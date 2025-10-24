Smart Tourism Market Report 2025 | US Tariff Hikes Challenge Hospitality Sector, Prompt Local Sourcing Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Tourism Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart tourism market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $22.3 billion in 2024 to $25.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth during the historic period is due to the rising use of social media for travel planning, increased dependence on online travel agencies and booking platforms, greater availability of open data for tourism development, and a stronger focus on Wi-Fi connectivity at public tourist locations.



The smart tourism market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The expected growth during the forecast period is driven by the expanded deployment of 5G to enhance smart tourism services, increased use of biometric and facial recognition technologies in tourism, growing development of AI-powered language translation tools, and rising investments in blockchain for secure travel transactions.

Key trends anticipated in this period include progress in digital twin technology for real-time tourism simulations, advanced wearable devices that improve tourist experiences, development of autonomous transport options for travelers, innovations in multilingual smart assistant systems, and advancements in eco-friendly smart accommodations.





The increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to drive the growth of the smart tourism market in the future. Smartphone penetration measures the proportion of people within a specific region or market who own or regularly use a smartphone. The rise in smartphone penetration is attributed to greater internet access, affordable devices, and rising demand for mobile digital services.

This trend facilitates smart tourism by providing easy access to digital travel services, simplifying trip planning and navigation for tourists. It also boosts engagement through mobile applications, personalized suggestions, and real-time updates, thereby improving overall travel convenience and experience. For example, in October 2023, the GSM Association, a UK-based non-profit, reported that nearly 4.3 billion people (53% of the global population) were using smartphones to access the internet. Additionally, around 80% of mobile internet users were on 4G or 5G smartphones, marking an increase of 330 million users from 2022 to 2023. Consequently, the rise in smartphone penetration is propelling the expansion of the smart tourism market.



Leading companies in the smart tourism sector are focusing on creating advanced technological solutions, such as blockchain-based platforms, to provide tourists with secure, transparent, and seamless travel experiences. Blockchain platforms utilize a decentralized ledger system to securely store and manage data or transactions in a transparent and tamper-resistant way, allowing trustless interactions among users. For instance, in January 2023, Telefonica Tech Inc., a Spanish digital transformation firm, partnered with unBlock, a Spanish digital innovation company, to launch the first Web3 Smart Tourism platform. This decentralized, technology-driven platform aims to improve the tourism ecosystem by integrating blockchain and Web3 technologies, delivering enhanced transparency, security, and personalization in travel experiences. It supports tourism stakeholders, including hotels, travel agencies, and local businesses, by enabling tokenized loyalty programs, boosting customer engagement, and streamlining digital interactions, thereby promoting smarter and more sustainable tourism.



In December 2024, EHang Holdings Limited, a Chinese aircraft manufacturer, joined forces with Zhejiang Sunriver Culture and Tourism Co. Ltd. to promote urban air mobility and smart tourism solutions. This collaboration seeks to create an innovative smart tourism model at scenic locations using autonomous aerial vehicles, enriching visitor experiences and establishing a benchmark for combining technology with cultural tourism in China. Zhejiang Sunriver Culture and Tourism Co. Ltd. is a Chinese company specializing in tourism and cultural technology that supports smart tourism initiatives.



Major players in the smart tourism market are TUI AG, Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Airbnb Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Sabre Corporation, TripAdvisor Inc., Telefonica Tech SA, MakeMyTrip Ltd., Nearvana Inc., Bismart S.A., The TraveloPro Inc., Traveltek Group Ltd., Stayflexi Inc., Moca Technologies LLC, Cubic Corporation, LamasaTech Ltd., Mabrian Technologies SL, Imvizar Limited, Smartvel S.A., and FlippARGo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Type: Travel Planning; Tour Guiding; Hotel Management; Navigation

By Technology: Internet of Things (IoT); Artificial Intelligence (AI); Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR); Big Data Analytics; Blockchain; Cloud Computing; Geospatial Technologies

By Application: Smart Travel Apps; Global Positioning System Navigation Systems; Augmented Reality Tour Guides; Smart Hotel Systems

By End-User: Travel Agencies; Transportation; Hospitality; Other End Users

By Hardware: Sensors; Wearables; Smart Kiosks

By Software: Destination Management Systems; Virtual and Augmented Reality Applications; Mobile Applications

By Services: Consulting and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Data Management Services

TUI AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Booking Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Expedia Group Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Airbnb Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Amadeus IT Group SA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Sabre Corporation

TripAdvisor Inc.

Telefonica Tech SA

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Nearvana Inc.

Bismart S.A.

The TraveloPro Inc.

Traveltek Group Ltd.

Stayflexi Inc.

Moca Technologies LLC

Cubic Corporation

LamasaTech Ltd.

Mabrian Technologies SL

Imvizar Limited

Smartvel S.A.

