "Moon over Wuyi" staged on the evening of 18th October left a deep impression on both Chinese and international guests. American scholar William N. Brown commented that this show was "beyond imagination," using art to interpret philosophical ideas and highlighting Nanping's achievements in both preserving and innovating its cultural heritage.

During their visit and exchanges in Nanping, scholars from China and abroad all recognized the local efforts in preserving and passing on Zhu Xi's culture. Professor Kim Sea Jeong of Chungnam National University in South Korea stated that Nanping's restoration of the Hanquan Jing She (where Zhu Xi lived and taught for some time) and its transformation into a public cultural space was "a brilliant example of the revitalization of cultural heritage." Bali Ram Deepak from India expressed his intention to translate Zhu Xi's works into his native language and introduce them to his home country, "so that more Indians can understand the philosophy of Zhu Xi's culture."

Experts and scholars generally agreed that Nanping's exploration of the inheritance and innovation of Zhu Xi's culture demonstrates the achievements of local practice and provides vivid experience for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among different civilisations. Zhu Xi's culture not only belongs to China but also serves as an important bridge in global dialogue among civilisations.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Conference on Zhu Xi's Doctrine and Global Civilizations Dialogue