Havila Kystruten AS: Notice of extraordinary general meeting November 7th, 2025

The Board of Directors of Havila Kystruten AS hereby gives notice of an extraordinary general meeting in the Company. The meeting will be held on Friday, November 7(th), 2025 at 10:00 CET.

The items on the agenda include: (i) election of members to the Board of Directors to ensure that it is sufficiently independent in connection with a potential refinancing; (ii) a share consolidation (reverse share split) in the ratio of 50:1 and; (iii) a share capital increase to facilitate the share consolidation, as the current number of shares in the Company cannot be divided by 50. It is further proposed that the general meeting shall give the Board of Directors an authorization to determine relevant key dates for the share consolidation, including the last day including, ex-date and record date. It will also be necessary to change the ISIN of the Company's shares in connection with the reverse share split. Further information on key dates and the change of ISIN will be provided through stock exchange notices at a later time.

Shareholders who do not own a number of shares that can be divided by 50 shall in connection with the reverse share split have their shareholding rounded downwards. Fractional shares will not be issued and the shareholder will not receive any compensation for the rounding. The Board of Directors proposes that every fractional share will be consolidated to whole shares and sold on Euronext Growth Oslo. The net proceeds from the sale shall be donated to a charitable purpose as determined by the Board of Directors. Shareholders that wish to avoid that their shareholding is rounded downwards must ensure that they hold a number of shares divisible by 50 as of the record date.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting via Lumi. It is also possible to cast votes or give proxy authorizations in advance. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting is attached hereto together with all relevant documents, and is also available at www.havilavoyages.com/nb/ir (http://www.havilavoyages.com/nb/ir).

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachment