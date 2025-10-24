Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Innovative Companies - Schauer Agrotronic, System Happel, JOZ, Wasserbauer, Spinder, CK Industries, Agricow, and Peter Prinzing

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotic livestock manure scraper market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth during the historic period is driven by rising labor costs, the need to enhance farm hygiene, an expanding livestock population, increased demand for effective waste management, and a growing emphasis on animal welfare.



The robotic livestock manure scraper market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth expected in the forecast period is driven by increasing demand for sustainable livestock management, government incentives promoting farm mechanization, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, labor shortages in agriculture, and heightened awareness of biosecurity.

Key trends during this period include autonomous floor mapping, cloud-connected farm management systems, energy-efficient drive technologies, machine learning for optimized cleaning routes, integration with robotic feeding systems, and real-time waste monitoring and analytics.





The growing adoption of precision agriculture is expected to drive the expansion of the robotic livestock manure scraper market. Precision agriculture involves using technology and data analysis to optimize crop yields, reduce waste, and improve resource efficiency. This approach is increasingly embraced due to the demand for real-time, high-resolution data that enables timely and accurate farming decisions. By integrating data-driven technologies, precision agriculture enhances robotic livestock manure scrapers, allowing for precise, automated barn cleaning with minimal human intervention. This improves livestock hygiene, promotes better animal welfare, and streamlines farm management. For example, in January 2024, the United States Government Accountability Office reported that 27% of farms and ranches in the US had adopted precision agriculture practices for crop or livestock management in 2023. Consequently, the rising use of precision agriculture is propelling growth in the robotic livestock manure scraper market.



The expanding number of farm animals is contributing to the increasing adoption of robotic livestock manure scrapers. Livestock encompasses domesticated animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and poultry, which are raised for meat, dairy, fiber, and other agricultural purposes. This growth in livestock is largely driven by rising consumer demand for protein-rich diets, fueled by population expansion and higher incomes. Robotic manure scrapers help manage larger herds by automating waste removal, maintaining cleaner living conditions, and promoting better animal health, which in turn enhances farm productivity. For example, data from the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service shows that Brazil's cattle population surged from 93.78 million head in 2022 to 194.36 million head in 2023. Such increases in livestock numbers are directly contributing to the market growth for automated manure management solutions.



Leading companies in the robotic livestock manure scraper market are developing advanced automated manure management systems to enhance farm efficiency, improve animal welfare, and reduce manual labor and environmental impact. These autonomous robots clean livestock barns by scraping manure from alleyways, maintaining optimal hygiene without human intervention. For example, in December 2023, US-based dairy equipment and technology company BouMatic LLC launched the BouMatic Vacuum Scraper (BVS) Robot. This fully autonomous, self-propelled scraper features a patented blade system that adapts to floor irregularities for efficient cleaning, along with intelligent navigation and obstacle detection for safe, continuous operation alongside livestock. The system helps dairy farmers maintain cleaner barns, reduce disease risks, and provide healthier environments for animals, while also cutting labor needs and operational costs.



Major players in the robotic livestock manure scraper market are Valmetal Group, DeLaval Inc., Lely Holding S.a r.l., Dairymaster, BouMatic LLC, Schauer Agrotronic GmbH, System Happel GmbH, JOZ B.V., iTech Robotics & Automation Pvt.Ltd., Wasserbauer GmbH, Spinder Holding B.V., CK Industries, Agricow Srl, and Peter Prinzing GmbH.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Automated Scraper Systems; Semi-Automated Scraper Systems

By Livestock Type: Dairy Cattle; Swine; Poultry; Other Livestock Types

By Operation Mode: Battery Operated; Electric Powered; Solar Powered

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail

By End-User: Commercial Farms; Small and Medium Farms; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Automated Scraper Systems: Cloud-Based or Web Scraping Software as A Service (SaaS) Platforms; Self-Learning or Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Crawlers; Real-Time Data Extraction Engines

By Semi-Automated Scraper Systems: Browser Extension or Plugin Scrapers; Desktop Scraping Applications; Custom Scripting and Toolkits

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper PESTEL Analysis

Analysis of End Use Industries

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Growth Rate Analysis

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Valmetal Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

DeLaval Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Lely Holding S.a r.l. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Dairymaster Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

BouMatic LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Schauer Agrotronic GmbH

System Happel GmbH

JOZ B.V.

ITech Robotics & Automation Pvt.Ltd.

Wasserbauer GmbH

Spinder Holding B.V.

CK Industries

Agricow Srl

Peter Prinzing GmbH

Global Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market



Recent Developments in the Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market

Robotic Livestock Manure Scraper Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqfo54

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment