BitMart Launches Halloween “Trick or Trade” Event as BMX Gains Market Momentum and BitMart Card Adoption Accelerates

This year’s Halloween event arrives at a time of rising momentum for BMX, BitMart’s native platform token, which has recorded double-digit growth over the past month, reflecting increasing market confidence and expanding ecosystem utility. The “Trick or Trade” campaign will distribute event rewards in BMX, further supporting the token’s growing adoption.

Event Highlights

Campaign Dates: October 24–31, 2025

BitMart Card and Crypto Prepaid Card Feature

The campaign also showcases the well-crafted BitMart Card and global Crypto Prepaid Card, which enable seamless crypto spending online and in-store. Since launch, the BitMart Card has quickly gained traction across the Web3 community and is recognized as one of the most positively reviewed crypto cards in the industry. Additional seasonal perks for card users will be revealed throughout the campaign.

A Stronger Ecosystem Outlook

Powered by BMX, BitMart continues to expand its ecosystem with new product integrations, global campaigns, and user engagement initiatives. The exchange remains committed to building long-term platform value and delivering innovative trading and payment experiences.

“This campaign is only the beginning,” a BitMart representative said. “In the months ahead, we will roll out a series of global campaigns and community initiatives designed to welcome new users while empowering a healthy and sustainable global Web3 ecosystem. Stay tuned.”

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

